March 16, 2022

Mariupol theater bombing

The bombing of Mariupol’s Drama Theater was among the most brazen of Russia’s attacks on civilians.

Ukrainian officials estimated 1,300 people were sheltering in the theater in the centre of a city which had, at that point, been under siege for weeks.

Around 300 died that day, authorities said at the time, but subsequent reports suggested the death toll could be higher.

Russia, which had been bombarding the city for weeks, denied its forces were responsible.

Painted on the ground outside the building — in giant Cyrillic letters visible from the air — was the word “CHILDREN.”