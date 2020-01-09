Ukrainian Boeing plane crashes in Iran, 176 people dead
Emotional scenes as friends pay tribute to victims at Ukraine's international airport
A steady stream of mourners have been leaving flowers and tea lights at the arrivals hall at Boryspil International Airport, in the Ukrainian capital Kiev, a day after 176 people died in the plane crash in Iran.
Eleven Ukrainians were killed, many of whom were crew members on the Ukraine International Airlines flight.
Olena, who declined to give her surname, told CNN that she had come to the airport to pay tribute to her friend and former classmate, Serhii Khomenko -- one of the pilots onboard the Boeing 737 aircraft. They had attended school together in the northern Russian city of Murmansk.
Visibly upset by the death of her friend, Olena said Khomenko has left behind a wife and two children, adding that he was an avid boxer.
Valeriy, who also declined to give another name, told CNN that his sister is godmother to the children of the flight's instructor pilot Oleksiy Naumkin.
Holding back tears, Valeriy told CNN that Naumkin was an experienced pilot who "was so funny and liked to joke."
Valeriy said he last saw his friend a couple months ago, adding that he was shell-shocked when he heard the news.
Ukraine is investigating whether an anti-aircraft missile caused the crash
Ukraine is investigating multiple possible causes of Wednesday's deadly jetliner crash that killed 176 passengers and crew shortly after takeoff in Tehran.
Ukraine���s National Security and Defence council chief, Oleksiy Danilov, wrote on Facebook that a meeting is taking place Thursday with Iranian authorities, where various causes behind the crash are "being studied."
These include the theory that the plane was hit by an anti-aircraft missile, Danilov wrote.
It's still not clear what caused the crash and several explanations, including technical failure, have not been ruled out.
Other theories under consideration are whether the plane collided with a drone or “other flying object”; technical problems with the plane’s engine causing it to explode, or finally whether an explosion inside the plane was a terrorist act.
Woman had premonition her plane would crash in Iran, husband says. She called him 20 minutes before takeoff
Twenty minutes before the plane took off from the Iranian capital, Sheyda Shadkhoo called her husband from aboard the flight. She wanted him to reassure her that everything would be fine, he says.
She'd taken three weeks off from her job in Toronto to visit her mother and sisters in Tehran. Her vacation was over, and she was heading back to Canada to her husband, Hassan Shadkhoo. Her flight was leaving from Tehran to the Ukrainian capital of Kiev.
"I spoke to her ... 20 minutes before the plane took off," he said Wednesday in Toronto. She was worried about the tensions between Tehran and the United States after President Donald Trump ordered the killing of Iranian top general Qasem Soleimani.
"She wanted me to assure her that there wasn't going to be a war. I told her not to worry. Nothing's gonna happen," her husband told CNN's news partner CBC. Then she said goodbye and turned her phone off in preparation for takeoff.
Ukrainian International Airlines releases names of plane crash victims
Ukrainian International Airlines has released the names of the 176 people aboard Flight PS752 when it crashed in Iran Wednesday while en route to Ukraine.
The names of those killed in the crash can be found here.
The victims include 82 Iranians, 63 Canadians, 11 Ukrainians, 10 Swedes, four Afghans, three Germans and three British nationals, according to Ukraine's Foreign Minister.
The airline previously released the names of the pilots and crew, who died in the crash.
The pilots were:
- Captain Volodymyr Gaponenko (11,600 hours on Boeing 737 aircraft including 5,500 hours as captain)
- Instructor pilot Oleksiy Naumkin (12,000 hours on Boeing 737 aircraft including 6,600 hours as captain)
- First officer Serhii Khomenko (7,600 hours on Boeing 737 aircraft)
The flight attendants were:
- Ihor Matkov, chief flight attendant
- Kateryna Statnik
- Mariia Mykytiuk
- Valeriia Ovcharuk
- Yuliia Solohub
- Denys Lykhno
Plane caught fire before it crashed, initial report says
The Iranian Civil Aviation authority has found that Ukrainian Airlines flight PS 752 was on fire before it crashed, it said in an initial report on Thursday, citing witnesses.
The report also mentions that the plane changed directions after a problem and turned back towards the airport.
Ukrainian President declares January 9 day of national mourning
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky has declared January 9 a day of national mourning.
In the announcement published on his official website, Zelensky also said that he would speak with Iranian President Hassan Rouhani to step up cooperation between the two countries to determine the cause of the plane crash.
Forty-five Ukrainian experts have arrived in Tehran to assist with the investigation and to help identify the victims' bodies, Zelensky said.
What we know about the people killed on board the Boeing 737
Eighty-two Iranians, 63 Canadians, and 11 Ukrainians died onboard flight PS752, according to a tweet from Ukrainian foreign minister Vadym Prystaiko. There were also 10 Swedes, four Afghans, three Germans and three British nationals among the victims, he said.
The Boeing 737 jet operated by Ukraine International Airlines took off early Wednesday en route to the Ukrainian capital Kiev, carrying 167 passengers and nine crew before crashing between the cities of Parand and Shahriar. Witnesses described seeing a fireball in the sky and images of the wreckage show charred parts of the plane strewn over a field.
Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said 138 of the passengers were supposed to catch a connecting flight to Canada. That flight landed in Toronto Wednesday afternoon with many seats empty.
The captain of the crashed plane has been identified as Volodymyr Gaponenko, an experienced pilot with 11,600 hours flying on Boeing 737 aircraft under his belt. The instructor pilot was Oleksiy Naumkin, also experienced with 12,000 hours on the aircraft. Ukraine International Airlines president, Yevhenii Dykhne, said, "It is impossible that there were mistakes by the crew."
At a press conference in Kiev, he said Tehran airport was "not a simple airport" and the pilots required several years of training to use it.
What we know about the plane's black boxes
A plane's so-called "black boxes" — the flight data and cockpit voice recorders — can provide crucial evidence about what happened before a crash.
After the black boxes from Ukraine International Airlines Boeing 737 plane were found, Ali Abedzadeh, the head of Iran's Civil Aviation Authority, told Iran's semiofficial Mehr news agency that the US would not be involved at any stage of the investigation.
"We will not give the black box to the manufacturer [Boeing] or America," he said.
Former FAA chief of staff Michael Goldfarb told CNN that move was not necessarily against protocol.
Under international rules, Iran would be the lead investigator of the crash and Ukraine should participate as the state of registry and state of operator of the aircraft.
But the US — where Boeing is designed and manufactured — is not required to be involved in investigations right off the bat, Goldfarb said.
If the black boxes are difficult to discern, if they’re damaged, the three best labs in the world are the British, the French and the NTSB in the US. It’s very common for those three entities to either be given the lead or called in," he said.
But Goldfarb added there was no way the Iranians could refuse to work with Boeing and do justice to the investigation.
"They have to work with Boeing. Boeing has all the data, owns all the drawings and designs, they have the engineers, they know the plane."
Secretary of State Mike Pompeo has called for "complete cooperation with any investigation into the cause of the crash," saying that the US would continue to follow the incident closely and was prepared to offer Ukraine "all possible assistance."
Airline: Unlikely that crash was due to "error"
Given the level of the crew's experience, it's unlikely that the plane crash was the result of error, Ukrainian International Airlines vice president of operations Ihor Sosnovsky said in a statement on Wednesday.
Tehran airport is anything but a simple one. Therefore, for several years UIA has been using this airport to conduct training on Boeing 737 aircraft aimed at evaluating pilots' proficiency and ability to act in emergency cases. According to our records, the aircraft ascended as high as 2,400 meters. Given the crew's experience, error probability is minimal. We do not even consider such a chance.”
The airline also released the names of the pilots and crew, who died in the crash.
The pilots were:
- Captain Volodymyr Gaponenko (11,600 hours on Boeing 737 aircraft including 5,500 hours as captain)
- Instructor pilot Oleksiy Naumkin (12,000 hours on Boeing 737 aircraft including 6,600 hours as captain)
- First officer Serhii Khomenko (7,600 hours on Boeing 737 aircraft)
The flight attendants were:
- Ihor Matkov, chief flight attendant
- Kateryna Statnik
- Mariia Mykytiuk
- Valeriia Ovcharuk
- Yuliia Solohub
- Denys Lykhno