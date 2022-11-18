They’ve broken all the records but can they win a World Cup?

Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo have defined each other’s careers, legacies and the world of football for more than a decade.

They have managed to match each other, scaling previously unmapped heights, yet they embody different philosophies.

There is Messi — shorter, more introverted, a natural footballing genius who shares his creativity with the team, assisting almost as much as he scores. And then there is Ronaldo — taller, a physical specimen who bulldozes his way through defenses, grafting and training until he was simply better than anyone else on the field.

But for all their accolades, neither has won the World Cup. The Qatar 2022 competition could be their last chance to determine whether one of them can finally win the biggest trophy of all.

See how the star players match up, going back to their professional debuts.