As it happened: Saudi women get behind wheel as ban lifts

It was an emotional moment for one female driver who took CNN on a journey to her father’s house in the early hours of Sunday morning.

Though she had previously driven in California, her father had never seen her behind the wheel of a car before.

“I’m so happy, there’s no words can explain what I’m feeling right now,” she told CNN has she drove in the darkness to her father’s house in Jeddah.

“I’m just too proud to be doing this right now,” she added.