Artemis Iin numbers
Almost 50 years later, NASA is ready to return humans to the lunar surface with the Artemis program. This next chapter of lunar exploration will land the first woman and first person of color on the moon, paving the way for a human presence on the moon and beyond -- and it begins with Artemis I.
Here’s a look at the big numbers that make the Artemis I mission a monumental feat.
A1
miles per hour
(39,400 kps) is the speed at which Orion will enter the Earth’s atmosphere on its return.
A2
A3
pounds
(900 kg) of weight was saved by making the rocket boosters single-use instead of reusable. The Space Launch System (SLS) no longer carries the fuel or the propulsion system it would have needed to haul them back during its return to Earth.
A4
A5
after liftoff, the rocket is 2,400 miles (3,860 km) above Earth. The remaining upper stage of the Space Launch System detaches and Orion completes the trip to the moon without the rocket.
A6
CubeSats
will hitch a ride on the rocket. These small satellites will carry out their own science and technology investigations.
A8
A9
A10
gallons
(409,150 liters) of liquid hydrogen and liquid oxygen will be burned every minute for eight minutes by four RS-25 engines that are part of the Space Launch System.
A11
parachutes
make up Orion’s parachute system. They must deploy in precise sequence to slow the spacecraft from 324 mph (520 kph) to a landing speed of 17 mph (27 kph), so it’s ready for splashdown in the Pacific Ocean.
B1
miles
(450,600 km) is the distance the Artemis I mission will travel from Earth, far beyond the moon.
B2
(2,760°C) is nearly the temperature that Orion’s heat shield will endure as it returns through Earth’s atmosphere -- that’s half as hot as the surface of the sun.
B5
B6
pounds
(453,600+ kg) of solid propellant (PBAN, ammonium perchlorate and aluminum powder) fill the twin rocket boosters alone. And it’s all used up within two minutes.
B7
million pounds
(4 million kg) is the thrust the Space Launch System produces to leave Earth’s atmosphere. That’s equal to the combined thrust of 126 of the largest civil aircraft, the Airbus A380.
B8
feet
(98 m) is the height of the Artemis I rocket stack -- a little taller than the Statue of Liberty.
B9
B11
C1
million miles
(2.1 million km) is the total distance that the Artemis I mission will cover.
C2
million pounds
(2.6 million kg) is the weight of the Space Launch System at liftoff. That's the weight of eight fully loaded 747 jumbo jets.
C3
C4
astronauts
will be onboard. Artemis I is an uncrewed mission to test systems in a spaceflight environment.
C5
C7
miles
(161 km) is the altitude the Space Launch System reaches eight minutes after liftoff before its core stage separates and falls into the Pacific Ocean, landing east of Hawaii.
C8
weeks
is approximately the duration of the Artemis I mission to the moon and back.
C9
C11
rocket boosters
blast the Space Launch System out of Earth’s gravitational pull, only to detach two minutes after liftoff. The boosters then fall into the Atlantic Ocean, north of the Bahamas.
C12
days
is how long it’ll take to get from the Earth to the moon.
C13
C14
is all it takes for the rocket to lift off and go into orbit.
C15