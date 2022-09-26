One spacecraft’s journey to test Earth’s planetary defenses

The Double Asteroid Redirection Test will be the first time that humanity has sent a spacecraft to measurably change the orbit of a celestial body. The mission will also be the world’s first full-scale demonstration of deflection technology that could protect the planet.

The DART spacecraft is heading for Dimorphos, a small moon orbiting the near-Earth asteroid Didymos. The asteroid system poses no threat to our planet, making it a perfect target to test out a kinetic impact — which may be needed if an object is ever on track to hit Earth.

The double-asteroid system is visible through ground-based telescopes as a single point of light, but DART will provide our first look — in exquisite detail — at Dimorphos. The mission will allow scientists to have a better understanding of the size and mass of each asteroid, which is crucial to our understanding of near-Earth objects.

Near-Earth objects are asteroids and comets with an orbit that places them within 30 million miles (48.3 million kilometers) of Earth. Detecting the threat of near-Earth objects that could cause grave harm is a primary focus of NASA and other space organizations around the world.

No asteroids are currently on a direct impact course with Earth, but more than 27,000 near-Earth asteroids exist in all shapes and sizes.

The valuable data collected by DART will contribute to planetary defense strategies, especially the understanding of what kind of force can shift the orbit of a near-Earth asteroid that could collide with our planet.