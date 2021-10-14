Shattered glass and debris are seen after gunfire erupted at a site near a protest against Judge Tarek Bitar in Beirut, Lebanon, on October 14. Mohamed Azakir/Reuters

Heavy gunfire has broken out at a demonstration in Beirut calling for the removal of a judge leading a probe into the deadly August 2020 port blast.

Hundreds of supporters of Iran-backed Hezbollah and its main Shia ally, Amal, were marching towards the Lebanese capital's Palace of Justice when shots were fired at the protesters from an unknown location, forcing demonstrators and journalists to take cover, according to local broadcasters.

Local TV also showed a masked protester shooting a weapon from behind a street barrier and black smoke rising from one of the nearby buildings.

Hezbollah has been a staunch opponent of Tariq Bitar, the popular judge who is leading the Beirut blast investigation and has sought the prosecution of high-level officials.