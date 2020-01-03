Iran's top general Soleimani killed in US airstrike

Qasem Soleimani (center) was killed in an airstrike ordered by US President Donald Trump. Stringer/AFP via Getty Images

Overnight, one of the most powerful men in Iran was killed at Baghdad International Airport in an airstrike ordered by US President Donald Trump -- marking a major escalation of hostilities between Washington and Tehran.

Iran’s Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei vowed to avenge Qasem Soleimani, who commanded the Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guards Corps (IRGC) Quds Force unit, whom he called a martyr in a statement on Friday.

Earlier, the Pentagon accused Soleimani of "actively developing plans to attack American diplomats and service members in Iraq and throughout the region," and cited the threat to US lives as justification for killing one of Iran's top-ranking military officials.

A US official told CNN that the strike was a "target of opportunity," and they opted for a pre-emptive option after the previous moves of their "maximum pressure" campaign on Iran, had not changed its pattern of behavior.

Among the several people killed was Abu Mahdi al-Muhandis, who is the leader of the Iranian backed Kataib Hezbollah militia and deputy head of the Iran-backed Iraqi Popular Mobilization Forces (PMF).