Start Over
Timeline

Leonardo da Vinci died 500 years ago at the age of 67

CNN Style presents

What was Leonardo da Vinci doing at your age?

Begin

How old are you?

Start typing your age
Go

Back
Explore his Life
Try another age

Credits

  • Words

    Jacopo Prisco

  • Design

    Sarah-Grace Mankarious

  • Development

    Marco Chacón

    Jonathan Fagan

  • Photo Research

    Brook Joyner

Dating of paintings: Martin Kemp, Leonardo: Revised edition, Oxford University Press, 2011;
Biographical notes: Encyclopedia Britannica; Walter Isaacson, Leonardo da Vinci, Simon & Schuster, 2017