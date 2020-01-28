Ahead of Trump's Middle East plan announcement Tuesday, a body that represents a settler movement said it rejects any plan that includes the establishment of a Palestinian state.

The YESHA Council represents the movement in what it calls Judea and Samaria, the biblical term for the West Bank.

A Palestinian man walks through a cemetery in the flashpoint city of Hebron in the West Bank on Monday, in front of Israeli settler buildings.

“We are very disturbed. We won’t be able to agree to a plan that would include the establishment of a Palestinian state that will pose a threat to the State of Israel and a great danger to the future,” said YESHA Council chairman David ElHayani, who had traveled to Washington to lobby for the settlers.

“We declare that we will not allow the establishment of a Palestinian state even at the price of giving up sovereignty in Judea and Samaria and the Jordan Valley. We demand from the Prime Minister, the ministers, and the Knesset members not to accept an agreement that includes the establishment of a Palestinian state in any way or form.”