What happened to the Hippie Trail?
Short of cash but looking for adventure? For carefree 1960s and ‘70s Western kids, that meant clambering onto a ramshackle bus to head east on a mind-blowing journey through new cultures, spiritual enlightenment and, occasionally, marijuana clouds. Join us as we retrace the route that inspired the Lonely Planet guidebooks.
The days of Silk Road traders journeying between Europe and Asia were fading into history when, in the last half of the 20th century, a new breed of carefree adventurer appeared on the scene.
They left the relative comforts of the West on overland voyages that would take months or even lifetimes. The first used pioneering bus services while others followed independently in battered old cars and vans, headed for places like Kabul, Kathmandu and Goa.
Tony and Maureen Wheeler, whose guide to the route became the cornerstone of the Lonely Planet publishing empire, were among those to make the trip. But it didn’t last. Scroll down to find out what happened to the route that inspired a generation of restless travelers.
1950s
1960s
1970s
Credits
- Writer and interviewer
- Barry Neild
- Digital design
- Woojin Lee, Mark Oliver
- Web development
- Byron Manley
- Video art design
- Ignacio Osorio, Elisa Solinas
- Video design and animation
- Agne Jurkenaite
- Additional video design
- Daisy Mella Roca, Emma Beinish
- Senior video producer
- Temujin Doran
- Video producers
- Sofia Couceiro, Teodora Preda
- Planning producer
- Angelica Pursley