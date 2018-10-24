Saudi crown prince speaks after Khashoggi deathBy Meg Wagner, CNN
Khashoggi's son had a (seemingly uncomfortable) handshake with Saudi royals
Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman and his father, King Salman, were pictured shaking hands with Jamal Khashoggi's eldest son on Tuesday.
Salah bin Jamal Khashoggi and another of the journalist's relatives, Sahl bin Ahmad Khashoggi, met the royals at Al Yamama Palace in Riyadh on Tuesday.
But remember: The photo-op would have been tightly orchestrated (as with everything involving the Saudi royal court), and Khashoggi's son looked uncomfortable during the meeting.
CNN has previously reported that Salah Khashoggi has been prevented from leaving Saudi Arabia.
Why we're watching Mohammed bin Salman's panel today
From CNN's John Defterios, Adrian Lydon, Elise Labott and Laura Smith-Spark
Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman will speak at Riyadh's showcase investment conference on Wednesday, a senior organizer told CNN, hours after Saudi officials offered a new accounting of the events surrounding Jamal Khashoggi's death.
Why this is notable: A panel event, due to start around 5 p.m. local time — that's 10 a.m. ET — will mark bin Salman's first public speech since Saudi Arabia admitted Khashoggi was killed at its consulate in Istanbul.
Members of bin Salman's inner circle have been blamed for the Washington Post columnist's death. Saudi Arabia said Khashoggi was killed during an interrogation gone wrong and vowed to bring rogue operatives to justice. But several US officials told CNN that any such operation could not have happened without bin Salman's direct knowledge.