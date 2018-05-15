Palestinians mourn dead in Gaza as new protests begin

Palestinians mourn dead in Gaza as new protests beginBy James Masters and Nick Thompson, CNN
This is the scene in Ramallah today
Dina Jaber, 35, from Ramallah in the West Bank, took these pictures during clashes today between Palestinian protesters and Israeli army and border police.
Tires set on fire in small protest near Israel-Gaza border
From CNN's Ian Lee in Gaza
Around 20 protesters have been setting fire to tires near the Israel-Gaza border, CNN journalists in Gaza report.
Footage captured by CNN showed one protester standing up and chanting, followed by the sound of incoming fire.
The protester fell to the ground briefly before standing back up and limping away. He did not appear to be seriously wounded.
So far the protests in Gaza do not appear to be anywhere near as large as Monday's demonstrations, in which tens of thousands took part.
Netanyahu fires back at Erdogan over Gaza
From Oren Liebermann, CNN
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu slammed Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan on Tuesday, after the Turkish leader condemned Israel’s actions in Gaza.
Turkey recalled its ambassadors to the US and Israel on Monday in an official protest over the relocation of the US Embassy from Tel Aviv to Jerusalem.
“Erdogan is among Hamas's biggest supporters and there is no doubt that he well understands terrorism terror and slaughter. I suggest to that he not preach morality to us,” Netanyahu tweeted Tuesday.
On Monday, Netanyahu defended Israel’s use of lethal force in Gaza, saying “Every country has a right to defend its borders.” Israel blames the latest protests on Hamas, the militant group that controls Gaza.
Palestinian militant group: "Retaliation is imminent" for Gaza killings
From CNN's Nada Altaher and Abeer Salman
The Palestinian militant group Hamas warned Israel that “retaliation is imminent” after nearly 60 protesters were killed near the Gaza border fence, political bureau member Khalil Al-Hayya told reporters late on Monday.
Commenting on the US's decision to move its embassy to Jerusalem, he said: “The American administration bears all the consequences of the implementation of this unjust decision.
At least 60 killed in Gaza protests, Palestinian Health Ministry says
At least 60 people, including eight children, have been killed during clashes along the border fence between Israel and Gaza, the Palestinian Health Ministry says.
The number of people killed since the latest wave of protests began on March 30 has reached 113, including 13 children, according to the Ministry.
Palestinian leader Abbas admitted to hospital
From Bijan Hosseini, CNN
Palestinian Authority President Mahmoud Abbas was admitted to Istishari Hospital in Ramallah on Tuesday and is going to undergo a minor surgery in the middle ear, according to WAFA.
Abbas is expected to be released from the hospital in few hours, WAFA reports.
UK: We don't agree with US Embassy move
UK Foreign Secretary Boris Johnson has criticized the Trump administration's decision to move the US Embassy to Jerusalem while urging restraint by Israel.
"Obviously we are extremely saddened by the loss of life that has taken place and we understand that some have been provoking that violence, but on the other hand there has got to be restraint in the use of live rounds," Johnson said.
Palestinian strike and three days of mourning start today
A general strike and three days of mourning, called by Palestinian Authority President Mahmoud Abbas, begin Tuesday.
"Today is one of the most ferocious days our people have seen," Abbas said of Monday's clashes, before turning his thoughts to the newly-anointed US Embassy. "Before we were suffering from illegal Israeli settlements. Now it's another illegal settlement by the Israel and the United States."
US embassies are on alert because of these 3 key events
From CNN's Barbara Starr
Several US officials told CNN that US Embassies throughout the Middle East and Muslim countries were on alert in the wake of the US Embassy opening in Jerusalem.
The embassies are watching these three events:
- The US embassy opening in Jerusalem
- The beginning of Ramadan
- The Nakba anniversary for Palestinians.
The Pentagon and State Department also increased the presence of Marine Corps security forces at a number of US embassies in the Middle East and Africa because of the increased tensions and unrest, according to several military officials.