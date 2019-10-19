Dozens of injured people have been evacuated by a humanitarian convoy after it was granted permission to enter the Syrian besieged town of Ras al-Ain in northeastern the country, the Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) media office said this afternoon.

The Turkey-backed Free Syrian Army (FSA), that controls most of the town, granted permission to a humanitarian convoy consisting of Kurdish Red Crescent, Syrian Arab Red Crescent, and International Red Cross crews after being prevented by FSA since Thursday, SDF said.

A humanitarian worker, David Eubanks, with the Free Burma Rangers, speaking with CNN from northeastern Syria said they were also allowed to enter the town and were able to evacuate 37 injured people.

Some more background: US Vice President Mike Pence's announcement said Thursday that he and Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan had brokered a five-day ceasefire there.

However, the Syrian Kurds (SDF) accused Turkey Saturday of continuing to violate the US-brokered ceasefire in northern Syria and urged the Trump administration to force the creation of a humanitarian corridor, according to a statement released by SDF Saturday.

Turkey Saturday accused the SDF of fourteen harassment attacks since the ceasefire began Thursday night.