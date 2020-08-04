World
By Tara John, Melissa Macaya, Mike Hayes, Veronica Rocha and Meg Wagner, CNN

Updated 2:59 p.m. ET, August 4, 2020
1 hr 24 min ago

The blast damaged CNN's Beirut bureau

Senior Correspondent Ben Wedeman reports fro CNN's damaged Beirut bureau on Tuesday.
Senior Correspondent Ben Wedeman reports fro CNN's damaged Beirut bureau on Tuesday. CNN

Standing in the wreckage of CNN's Beirut bureau, senior correspondent Ben Wedeman surveyed the damage from a massive blast.

He said the explosion "blew out windows in this room, in the room next to us, our front glass doors," as well as the windows of neighbors in the building.

Wedeman said he had spoken to eyewitnesses living even closer to the port, where the explosion took place, who described a "scene of total destruction."

"The hospitals are overwhelmed at this point with the wounded, [and are] calling people to donate blood," he added.

Wedeman said he had been through wars in Lebanon, but had never felt anything "along the lines of this explosion," he said.

The cause of the blast remains unclear.

1 hr 23 min ago

Lebanese prime minister declares national day of mourning

From Charbel Mello

Lebanese Prime Minister Hassan Diab has declared Wednesday a day of national mourning in the aftermath of Tuesday’s massive explosion in the Beirut port area, the national broadcaster TeleLiban reported.

Lebanese authorities said earlier that the explosion has left a large number of people injured, CNN senior correspondent Ben Wedeman reported.

The explosion caused massive damage to the surrounding area and sent a huge cloud of red smoke over the city.

WATCH:

1 hr 20 min ago

At least 10 firefighters missing in blaze, Beirut governor says

From CNN's Schams Elwazer

Lebanese security officers arrive at the scene of an explosion that hit the seaport of Beirut, Lebanon, Tuesday, August 4.
Lebanese security officers arrive at the scene of an explosion that hit the seaport of Beirut, Lebanon, Tuesday, August 4. Hussein Malla/AP

At least 10 firefighters working for Beirut's municipality are missing after the explosion that rocked Beirut Tuesday, the city’s governor Marwan Abboud said, adding that the scene reminded him of Hiroshima and Nagasaki.

Asked by a reporter if a fire caused the explosion, he said, “We don’t know. There was a fire, the [firefighters] came to put it out, then the explosion happened and they went missing. We are looking for them."

“It resembles to what happened in Japan, in Hiroshima and Nagasaki. That’s what [it] reminds me of. In my life, I haven’t seen destruction on this scale," he said.

"This is a national catastrophe,” he added.

1 hr 26 min ago

Explosion caused by "confiscated high explosive material," Lebanese official says

From CNN's Hamdi Alkhshali in Atlanta

Major General Abbas Ibrahim, of Lebanon's General Security Directorate, said the massive blast that shook Beirut's port area on Tuesday was caused by confiscated “high explosive materials.”

It would be "naive to describe such an explosion as due to fireworks," Ibrahim told Lebanese TV.

1 hr 52 min ago

Chaotic scenes in Beirut hospital

A CNN producer in Beirut has described the "chaotic scene," in the emergency room of one Beirut's hospitals, with doctors conducting triage as they try to treat dozens of people injured in Tuesday's explosion.

"Some people had broken limbs, some showered with glass," Ghazi Balkiz said. 

"I walked in, I saw a few people lying on the floor -- doctors trying to put IVs into them. A couple of people were passed out," he added. 

2 hr 7 min ago

Footage shows blast shaking Beirut

From CNN's Paul P. Murphy

Footage shared on social media captured the explosion as it rocked Beirut.

One video, filmed from a nearby boat, appears to show a white pall of smoke rising over the city. Seconds later, a red plume of smoke can be seen shooting into the sky, followed by a massive explosion.

The second video, shared on Instagram, shows the explosion as seen from a rooftop in the capital.

2 hr 25 min ago

Lebanese hospitals told to prepare for casualties

From CNN's Schams Elwazer

Lebanon's Health Minister Hamad Hassan has ordered all hospitals in the area to prepare to receive those injured in a major blast in Beirut, the state-run National News Agency reports.

2 hr 27 min ago

Explosion has caused a large number of injuries, authorities say

From CNN's Mohammed Tawfeeq

A wounded man walks near the scene of an explosion.
A wounded man walks near the scene of an explosion. Anwar Amro/AFP/Getty Images

Lebanese authorities say an explosion near Beirut's port on Tuesday evening has left a large number of people injured, CNN's Senior Correspondent Ben Wedeman reports.

Lebanon's state-run NNA news agency reports that a major fire broke out near Beirut port and firefighting teams have rushed to the scene to put out the fire.

2 hr 31 min ago

Lebanese Red Cross teams trying to reach blast site

From CNN's Schams Elwazer

The Lebanese Red Cross is calling on its medics to mobilize immediately, and report to their respective centers, to help deal with the massive explosion that rocked Beirut port on Tuesday evening, it said on Twitter. 

Red Cross teams are trying to reach the site of the blast, it added. 

Our teams are attempting to reach the blast site! Please make room for ambulances to get through!” it tweeted.