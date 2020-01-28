Israel's Netanyahu indicted ahead of Trump's Mideast plan announcement
West Bank Settler Council rejects any plan that includes Palestinian state
Ahead of Trump's Middle East plan announcement Tuesday, a body that represents a settler movement said it rejects any plan that includes the establishment of a Palestinian state.
The YESHA Council represents the movement in what it calls Judea and Samaria, the biblical term for the West Bank.
“We are very disturbed. We won’t be able to agree to a plan that would include the establishment of a Palestinian state that will pose a threat to the State of Israel and a great danger to the future,” said YESHA Council chairman David ElHayani, who had traveled to Washington to lobby for the settlers.
“We declare that we will not allow the establishment of a Palestinian state even at the price of giving up sovereignty in Judea and Samaria and the Jordan Valley. We demand from the Prime Minister, the ministers, and the Knesset members not to accept an agreement that includes the establishment of a Palestinian state in any way or form.”
Trump to unveil Mideast plan alongside Netanyahu
Little is known about the contents of Trump's Mideast plan, which is being spearheaded by the President's senior adviser and son-in-law, Jared Kushner.
Trump on Monday described the plan as a "suggestion between Israel and the Palestinians." But when asked whether he had spoken to the Palestinians about the plan, he but wouldn't answer, saying: "We will be reporting on that tomorrow. It's something they should want. They probably won't want it initially, but I think in the end they will."
The plan has been delayed amid the months-long period of turmoil in Israeli politics, with the country due to hold an unprecedented third national election in less than a year in March.
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu indicted
Israeli leader Benjamin Netanyahu has been indicted on charges of bribery, fraud and breach of trust in three corruption cases. The charge in court means Netanyahu will become the first sitting Israeli prime minister to face trial.
A trial date has not been set yet, but the legal process could possibly take years. Under Israeli law, Netanyahu does not have to resign upon indictment. Instead, he only has to resign if he is convicted and that conviction is upheld through the appeals process.
The Knesset was due to start debating Tuesday whether to convene the committee tasked with weighing the immunity request. Lawmakers appeared certain to reject his bid, a factor likely to have influenced Netanyahu's decision not to proceed.
The charges came just hours before Netanyahu is set to meet President Donald Trump for the unveiling of the US administration's long-anticipated Middle East plan.
The Trump administration's plan to end the Israeli-Palestinian conflict will be released with Netanyahu standing next to Trump, in a powerful image for Israel's embattled leader, reinforcing his claim that this is a "historic" opportunity.