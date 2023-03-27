World
Audio
Audio
Follow CNN
Live Updates

Israel protests erupt as political crisis deepens

By Helen Regan and Adam Renton, CNN

Updated 1:40 a.m. ET, March 27, 2023
10 Posts
Sort byDropdown arrow
30 min ago

Why was Israel's defense minister fired?

Yoav Gallant attends a news conference in Lod, Israel, on March 9.
Yoav Gallant attends a news conference in Lod, Israel, on March 9. (Amir Cohen/Reuters)

Israel’s Defense Minister Yoav Gallant was fired after he called for a pause in the government's drive to overhaul the country’s judicial system in a speech Saturday night.

Gallant is a member of Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s Likud party.

His speech made him the first government minister to take a public stance in favor of a delay in the reforms.

“For the security of Israel, for the sake of our sons and daughters: We need to stop the legislative process at this time,” Gallant said in a video statement. 
“We need to stop the demonstrations and protests — and reach out for dialogue. Any manifestation of refusal that eats away at the strength of the IDF and harms the security system should be stopped immediately,” Gallant said, a reference to the refusal of some Israel Defense Forces reservists to train in protest at the government plans. 

Gallant called for a pause “to allow the people of Israel to celebrate Passover and Independence Day together, and mourn together on Memorial Day and Holocaust Remembrance Day. These are holy days for us.”

Israeli Independence Day falls on April 26 this year. 

48 min ago

Israeli President Isaac Herzog calls on government to halt judicial overhaul

From CNN's Irene Nasser 

Israeli President Isaac Herzog on Monday urged the government to immediately halt its planned judicial overhaul, saying: "the eyes of the whole world are on you."

"I turn to the Prime Minister, members of the government and members of the coalition: the feelings are hard and painful. Deep concern hovers over the entire nation. Security, economy, society — everyone is threatened. The eyes of all the people of Israel are on you. The eyes of all the Jewish people are on you. The eyes of the whole world are on you," Herzog said in a post on his official Facebook page.
"For the sake of the unity of Israelis, for the sake of committed responsibility I call on you to halt the legislative procedure immediately."

Herzog called on the "leaders of all the Knesset factions, coalition and opposition alike, to put the citizens of the country above all, and to act responsibly and with courage without further delay."

"Come to your senses now! This is not a political moment, this is a moment for leadership and responsibility," he said.

Some context: Although the Israeli presidency is largely a ceremonial role, Herzog has been actively speaking with all parties calling for negotiations. Herzog has previously said the government’s proposed legislation was “misguided, brutal and undermines our democratic foundations,” and warned Israel was potentially on the brink of a “civil war.”

59 min ago

A threat to democracy or much-needed reform?Israel's judicial overhaul explained

From CNN's Hadas Gold in Jerusalem

For months, hundreds of thousands of people have been taking to the streets across Israel to protest far-reaching changes to the legal system that some say threaten the country’s democratic foundations.

  • What's the issue? At its core, the judicial overhaul would give the Israeli parliament, the Knesset, and therefore the parties in power, more control over Israel’s judiciary.
  • It's a hugely significant shake up: From how judges are selected, to what laws the Supreme Court can rule on, to even giving parliament power to overturn Supreme Court decisions, the changes would be the most significant shakeups to Israel’s judiciary since its founding in 1948.
  • Reforms don't come out of nowhere: Figures from across the political spectrum have in the past called for changes to Israel’s judiciary. Israel has no written constitution, only a set of quasi-constitutional basic laws, making the Supreme Court even more powerful. But Israel also has no check on the power of the Knesset other than the Supreme Court.
  • What are the changes? The judicial overhaul is a package of bills, all of which need to pass three votes in the Knesset before they become law. One of the most important elements for Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's government is the bill that changes the makeup of the nine-member committee that selects judges, in order to give the government a majority of the seats on the committee. Another "override clause" would give the Israeli parliament the power to pass laws previously ruled invalid by the court, essentially overriding Supreme Court decisions.
  • Defending the plans: Netanyahu and his supporters argue that the Supreme Court has become an insular, elitist group that does not represent the Israeli people. They argue the Supreme Court has overstepped its role, getting into issues it should not rule on.
  • Unfit for office bill: Another bill, now voted through, makes it more difficult for a sitting Prime Minister to be declared unfit for office, restricting the reasons to physical or mental incapacity and requiring either the prime minister themselves, or two-thirds of the cabinet, to vote for such a declaration. This bill has big implications for the Israeli prime minister and critics say Netanyahu is pushing the overhaul forward because of his own ongoing corruption trial, where he faces charges of fraud, bribery and breach of trust. He denies any wrongdoing.
  • Opposing the bill: Critics say the overhaul goes too far, and will completely destroy the only avenue available to provide checks and balances to the Israeli legislative branch. They warn it will harm the independence of the Israeli judiciary, and will hurt rights not enshrined in Israel’s quasi-constitutional basic laws, like minority rights and freedom of expression.

Read more here.

1 min ago

Former Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennett calls on Netanyahu to suspend judicial reform

From CNN's Irene Nasser

Israel's former prime minister Naftali Bennett has urged the country's leader Benjamin Netanyahu to suspend the government's plan for judicial reform and to enter into a dialogue. 

Bennett also said fired Defense Minister Yoav Gallant should be reinstated.

"I call on the Prime Minister to withdraw Gallant's letter of dismissal, suspend the [judicial] reform, and enter into a lull of negotiation until after Independence Day," Bennett said on Twitter. "It doesn't matter who is right and who is wrong. I call on all the demonstrators and all Israeli citizens — do everything without violence, without bloodshed. We are brothers."

Mass protests erupted in Israel Sunday after Netanyahu fired Gallant following his speech calling for a delay to the government's controversial plans to overhaul the judicial system.

Gallant said the pause was needed “to allow the people of Israel to celebrate Passover and Independence Day together, and mourn together on Memorial Day and Holocaust Remembrance Day. These are holy days for us.”

Israeli Independence Day falls on April 26 this year. 

4 min ago

Netanyahu says he is "not trying to destroy democracy" in TV interview to air Monday

From CNN's Pauline Lockwood

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said “I’m not trying to destroy democracy, I’m trying to save it,” in an exclusive interview with British broadcaster Piers Morgan. 

Morgan posted the quote from the interview on his Twitter account on Sunday evening. 

The interview will air at 8 p.m. ET Monday on TalkTV and Fox Nation, according to Morgan’s tweet.

39 min ago

It's 7 a.m. in Tel Aviv after a night of protests. Here's what you need to know about Israel's political crisis

From CNN staff

Massive crowds filled the streets of the Israeli city of Tel Aviv late Sunday night after Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu fired his defense minister over his opposition to a planned judicial overhaul.

Israel has seen months-long protests over the planned judicial overhaul, which opponents say threaten the foundations of Israeli democracy.

Here's what you need to know about Israel's deepening political crisis:

  • Mass protests: Waving Israeli flags and chanting "democratia," protesters blocked streets and bridges, including the main Ayalon Highway in Tel Aviv on Sunday. By the early hours protests had thinned out but live pictures from the scene showed security forces firing water cannons on protesters still gathered. Spontaneous protests also broke out in Jerusalem and other cities.
  • Defense minister fired: Protesters flooded the streets after Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu fired defense minister Yoav Gallant in a one-line statement. In a speech Saturday night, called for a pause to controversial plans to overhaul the country’s court system, becoming the first member of the cabinet to do so.
  • Other ministers speak out: Following Gallant's comments, three other Israeli government ministers — all members of Netanyahu’s Likud party — suggested that the prime minister should stop the judicial overhaul legislation. They include Diaspora Affairs and Social Equality Minister Amichai Chikli, Culture and Sports Minister Miki Zohar and Economy Minister Nir Barkat, who warned the overhaul plan has brought the country to the brink of civil war. Meanwhile, Israel’s Consul General in New York, Asaf Zamir, resigned in response to Netanyahu’s decision to fire Gallant.
  • Universities to strike Monday: Universities in Israel will go on strike starting Monday, they announced, and the country’s largest labor union and business leaders said they would hold a news conference on Monday morning. The labor union, Histadrut, said its press conference with business leaders scheduled for 11 a.m. (4 a.m. ET) would be dramatic.
  • Controversial judicial overhaul: For months, hundreds of thousands of Israelis have been taking to the streets across the country to protest far-reaching changes to Israel’s legal system. Under the proposals, the government would have control over the appointment of judges, and parliament would gain the power to override Supreme Court decisions. The government argues the changes are essential to rein in the Supreme Court, which they see as insular, elitist, and no longer representative of the Israeli people. Opponents say the plans threaten the foundations of Israeli democracy.
2 hr 41 min ago

Israel's universities to strike on Monday, largest union announces news conference

From CNN’s Amir Tal and Richard Allen Greene in Jerusalem 

Universities in Israel will go on strike starting Monday, they announced, and the country’s largest labor union and business leaders said they would hold a news conference on Monday morning.

The moves came hours after Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu fired his defense minister in a dispute over the government’s controversial plans to overhaul the court system.

Defense Minister Yoav Gallant had called Saturday night for a pause in the legislative process. Netanyahu sacked him 24 hours later, prompting spontaneous demonstrations in Tel Aviv, Jerusalem and other cities.

The labor union, Histadrut, said its press conference with business leaders would be dramatic. It is scheduled for 11 a.m. local time (4 a.m. ET).

2 hr 29 min ago

In Pictures: Mass protests after Israel defense minister fired

From CNN staff

Mass protests erupted in Israel Sunday night as thousands of people took to the streets in Tel Aviv and Jerusalem amid a worsening political crisis in the country.

Israelis took to the streets after Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu fired his defense minister over his opposition to a planned judicial overhaul.

Protesters rally against the Israeli government's judicial reform in Tel Aviv, Israel on Monday.
Protesters rally against the Israeli government's judicial reform in Tel Aviv, Israel on Monday. (Nir Elias/Reuters)

Waving Israeli flags and chanting "democratia," protesters could be seen blocking streets and bridges, including the main Ayalon Highway.

Protesters clash with police during a rally against the Israeli government's judicial reform in Tel Aviv on Monday.
Protesters clash with police during a rally against the Israeli government's judicial reform in Tel Aviv on Monday. (Ahmad Gharabli/AFP/Getty Images)

Protesters lit several fires on the main highway in Tel Aviv, their acrid, black smoke billowing into the sky, partly obscuring some of the city’s iconic skyscrapers. Demonstrators also gathered beside the highway, burning scrap metal and wood with almost no police around.

Members of Israeli security forces stand guard as anti-government protesters attend a demonstration after Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu announced the dismissal of Defence Minister Yoav Galant, in Tel Aviv on Monday.
Members of Israeli security forces stand guard as anti-government protesters attend a demonstration after Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu announced the dismissal of Defence Minister Yoav Galant, in Tel Aviv on Monday. (Nir Elias/Reuters)

Protests had thinned out by around 2 a.m. local time on Monday in Tel Aviv. CNN’s crew on the ground saw about half a dozen police cars speeding toward where the protesters were and live pictures from the scene showed security forces firing water cannons on protestors still gathered.

Israeli mounted police disperse anti-government protesters in Tel Aviv, on Monday.
Israeli mounted police disperse anti-government protesters in Tel Aviv, on Monday. (Ilia Yefimovich/picture-alliance/dpa/AP)

A police spokesperson in the city told CNN police were preparing for the dispersal of the protesters from southbound Ayalon near the Hashalom interchange and called on protesters to leave the area and evacuate the road.

2 hr 13 min ago

"Reform is necessary ... but not at the cost of civil war": Ministers call for halt of judicial overhaul plan

From CNN’s Amir Tal and Richard Allen Greene in Jerusalem 

Three Israeli government ministers have suggested Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu “stop and recalculate” his judicial overhaul plan, with one warning it has brought the country to the brink of civil war.

“The reform is necessary and we will do it — but not at the cost of a civil war,” said Economy Minister Nir Barkat, a member of Netanyahu’s Likud party and a former mayor of Jerusalem, early Monday.

Earlier, Culture and Sports Minister Miki Zohar and Diaspora Affairs and Social Equality Minister Amichai Chikli also suggested that Netanyahu stop the judicial overhaul legislation that is roiling the country.

“When the house is on fire, you don't ask who is right, but pour water and save its occupants,” Zohar tweeted. “If the Prime Minister decides to stop the legislation in order to prevent the rift created in the nation, we must support his position.”

Both men said there was a need for judicial reform, arguing only that the government should go about it in a different way.

Some context: The comments came hours after Netanyahu fired Defense Minister Yoav Gallant for suggesting the legislation should be put on hold. The sacking of Gallant prompted spontaneous protests on the streets of Tel Aviv and Jerusalem.