JUST IN: US increasingly believes Iran shot down Ukrainian airliner by accident

Swedish Foreign Minister Ann Linde speaks with journalists in Brussels, Belgium, in December. Virginia Mayo/AP

Sweden's Minister of Foreign Affairs Anne Linde told CNN's Becky Anderson that nothing was being ruled out concerning the causes of the plane crash. Ten Swedish nationals were among the 176 dead.

This comes as Iran's Civil Aviation Organization invited Sweden to join the crash investigation on Thursday.

Linde told CNN said it was important to have "transparency" in the investigation, and said she did not think it was problematic that Iran was leading the inquiry.

It is "just following international rules because the plane crashed in Tehran and it's their authority to lead," she said.

She added that Sweden had no concerns about a lack of transparency on the ground.

"We are counting on the Iranian authorities to be transparent [and] to let all the experts from different countries to be able to check all the evidence," she said. "We have no reason to doubt anything at this stage."