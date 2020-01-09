Mourners light candles at a memorial for the crash victims at Ukraine's Boryspil International Airport on Thursday. Sebastian Shukla/CNN

A steady stream of mourners have been leaving flowers and tea lights at the arrivals hall at Boryspil International Airport, in the Ukrainian capital Kiev, a day after 176 people died in the plane crash in Iran.

Eleven Ukrainians were killed, many of whom were crew members on the Ukraine International Airlines flight.

Nearly a dozen Ukrainians died in the crash. Sebastian Shukla/CNN

Olena, who declined to give her surname, told CNN that she had come to the airport to pay tribute to her friend and former classmate, Serhii Khomenko -- one of the pilots onboard the Boeing 737 aircraft. They had attended school together in the northern Russian city of Murmansk.

Visibly upset by the death of her friend, Olena said Khomenko has left behind a wife and two children, adding that he was an avid boxer.

Valeriy, who also declined to give another name, told CNN that his sister is godmother to the children of the flight's instructor pilot Oleksiy Naumkin.

Mourners laid roses at the arrivals hall in the airport. Sebastian Shukla/CNN

Holding back tears, Valeriy told CNN that Naumkin was an experienced pilot who "was so funny and liked to joke."

Valeriy said he last saw his friend a couple months ago, adding that he was shell-shocked when he heard the news.