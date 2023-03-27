Yoav Gallant attends a news conference in Lod, Israel, on March 9. (Amir Cohen/Reuters)

Israel’s Defense Minister Yoav Gallant was fired after he called for a pause in the government's drive to overhaul the country’s judicial system in a speech Saturday night.

Gallant is a member of Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s Likud party.

His speech made him the first government minister to take a public stance in favor of a delay in the reforms.

“For the security of Israel, for the sake of our sons and daughters: We need to stop the legislative process at this time,” Gallant said in a video statement.

“We need to stop the demonstrations and protests — and reach out for dialogue. Any manifestation of refusal that eats away at the strength of the IDF and harms the security system should be stopped immediately,” Gallant said, a reference to the refusal of some Israel Defense Forces reservists to train in protest at the government plans.

Gallant called for a pause “to allow the people of Israel to celebrate Passover and Independence Day together, and mourn together on Memorial Day and Holocaust Remembrance Day. These are holy days for us.”

Israeli Independence Day falls on April 26 this year.