The royal family tree
Explore the House of Windsor and the lineage of the British monarchy from Queen Elizabeth II and King Charles III to the newest member of the royal family.
Queen Elizabeth II
April 21, 1926 - September 8, 2022
When Elizabeth Alexandra Mary Windsor was born, she was not a direct heir to the throne since her father was the second son of King George V. But after her grandfather died and her uncle, King Edward VIII, abdicated -- both within the same year -- Elizabeth’s father became King George VI. The move made the young princess, who was just 10 years old, the next in line.
From this moment on, her life changed as she began training to be the next monarch.
Elizabeth married Prince Philip a couple of years after World War II ended and he had returned from serving overseas in the navy in 1947. Soon after, they had their first two children, Charles and Anne.
On February 6, 1952, at age 25, Elizabeth acceded to the throne. After eight years as queen, she had her third child, Andrew, and in 1964 her last son, Edward.
From an early age, Elizabeth understood the power of media and harnessed it to great effect throughout her reign. At her coronation in 1953, she requested cameras be allowed into Westminster Abbey to televise the event for the first time. She would go on to permit cameras at her daily engagements, allow unprecedented access to her private life in the 1969 BBC documentary “Royal Family,” and even dipped her toe into social media when she joined Twitter in 2014.
As queen, she was served by 15 UK prime ministers, met 12 serving US presidents ,countless heads of state and visited over 120 countries.
In 2022, she celebrated her platinum jubilee — which marked an incredible 70 years on the throne — and three months later she died of old age in Balmoral, Scotland, at age 96. She was laid to rest alongside her husband of 73 years at Windsor Castle.
Last updated: December 21, 2022
Queen Elizabeth II is the King's
mother
Prince Philip
June 10, 1921 - April 9, 2021
Prince Philip of Greece and Denmark was born in Corfu, Greece, as the youngest of five children. His father was Prince Andrew of Greece and Denmark and his mother, Princess Alice of Battenberg, was Queen Victoria’s great-granddaughter. This connection made Philip and Queen Elizabeth II third cousins.
Philip first met Elizabeth when she was a princess; they married a little over four years before she became monarch, in 1947. He renounced his former royal title and in 1957 became His Royal Highness Prince Philip, Duke of Edinburgh.
Philip had joined the Royal Navy at 18 and continued in active duty throughout World War II, only stepping down in 1951 as his wife became busier with royal duties. The duke took an active, public-facing role, accompanying the queen on royal tours and even presenting television programs.
A keen environmentalist, Philip wrote a number of books on the environment and other subjects and was president of the World Wildlife Fund for decades. As a sportsman, he had a successful polo career spanning 20 years. He was also skilled in the sport of horse carriage driving and learned to fly aircraft, racking up almost 6,000 hours in the air.
The queen and Philip’s marriage lasted for 73 years until his death at age 99, making him the longest-serving royal consort in British history.
Last updated: December 21, 2022
Prince Philip is the King's
father
King Charles III
November 14, 1948
Charles Philip Arthur George Windsor acceded to the throne as King Charles III on the death of his mother, Queen Elizabeth II, on September 8, 2022. As the Prince of Wales, he was heir apparent since the age of 3, making him the longest serving British monarch-in-waiting.
Charles attended Cambridge University and studied archaeology and anthropology in his first year, then history. He has bachelor’s and master’s degrees.
As his father did before him, Charles embarked on a naval career from 1971 to 1976, where he qualified as a helicopter pilot.
He married Lady Diana Spencer in 1981, with whom he had two children, William and Harry. Charles and Diana divorced 15 years later. Toward the end of their marriage, he admitted to an affair with Camilla Parker Bowles. Camilla and Charles have been married since 2005.
As prince, Charles established over 20 charities and was president or patron of hundreds more involving issues as diverse as helping disadvantaged young people to supporting Britain’s rural farming communities.
A longstanding advocate for the environment, Charles first spoke publicly about the impact of pollution and plastic in 1970 and more than five decades later he has continued speaking at such events as the 2021 COP26 global climate conference. Charles has written several books on the subject of the environment for children as well as adults and has taken novel personal actions like converting his Aston Martin car to run on biofuel and installing solar panels on his official London residence.
Last updated: December 21, 2022
Camilla Parker Bowles
July 17, 1947
Camilla Rosemary Shand met then-Prince Charles at a polo match when she was in her early 20s, before her first marriage to Andrew Parker Bowles in 1973. The couple had two children, Thomas Henry and Laura Rose.
After Charles married Lady Diana Spencer in 1981, Camilla was widely seen as “the other woman” and the reason for the breakdown of the royal marriage. Camilla and Charles divorced their spouses in 1995 and 1996, respectively.
After a short hiatus out of the public eye, Camilla was photographed with Charles in 1999 and shortly afterward, she moved into royal residence Clarence House to be with Charles, and her name started appearing on official paperwork. Charles and Camilla married in a civil ceremony in 2005.
“It’s always nice to have somebody on your side,” Charles told CNN in 2015. “She’s an enormous support. The great thing is we laugh a lot because she sees the funny side of life, thank God. If you imagine, that adds an enormous amount to the whole thing.”
Camilla, the queen consort, is a working royal, supporting her husband in royal duties. She is also patron or president to about 100 charities involving such issues as violence against women and literacy.
Last updated: December 21, 2022
Camilla Parker Bowles is the King's
spouse
Lady Diana Spencer
July 1, 1961 - August 31, 1997
Lady Diana Frances Spencer married Prince Charles in 1981 and became Princess of Wales.
Diana was a member of the aristocracy; her father was an Earl and had been an equerry to King George VI from 1950 to 1952, and Queen Elizabeth II between 1952 and 1954, while her grandmother was a lady-in-waiting to Queen Elizabeth, the Queen Mother.
After 11 years of marriage, Diana and Charles formally separated, with the divorce finalized in 1996.
While being pursued by paparazzi in Paris the following year, Diana was killed in a car crash, along with her boyfriend and a chauffeur who was legally drunk at the time. Her death sparked widespread public mourning; an estimated 2.5 billion people around the world watched the funeral services.
Diana’s legacy includes her commitment to charitable work. In particular, she helped break down stigma for people with HIV/AIDS and was an active campaigner against the use of land mines, bringing the issue to public attention.
Last updated: December 21, 2022
Lady Diana Spencer is the King's
ex-wife
Prince William
June 21, 1982
William Arthur Philip Louis and his brother, Prince Harry, are the only two children of King Charles III and the late Diana, Princess of Wales.
Prince William holds a master’s degree in geography. After university, he served in the military, where he participated in more than 150 helicopter search and rescue operations.
In 2011, William married Kate Middleton, whom he met at university a decade before. They have three children together.
William has been a vocal advocate of ending the stigma around mental health care. He is also committed to environmental causes and in recent years launched the Earthshot Prize, a 10-year initiative that aims to tackle some of the planet’s most pressing climate challenges.
In King Charles’ first public address as monarch in 2022, he announced that William and his wife had become the new Prince and Princess of Wales. William had previously been using the Duke of Cambridge title, which was bestowed on him on his wedding day.
Last updated: December 21, 2022
Prince William is the King's
son
Kate Middleton
January 9, 1982
Catherine Elizabeth Middleton married Prince William in 2011 and became the Duchess of Cambridge. Now the Princess of Wales, she and William have three children together.
Known casually as “Kate,” the future member of the royal family grew up in a small village in England with her younger sister and brother. Her mother is a former flight attendant and her father worked as a pilot before they set up their own mail-order business.
Kate has a master’s degree in art history from the University of St. Andrews — where she met her husband-to-be. She is a keen sportswoman, playing tennis and hockey as well as sailing. She is also an avid photographer.
In addition to being an advocate for supporting mental health, Kate has been heavily involved in charities that focus on providing children with the best possible start in life. In 2021, the duchess launched the Royal Foundation Centre for Early Childhood, with the goal to “raise awareness of why the first five years of life are just so important for our future life outcomes.”
Last updated: December 21, 2022
Kate Middleton is the King's
son’s wife
Prince George
July 22, 2013
George Alexander Louis, now Prince George of Wales, is the eldest child of Prince William and Catherine, Princess of Wales.
If he becomes British sovereign after the reigns of his grandfather, King Charles III, and his father, Prince William, George — now second in line — would be the 43rd monarch since William the Conqueror.
But for now, he’s focusing on his education: George currently attends Lambrook School near Windsor along with his younger sister, Princess Charlotte and his younger brother, Prince Louis.
Last updated: December 21, 2022
Prince George is the King's
grandson
Princess Charlotte
May 2, 2015
Charlotte Elizabeth Diana, now Princess Charlotte of Wales, is the second child and only daughter of Prince William and Catherine, Princess of Wales.
In 2011, the British monarchy abolished a rule that gave preference to male heirs over their sisters in the line of succession, meaning Princess Charlotte is now third in line to the throne.
Last updated: December 21, 2022
Princess Charlotte is the King's
granddaughter
April 23, 2018
Louis Arthur Charles, now Prince Louis of Wales, is the youngest child of Prince William and Catherine, Princess of Wales.
Louis arrived during a busy season for the royal family, born just weeks before the 2018 wedding of Prince Harry and Meghan.
Last updated: December 21, 2022
Prince Louis is the King's
grandson
Prince Harry
September 15, 1984
The Duke of Sussex, born Henry Charles Albert David, is the younger son of Prince Charles and Diana, Princess of Wales and the only sibling of Prince William.
In his younger years Harry earned a reputation for being a rebellious royal, facing accusations of underage drinking and cannabis use as a schoolboy, wearing a Nazi uniform to a costume party at 20 and partying nude in a Las Vegas hotel in 2012.
Harry served in the British armed forces for almost a decade, during which he served two tours of combat duty in Afghanistan. He is the founder of the Invictus Games, an international sporting competition for injured servicemen and women.
Harry married Meghan Markle in 2018 after meeting on a blind date set up by a mutual friend 18 months earlier. On their wedding day they were given the titles of Duke and Duchess of Sussex. The couple have two children.
In 2020, Harry and his wife stepped down as working members of the royal family, dropping their titles as His and Her Royal Highness. Shortly after, he and his family relocated to the duchess’ home state of California.
Once set up in the US, the couple launched their charitable organization, Archewell and signed multi-year production partnerships with Netflix and Spotify. In 2021, Harry became a tech executive at the Silicon Valley startup BetterUp.
Last updated: December 21, 2022
Prince Harry is the King's
son
Meghan Markle
August 4, 1981
Rachel Meghan Markle is married to Prince Harry, son of King Charles III.
She was born and raised in Los Angeles; her father was a Hollywood lighting director, while her mother was a social worker and yoga instructor. Meghan was previously married to film producer Trevor Engelson for two years before they divorced in 2013.
Meghan met Harry through a mutual friend, and in 2018 they married in a star-studded ceremony at St. George’s Chapel on the grounds of Windsor Castle, becoming the Duke and Duchess of Sussex.
Prior to joining the royal family, Meghan was an actor best known for her role in the US legal drama “Suits.” She has been an advocate for charitable causes for years; in 2015 she spoke about gender equality at the UN Women conference, and the following year she was also appointed a Global Ambassador for World Vision.
Since stepping back from the royal family, she and her husband have started an organization called Archewell, which includes a nonprofit foundation as well as audio and production companies. Meghan has also launched a mentorship program that supports women returning to work post-pandemic.
Last updated: December 21, 2022
Meghan Markle is the King's
son’s wife
Archie Harrison
May 6, 2019
Archie Harrison Mountbatten-Windsor is the only son of Harry and Meghan, Duke and *Duchess of Sussex.
In a significant milestone across the Commonwealth and within British society, Archie’*s birth made history as he was the first biracial British child in the immediate royal family.
Last updated: December 21, 2022
Archie Harrison is the King's
grandson
Lilibet Diana
June 4, 2021
Lilibet "Lili" Diana Mountbatten-Windsor is the daughter of Harry and Meghan, Duke and Duchess of Sussex.
Lili was born in Santa Barbara, California, following the decision of her parents to step back from royal life in the UK and move to the US.
Her first name is a tribute to her great-grandmother, Queen Elizabeth II — whose childhood nickname was Lilibet. Her middle name, Diana, "was chosen to honor her beloved late grandmother, The Princess of Wales," her parents revealed in the birth announcement.
Last updated: December 21, 2022
Lilibet Diana is the King's
granddaughter
Prince Andrew
February 19, 1960
Andrew Albert Christian Edward is the third of Queen Elizabeth II's four children and, reportedly, was her favorite son. There are more than 11 years between him and his older brother, King Charles III.
Andrew joined the Royal Navy and became a helicopter pilot after finishing his studies. He served for 22 years, including missions on the front line during the Falklands War. After leaving the military, Andrew became the United Kingdom’s special representative for international trade and investment, traveling the world selling Brand Britain.
In 1986, Andrew married Sarah Ferguson, and they became the Duke and Duchess of York. They had two children together before divorcing in 1996, the same year as Prince Charles and Diana.
Andrew stepped away from his royal duties in 2019 over his ties to disgraced financier Jeffrey Epstein, who pleaded guilty to a sex crime involving a minor. In January 2022, he was stripped of his military titles and royal patronages, a day after a US judge ruled that a civil lawsuit against him could proceed. Andrew was being sued in New York by a woman who alleged she was sexually abused by the senior royal when she was 17. He repeatedly denied any wrongdoing and the case was later settled out of court for an undisclosed sum.
Andrew rarely appears in public these days, but surfaced briefly in the days following the deaths of his parents in early 2021 and late 2022 respectively. He retains his own Duke of York title and he is still a member of the royal family, but, like the Sussexes, he no longer represents the family in an official capacity.
Last updated: December 21, 2022
Prince Andrew is the King's
brother
Sarah Ferguson
October 15, 1959
Sarah Margaret “Fergie” Ferguson was married to Prince Andrew for a decade from 1986 until their highly publicized divorce. The Duke and Duchess of York have two daughters.
Sarah met her husband-to-be at a party in Windsor Castle in 1985 and a year later they married at Westminster Abbey. Stars like actor Michael Caine, singer Elton John and US first lady Nancy Reagan were guests.
By 1992, the couple were separated and a few years later the BBC reported that Sarah was struggling financially, racking up huge debts. She was involved in various financial and personal scandals including when, in 2010, she allegedly offered an undercover reporter posing as a businessman access to her ex-husband for a large sum of money. She apologized for “a serious lapse in judgment.” The following year she admitted publicly that she accepted money from Jeffrey Epstein, who pleaded guilty to a sex crime involving a minor, to help pay an employee to whom she owed money.
A prolific author, Sarah has published several children’s books — including a successful series based on her being a qualified helicopter pilot — and self-improvement books, related to her being a spokesperson for Weight Watchers for 11 years. In the late 1990s and early 2000s she appeared on ABC, CNN and NBC’s Today show as a guest host, interviewee or special correspondent.
Sarah is also an active advocate for children’s education. She founded the charity Children in Crisis in 1993 and supports other organizations through her Sarah’s Trust initiative.
Although not a working royal since her divorce, she retains the duchess title and remains on amicable terms with her ex-husband. They live at the same property on the Windsor estate.
Last updated: December 21, 2022
Sarah Ferguson is the King's
brother’s ex-wife
August 8, 1988
Beatrice Elizabeth Mary is the elder daughter of Prince Andrew and Sarah Ferguson.
Beatrice, along with her sister, Eugenie, has a royal title, but is not a working member of the family.
After studying history and the history of ideas from Goldsmiths, University of London, Beatrice graduated with a bachelor’s degree.
Beatrice is a vocal advocate for people with dyslexia, which she has, and is the patron of the Helen Arkell Dyslexia Charity. For International Children's Book Day, she narrated a book to empower dyslexic children.
In July 2020, Beatrice married Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi and the following year she gave birth to her first child — Sienna Elizabeth Mapelli Mozzi — a few months after her sister, Princess Eugenie, had a son. Beatrice is also stepmother to her husband’s son, Christopher “Wolfie,” from a previous relationship.
Last updated: December 21, 2022
Princess Beatrice is the King's
niece
Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi
Edoardo Alessandro "Edo” Mapelli Mozzi married Princess Beatrice in July 2020 at Windsor Castle in a small ceremony to comply with the Covid-19 guidelines at the time. They have one child together, and Edoardo has a child from a previous marriage.
Edoardo is a real estate specialist and runs his own property business.
Last updated: December 21, 2022
Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi is the King's
niece’s husband
Sienna Elizabeth Mapelli Mozzi
September 18, 2021
Sienna Elizabeth Mapelli Mozzi is the only child of Princess Beatrice and Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi. Her second name is a tribute to her great-grandmother Queen Elizabeth II.
Last updated: December 21, 2022
Sienna Elizabeth Mapelli Mozzi is the King's
niece’s daughter
March 23, 1990
Born Eugenie Victoria Helena, Princess Eugenie of York is the younger daughter of Prince Andrew and Sarah Ferguson.
When she was 12, Eugenie had corrective surgery for scoliosis, which can cause extreme curving of the spine. She has gone on to become an advocate for scoliosis and patron of the Royal National Orthopaedic Hospital Charity -- the hospital where she had her surgery and has a ward named after her.
After earning a bachelor’s degree in English and art history at Newcastle University, Eugenie has been working at the art gallery Hauser & Wirth as a director since 2015.
She is also an active campaigner against modern slavery and co-founded The Anti-Slavery Collective in 2017.
Eugenie met her husband-to-be, Jack Brooksbank, on a ski trip in the Swiss Alps. They married in 2018 at Windsor Castle, with not only the queen in attendance, but also stars like actress Demi Moore and supermodel Naomi Campbell and opera singer Andrea Bocelli, who performed.
In February 2021, Eugenie gave birth to their first child, August Philip Hawke Brooksbank.
Last updated: December 21, 2022
Princess Eugenie is the King's
niece
Jack Brooksbank
May 3, 1986
Jack Brooksbank met Princess Eugenie on a ski trip in the Swiss Alps. They married in 2018.
Jack is a former manager of the ritzy central-London club Mahiki — ~~~~frequented by Eugenie’s cousin Prince Harry in his younger days — and has also worked as a brand ambassador for Casamigos tequila.
Last updated: December 21, 2022
Jack Brooksbank is the King's
niece’s husband
February 9, 2021
August “Augie” Philip Hawke Brooksbank is the only child of Princess Eugenie and Jack Brooksbank.
2021 was a year of abundance for Queen Elizabeth II in terms of great-grandchildren; August was one of four along with Sienna Elizabeth, Lilibet Diana and Lucas Tindall.
Last updated: December 21, 2022
August Philip Hawke Brooksbank is the King's
niece’s son
March 10, 1964
Edward Antony Richard Louis is the youngest child of Queen Elizabeth II and Prince Philip.
Edward graduated with a degree in history from Cambridge University and after a stint in the Royal Marines as a university cadet, he went onto a career in theater and television production. He worked for famed theater producer Andrew Lloyd Webber and made films with the BBC before starting his own production company, Ardent Productions, in 1993. There, Edward made documentaries about, or related to, British royalty.
In 2001, Edward and Ardent Productions faced criticism when a crew allegedly tried to film Prince William — his nephew — at university, breaching a media agreement to respect the young royal’s privacy. A year later, Edward announced he was quitting the production company to focus on supporting the queen during her golden jubilee year. The move came after he had been accused of exploiting his royal position for business gain.
Edward met his future wife, Sophie Rhys-Jones, at a Real Tennis event in 1993. They married at Windsor Castle six years later, and have since had two children. On his wedding day he was given the title Earl of Wessex, and in 2019, was granted the additional title of Earl of Forfar, which he uses when in Scotland.
Edward has been a full-time royal since leaving Ardent Productions.
Last updated: December 21, 2022
Prince Edward is the King's
youngest brother
Sophie Rhys-Jones
January 20, 1965
Sophie Helen Rhys-Jones has been married to Prince Edward since 1999, after meeting him at a Real Tennis event six years earlier.
Sophie, Countess of Wessex, had a dynamic career in public relations, eventually setting up her own agency; RJH Public Relations. However, in 2001, Sophie resigned after she was caught making disparaging comments about royal family members and various public figures to an undercover reporter posing as a potential client.
As a full-time working royal, Sophie supports the monarch as head of state representing the family in the UK and abroad. She has taken a particular interest in helping children and young people and, in 1999, set up The Wessex Youth Trust to do just that with Edward. She also often attends state and ceremonial occasions alongside other Windsors.
Last updated: December 21, 2022
Sophie Rhys-Jones is the King's
brother’s wife
James, Viscount Severn
December 17, 2007
James Alexander Philip Theo Mountbatten-Windsor, Viscount Severn, is the only son of the Earl and Countess of Wessex. He is also the youngest of the king’s nieces and nephews.
Despite being four years younger than his sister, Lady Louise Windsor, James is ahead of her in the line of succession because of a since-rescinded rule that saw the British monarchy favor male heirs over female ones.
Last updated: December 21, 2022
James, Viscount Severn is the King's
nephew
November 8, 2003
Born Louise Alice Elizabeth Mary Mountbatten-Windsor, Lady Louise Windsor is the only daughter and elder child of the Earl and Countess of Wessex.
Louise’s parents chose more subdued royal titles, with the permission of the queen, opting to style their children as those of an earl.
Last updated: December 21, 2022
Lady Louise Windsor is the King's
niece
August 15, 1950
Anne Elizabeth Alice Louise is the only daughter of Queen Elizabeth II and Prince Philip. She was known as Princess Anne until 1987 when she was given the title of Princess Royal. As a working member of the royal family, Anne undertook her first official engagement at age 18.
She married Captain Mark Phillips when she was 23 and had two children. Their marriage ended in divorce in 1992 after more than 18 years. That same year, she married Commander — now Vice Admiral — Timothy Laurence.
In 1974, Anne narrowly escaped a kidnapping attempt by an armed man who shot multiple people trying to protect her, including her bodyguard, her chauffeur, a police officer on patrol and a passerby. No one was killed, and they were each awarded medals of bravery by the queen who, according to the BBC, told one of the recipients: “The medal is from the queen, but I want to thank you as Anne's mother."
Anne is an accomplished horsewoman, having won medals in tournaments around the world. She was the first member of the royal family to compete in the Olympics in the equestrian three-day event at the 1976 Montreal Olympics. She has continued her involvement as a member of the International Olympic Committee and helped organize the London Games in 2012. She was the person who accepted the Olympic flame in Athens on behalf of London.
Last updated: December 21, 2022
Princess Anne is the King's
sister
September 22, 1948
Captain Mark Phillips was Princess Anne’s first husband; they were married for more than 18 years.
Mark married Anne at Westminster Abbey in 1973. By then he was a champion equestrian, having won European and world titles and even an Olympic gold medal at the 1972 Munich Games.
He continued to succeed as an equestrian, becoming a four-time champion at the Badminton Horse Trials and winning another Olympic medal, this time silver, at the 1988 Seoul Games.
The couple had two children and divorced in 1992, the year described by the queen as an “annus horribilis” after the family endured a particularly difficult period. In 1991 it emerged that Mark had fathered a daughter in New Zealand years earlier while married to Anne.
Last updated: December 21, 2022
Mark Phillips is the King's
sister’s ex-husband
March 1, 1955
Vice Admiral Timothy Laurence is Princess Anne’s husband; they’ve been married since 1992.
Timothy is a career naval officer, serving almost 40 years in the Royal Navy and retiring in 2010. The following year, the queen made him Knight Commander of the Royal Victorian Order. Another family member appointed to the order is Prince Harry.
Last updated: December 21, 2022
Timothy Laurence is the King's
brother-in-law
November 15, 1977
Peter Mark Andrew Phillips is the only son of Princess Anne and Mark Phillips and the queen’s eldest grandson.
Neither he nor his sister, Zara, were entitled to a royal title at birth because at that time, titles were only given to grandchildren through the monarch’s sons, not daughters. However, Queen Elizabeth II went against tradition and offered Princess Anne titles for her children, which she and her husband declined.
In 2008, Peter married Canadian Autumn Kelly; they had two children and divorced in 2021.
As a non-working royal, Peter does not perform royal duties on behalf of the monarch. He has worked in sports and entertainment management for companies like Williams F1 and the sponsorship division of the Royal Bank of Scotland.
Last updated: December 21, 2022
Peter Phillips is the King's
nephew
May 3, 1978
Autumn Patricia Kelly was married to Peter Phillips, Princess Anne’s son, for 13 years. They divorced in 2021 and have two children together.
Autumn and Peter married at St. George's Chapel on the grounds of Windsor Castle in 2008. The couple signed an exclusive deal for Hello! magazine to cover the event, which was attended by the queen.
Autumn is Canadian-born and has worked as an actor, playing a minor role in the Bob Hoskins movie “Rainbow.” She has also worked as a management consultant and a personal assistant to veteran British broadcaster Michael Parkinson.
Last updated: December 21, 2022
Autumn Kelly is the King's
nephew’s ex-wife
December 29, 2010
Savannah Anne Kathleen Phillips is the elder daughter of Peter Phillips and Autumn Kelly. She was Queen Elizabeth II’s first great-grandchild.
Last updated: December 21, 2022
Savannah Phillips is the King's
nephew’s daughter
March 29, 2012
Isla Elizabeth Phillips is the younger daughter of Peter Phillips and Autumn Kelly.
Last updated: December 21, 2022
Isla Phillips is the King's
nephew’s daughter
May 15, 1981
Zara Anne Elizabeth Phillips is Queen Elizabeth II’s granddaughter and the only daughter of Princess Anne. Unlike her cousins, she does not have a royal title; only grandchildren of the monarch through their sons are automatically given titles.
Zara has followed in her parents’ footsteps and has had a successful horse-riding career, becoming European and world eventing champion in 2005 and 2006, respectively. Like both her parents, she has also competed in the Olympic Games, winning silver at the 2012 London Olympics.
She met her future husband, rugby player Mike Tindall, during the 2003 Rugby World Cup when he was playing for England. They married in July 2011, three months after Prince William married Kate Middleton. Zara and Mike Tindall have three children.
Zara does not have official royal duties, although she was chosen by her cousin Prince William to be a godparent to his older son, Prince George. Zara continues to compete under the name Zara Tindall as an equestrian and represent Great Britain.
Last updated: December 21, 2022
Zara Phillips is the King's
niece
October 18, 1978
Mike Tindall is married to Zara Phillips, Queen Elizabeth II’s granddaughter.
He had a successful rugby career, becoming England captain. He was also on the team when England won the Rugby World Cup against Australia in 2003. It was during that tournament that he met his future wife at a bar in Sydney, Australia.
After dating for several years, the couple wed in 2011.
A few weeks after his wedding, while at the Rugby World Cup in New Zealand, Mike was seen in close conversation with another woman during a night out. He later said the woman was a friend, but the incident disrupted England’s on-field focus. Mike was expelled from the elite squad and later fined for a breaching the code of conduct. He never played for England again.
Mike has been a patron for Rugby for Heroes since 2012, a charity that raises funds through rugby matches for ex-servicemen and women.
Since 2020, Mike has co-hosted a rugby podcast called “The Good, The Bad & The Rugby.” In 2022, he was a contestant on reality show “I'm a Celebrity ... Get Me Out of Here!” where he placed fourth.
Last updated: December 21, 2022
Mike Tindall is the King's
niece’s husband
January 17, 2014
Mia Grace is the first child of Zara Phillips — Princess Anne’s daughter — and her husband, Mike Tindall.
Last updated: December 21, 2022
Mia Tindall is the King's
niece’s daughter
June 18, 2018
Lena Elizabeth is the second child of Zara Phillips — Princess Anne’s daughter — and her husband, Mike Tindall.
Last updated: December 21, 2022
Lena Tindall is the King's
niece’s daughter
March 21, 2021
Lucas Philip is the only son of Zara Phillips -- Princess Anne’s daughter -- and Mike Tindall.
Lucas arrived so quickly that his mother gave birth to him on the bathroom floor of their home in Gloucestershire, south-west England. In an episode of his podcast "The Good, The Bad and The Rugby," Lucas’ father said shortly after the birth he and his new son watched an old rugby game and some golf.
Last updated: December 21, 2022
Lucas Tindall is the King's
niece’s son
|Royal bloodline
|Married
|Deceased
|Divorced
Credits
DesignEleanor Stubbs and Rachel Jung
Additional designAlicia Johnson
DevelopmentMarco Chacón
Writer and Visual EditorSarah-Grace Mankarious
EditorsLauren Said-Moorhouse and Anna Brand
Editorial oversightCheyn Shah and Jo Parker
Opening animationTaylor Su and Elisa Solinas
Photo EditorJennifer Arnow
Photo creditsAP, Getty Images, Shutterstock
How well do you know the royal family?
Choose your difficulty level
1. Beginner
2. Intermediate
3. Advanced
4. Expert
Who is this?
Who is missing?
How many grandchildren does Queen Elizabeth II have?
Who am I?
I was an actor in the US legal drama “Suits.” Since stepping back from the royal family, my husband and I started a production company.
Who is the missing connection?
Who is Prince Philip’s daughter?
Who is not one of Queen Elizabeth II’s children?
Who is Prince Harry’s mother?
Who am I?
I am the second in line to inherit the throne. I am the first child of Prince William, and I currently go to school near Windsor.
How are they related?
You scored
/10
Who is this?
Who is missing?
Who am I?
I was the longest-serving British monarch-in-waiting and was the first royal to earn a bachelor’s degree.
Who is the missing connection?
Who is Prince William’s mother?
Who is Princess Anne’s son?
Who is not one of Prince Edward’s children?
Who am I?
I am an expert horsewoman. I competed as an equestrian in the 1976 Olympics in Montreal, two years after surviving a kidnapping attempt.
Who is Princess Beatrice’s father?
How are they related?
You scored
/10
Whose baby photo is this?
Who is next in the line of succession?
Who am I?
I am an accomplished equestrian who won a silver medal at the 2012 London Olympics.
Who is the missing connection?
How is person 1 related to person 2?
Who is Prince Edward’s son?
Who is this?
Who is the queen’s youngest grandchild?
Who am I?
I have a master’s degree in geography. After university I served in the military, where I participated in more than 150 helicopter search-and-rescue operations.
How are they related?
You scored
/10
Whose baby photo is this?
Who is Princess Anne’s eldest grandchild?
What is the age difference between the queen’s youngest and eldest grandchildren?
Who is the missing connection?
How is person 1 related to person 2?
All of these people have competed in Olympic Games. But which one left without a medal?
Who is this?
Who is next in the line of succession?
Who am I?
I am a former professional rugby player and met my royal wife-to-be at the 2003 Rugby World Cup.
Who is Prince Harry’s eldest royal cousin?
You scored
/10
Are you sure you want to exit and reset this level?