Kerala for a luxury houseboat trip

For intrepid travelers, Kerala's labyrinthine inland backwaters are unquestionably the region’s biggest draw, offering the perfect alternative to spending a week lying on the beach.

These lagoons, lakes and canals run parallel to the Malabar Coast, fed by 38 rivers and covering over 1,500 kilometers. They are home to myriad species of water birds and amphibians, from kingfishers to egrets to monsoon frogs. Nature lovers will find plenty to love here, especially at Ashtamudi Lake, the most popular of the inland waterways. For those who want to find peace and quiet, the Kumarakom Bird Sanctuary is a superb alternative, especially for birdwatchers.

The best way to see the backwaters is on a multiday tour by house boat. These range from basic, book-on-the-spot vessels to luxurious launches replete with private kitchens and decks. Trips can extend up to a week, although most tend to last for one or two nights. Most top end hotels in Kerala have their own boats, meaning guests can spend a few days relaxing on dry land before taking to the water and returning to finish their vacation where they started.

While the flora and fauna are spectacular, the houseboats also offer the chance to properly switch off. Few have TVs, Wi–Fi or mobile reception, meaning phones won’t work, giving visitors the opportunity to properly recharge their batteries.

Throw in personal chefs cooking fish caught over the side by guests, gin and tonics at sunset and the chance to wake up somewhere completely new with just India’s finest wildlife for company, and this is a once-in-a-lifetime trip that’s worth splashing out on.