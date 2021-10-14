Grenade launchers are being fired by assailants as Beirut gun battle continues

Fighters from the Hezbollah and Amal movements are seen during clashes in Beirut on Thursday. (Anwar Amro/AFP/Getty Images)

Heavy gunfights were still ongoing Thursday afternoon in the worst violence Beirut has seen in a decade.

Live video on local news channels showed shots being fired on buildings as residents from the Al Tayhouneh neighborhood continued to evacuate the area. The Lebanese military has also cordoned off the area and set up barbed wire.

Live feeds from local media showed masked men with machine guns in the area with armored military vehicles deploying on the streets.

Lebanon's interior minister has confirmed that B7-RPG anti-tank grenade launchers have been fired by assailants.

Five people are dead and up to 30 have been injured, according to the Red Cross.