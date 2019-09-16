Saudi attacks send oil prices soaring
China urges restraint after Saudi oil attack
China on Monday called for restraint before a conclusive investigation into Saturday's attack on Saudi oil facilities.
"Pondering who is to blame in the absence of a conclusive investigation, I think it is in itself not very responsible," said Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson, Hua Chunying.
"China's position is that we oppose any moves that expand or intensify conflict."
China called on "relevant parties to avoid taking actions that bring about an escalation in regional tensions," Hua added.
What's on the agenda today?
We're expecting to hear from Saudi Arabia this morning and later from Iranian President Hassan Rouhani:
- 9:00 a.m. ET: Saudi coalition will hold its first press conference since Saturday's attacks.
- 10:00 a.m. ET: Iranian President Hassan Rouhani will hold a joint press conference with Russian President Vladimir Putin and Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan in Ankara, as part of Syria peace talks.
Here's where the attacks happened
The attacks in Saudi Arabia targeted two major oil facilities run by state-owned company, Aramco.
One of the sites, Abqaiq, is the company's largest oil-processing plant and the largest crude oil stabilization plant in the world. The nearby Khurais oilfield was also hit.
Iran rules out Rouhani, Trump meeting at UN summit
There are no plans for a meeting between Iranian President Hassan Rouhani and US President Donald Trump at the sidelines of the United Nations General Assembly next week, Iranian officials said Monday morning.
"I do not approve of this meeting, nor is this meeting on our agenda, nor do I think it will happen in New York," Iranian foreign ministry spokesman, Abbas Mousavi, told reporters.
Although not planned, Mousavi stopped short of ruling out a meeting between the two leaders from ever happening if the US lifted sanctions.
“As we said earlier, If the Americans come back to the negotiating table and get rid of economic terrorism (sanctions), they can go back to the JCPOA (and continue talks)," he said.
Mousavi again called the US officials blaming Iran for the attack on Saudi oil facilities “unacceptable.”
He also dismissed the allegations as “lies against Iran.”
America has a huge stash of emergency oil. This is why
Three days before Christmas in 1975, President Gerald Ford signed a law creating the United States' first emergency stash of crude oil. The nation had been traumatized by an oil embargo a few years earlier.
At the time, OPEC, the cartel of oil-producing nations, had a stranglehold on the world's supply of crude. Today the United States is one of the world's largest producers and a major seller, not just a buyer, of oil.
But the United States still has its stash. The Strategic Petroleum Reserve contains 645 million barrels -- the world's largest backup oil supply.
On Sunday, US President Donald Trump authorized the use of oil from the emergency reserve following weekend attacks on Saudi Arabian oil facilities.
Oil prices trading at their highest levels since May
The attacks on key oil facilities in Saudi Arabia have disrupted about half of the kingdom's oil capacity, or 5% of the daily global oil supply.
That means 5.7 million barrels a day of crude oil and gas production have been affected, according to Saudi Energy Minister Prince Abdulaziz bin Salman.
Now oil prices are trading at their highest levels since May.
US oil futures were trading at more than $61 a barrel during Asia hours -- a spike of nearly 10%. Earlier, the price jumped as much as 15%. Futures of Brent crude, the global benchmark, traded at nearly $68 per barrel, an 11% increase.
Gasoline futures, meanwhile, were up about 9%.
"This is a big deal," said Tom Kloza, chief oil analyst for the Oil Price Information Service. "It is the biggest shock to the oil markets since [Hurricane] Katrina. And like Katrina it will likely haunt us for months, at least weeks."
Attack is a game-changer in Gulf confrontation
The attack on the world's largest oil processing plant early Saturday morning is a dramatic escalation in the confrontation between Iran and Saudi Arabia -- even if the Iranians didn't fire the drones or missiles responsible.
Several projectiles struck the Abqaiq plant, starting a series of fires that quickly took out nearly half Saudi's oil production -- 5% of the global daily output -- and sparking fears about the security of the world's oil supplies.
It's unclear when Abqaiq, which is operated by Saudi giant Aramco, will be fully operational again.
Houthi rebels in Yemen claimed the attack, saying that 10 drones had targeted Abqaiq, as well as the Khurais oilfield. But attacks of this scale and accuracy would represent a sudden and remarkable increase in Houthi capabilities, and neither the United States nor Saudi Arabia is buying the claim.
The United States swiftly discounted the Houthi claim. Late Saturday, Secretary of State Mike Pompeo tweeted: "Iran has now launched an unprecedented attack on the world's energy supply." And he added: "There is no evidence the attacks came from Yemen."
In response Iranian Foreign Minister Javad Zarif accused Pompeo of engaging in deception. He wrote on Twitter: "Having failed at 'max pressure', @SecPompeo's turning to 'max deceit' US & its clients are stuck in Yemen because of illusion that weapon superiority will lead to military victory. Blaming Iran won't end disaster."
The big question now, is where did this attack originate and who was behind it?
President Trump says US is "locked and loaded" following oil processing plant attack
President Donald Trump on Sunday evening tweeted that the US has "reason to believe that we know" who is responsible for an attack on a Saudi Arabian oil field, adding that the country is "locked and loaded depending on verification" following the crippling strike.
Trump's tweet, which appeared to raise the specter of a US military response, served to ratchet up tensions in a region already on edge after Saturday's audacious attack on the Saudi oil field.
