Thousands protest on anniversary of Gaza march

By Sheena McKenzie
Updated less than 1 min ago1224 GMT (2024 HKT) March 30, 2019
6 min ago

Hamas security guards gather ahead of protest

From CNN's Michael Holmes in Jabalya

Hamas crowd control marshals in Jabalya.

Hamas crowd control marshals -- decked out in distinctive orange vests -- have gathered at the border fence, reports CNN's Michael Holmes from Jabalya in Gaza.

With an hour before the protests officially start, already hundreds of demonstrators have gathered at the border.

Hamas says it wants the protests to remain peaceful, amid ongoing Egyptian-led mediation efforts to bring about a long-term ceasefire between the militant group and Israel, and the guards in orange vests have been tasked with stopping demonstrators from moving towards the fence.

Demonstrators gather on the Israel-Gaza border Saturday.

That said, at least a dozen protesters have already approached the fence and Israelis have fired shots and tear gas. But as Holmes reported, it's not quite going to plan:

"It's a windy day and the gas is actually blowing back to the Israeli side -- which will work against effectiveness.

"Rain showers are also becoming more frequent, which could possibly keep things more muted."

2 min ago

Protest numbers swell, reach within 100m of fence

From CNN's Michael Holmes in Jabalya

Protesters flee from tear gas fumes near the border with Israel in Malaka, east of Gaza City.

In the past few hours the number of Palestinian protesters has swelled from a few hundred to thousands, reports CNN's Michael Holmes on the Gaza border.

Around 8,000 Hamas marshals were tasked with keeping the protesters away from the fence. But hundreds of Palestinians could now be seen just 100 to 200 meters from the fence.

"There have been injuries but we don't know if that's from the live fire or the tear gas -- which has been pretty constant since the protests began," said Holmes.

A man is treated for tear gas inhalation in Jabalya, Gaza.

1 hr 26 min ago

Palestinian man killed by Israeli forces

From CNN's Andrew Carey in Jerusalem

Ahead of the protests, a 21-year old man -- named Mohammed Sa'ad -- was killed by Israeli forces in Gaza overnight, according to the Palestinian Ministry of Health.

Medics said Sa'ad was killed by bullet shrapnel near the Israel-Gaza border, Reuters reported.

 