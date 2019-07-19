President Trump hailed a "close alliance" with the United Kingdom as he answered a question about seized British tankers in the Strait of Hormuz.

"We have a very close alliance with the United Kingdom. We always have," Trump told reporters at the White House.

Later, Trump claimed the episode proved his warnings about Iran correct.

"This only goes to show what I'm saying about Iran. Trouble. Nothing but trouble," he said. "It goes to show you I was right about Iran."

He noted the "US has very few tankers going in because we’re using a lot of our own energy," but said the American presence in the region was still robust.

"We have a lot of ships there that are warships," he said.

"We’ll talk to the UK," he said, suggesting there was a lack of clarity about the current situation: "We heard about it. We heard it was one. We heard it was two."

Trump noted there would soon be a new British prime minister. "That's a good thing for the UK," Trump said.