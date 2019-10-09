Turkey begins military offensive in Syria
Chaotic scenes in northern Syria as people flee for their lives
It is absolute gridlock here in northern Syria, near the border with Turkey, as people try to flee to safety with little idea of what the Turkish military has in store for them.
For civilians living in this Kurdish stronghold, it’s their worst nightmare playing out before their eyes.
There was a hope up until the last minute that perhaps the US would stand in support of its Kurdish allies and prevent this incursion from happening.
But now there is widespread fear of what Turkey -- which views the YPG-controlled zone as an existential threat -- will do next.
So far, Turkish airstrikes have largely hit Kurdish military targets, but once you have mortars flying, there is always a potential o civilian casualties.
Chaotic scenes are unfolding now, with roads choked with fleeing families, motorcycles piled with five to six people, mattresses strapped to cars. Smoke can be seen rising from at least one area, which appears to be on fire.
People don’t know where they will go, where they will sleep tonight, or what they can expect from this Turkish operation.
Just how extensive will the Turkish offensive in Syria be?
Now that Turkey has launched its offensive in northern Syria to clear the area of US-backed Kurdish forces, the key question is: just how extensive will the operation be?
Could it simply be symbolic, a moment to capitalize on the green light Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan feels he has from Washington? Or will we see a military intervention that unfolds gradually over the next weeks and months?
From what CNN teams have seen on the border so far, it feels like a seismic moment.
A barrage of airstrikes and artillery fire could be heard volleyed into northern Syria Wednesday afternoon, perhaps a message to Kurdish fighters to allow Turkish convoys to proceed across the border.
This swathe of countryside is effectively the same area that incubated ISIS. And, without the US-backed Kurdish forces installed here, the risk of ISIS 2.0 is very real.
There will be a vacuum where the militants could become assets in play for various warring sides.
Turkey has said it would take the ISIS fighters currently being guarded in jails by the Kurds into their custody, but that is a massive task to undertake while they're also carrying out this operation.
Almost all of the woes and ills we've seen in the last five to 10 years in the Middle East can somehow traced back to this Syrian border -- now it seems we are seeing that happen again.
Hundreds of civilians flee northern Syria border areas within last thirty minutes
Hundreds of civilians in northern Syria have fled areas on the border with Turkey within the last 30 minutes, two YPG fighters and witnesses tell CNN.
Turkey used heavy artillery and conducted airstrikes on Ras Al-Ain in northwest Al-Hasakah country in Syria, the fighters said.
Putin tells Turkey to weigh the situation in Syria carefully
Russian President Vladimir Putin has asked his Turkish counterpart Recep Tayyip Erdogan to "carefully weigh the situation" in Syria, so as not to "harm the overall efforts to resolve" the crisis, according to a statement released by the Kremlin.
In the statement, the Kremlin also underlined "the importance of ensuring the unity and territorial integrity of Syria and respect for its sovereignty was noted on both sides."
Since Russia's military intervention in Syria's war began in 2015, Russian forces have helped returned control of large swathes of previously rebel-held areas of the country to Syrian President Bashar al-Assad.
Trump's decision to green light Turkey offensive "shameful," retired general says
Trump's decision to give Turkey a green light to carry out a military offensive against US-backed Kurdish forces in northern Syria is "shameful," retired Army Lt. Gen. Mark Hertling told CNN Wednesday.
"Today, anything is possible when these sorts of authoritarian governments have been given a green light by the US," Hertling said, adding that Turkey had been handed "free rein" in Syria to quash the Kurds.
The role of the Kurds in the US-backed coalition fighting against ISIS has helped to protect them from Turkey, according to Hertling, who said that, if they are cleared from the area, it will contribute to ISIS 2.0.
Kurds in northern Syria ask civilians to defend against Turkish military offensive
Before the offensive was announced on Wednesday afternoon, the Autonomous Administration of North and East Syria (also known as the Kurdish Administration in Northeastern Syria) called up all civilians for a three day “general mobilization” to defend the region against Turkey's military offensive.
In a statement posted on its Facebook account Wednesday, the Kurdish administration asked people to head towards the Turkish boarder to resist the operation.
“We call upon all our departments, institutions and people with all its components to go to the border region adjacent to Turkey to do their moral duty and to show resistance in these delicate historical moments," the statement said.
The group also wrote that it will hold the United Nations, America, the European Union and Russia responsible "for any humanitarian catastrophe inflicted on our people in northern and eastern Syria."
Trump slams America's military interventions in Middle East
An hour before Turkey launched its operation in northern Syria to clear US-backed Kurdish forces away from its border, President Donald Trump took to Twitter to condemn America's military interventions in the Middle East.
"GOING INTO THE MIDDLE LEAST IS THE WORST DECISION EVER MADE ... IN THE HISTORY OF OUR COUNTRY!" Trump tweeted.
Trump has been itching to leave Syria for months, once dubbing it nothing but "sand and death." And, as he has been at pains to point out, Trump was elected president on a promise to get out of "these ridiculous endless wars."
But the sudden pull-back of US forces -- and the desertion of the Syrian Kurds, a key ally in the fight against ISIS -- comes just as a regrouping by ISIS is taking shape.
Turkish warplanes carrying out airstrikes on civilian areas, SDF spokesman claims
Shortly after Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan announced that the offensive in northern Syria had started, the spokesman for the Kurdish-led Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) -- a key US ally in northern Syria -- claimed that warplanes had begun carrying out airstrikes on civilian areas.
"There is a huge panic among people of the region," SDF spokesman Mustafa Bali said.
Turkish offensive in Syria has started, Erdogan says
Turkey's army has launched an offensive in northern Syria, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan announced Wednesday, as part of an operation to move US-backed Kurdish forces away from its border.
"The Turkish Armed Forces, together with the Syrian National Army, just launched #OperationPeaceSpring against PKK/YPG and Daesh [ISIS] terrorists in northern Syria. Our mission is to prevent the creation of a terror corridor across our southern border, and to bring peace to the area," he tweeted.
In another tweet, Erdogan added that "Operation Peace Spring" would "neutralize terror threats against Turkey" and help facilitate the "return of Syrian refugees to their homes" by establishing a safe zone.
Important context: The “Syrian National Army” does not refer to the official military of Syria, which is called the Syrian Arab Army.
The Syrian National Army is a Turkey-backed rebel group comprised mainly of factions and fighters from what was known as the Free Syrian Army. The group’s headquarters are in Azaz, in northwestern Syria, and it claims to have tens of thousands of fighters.
The movement came hours after Turkish government communications director, Fahrettin Altun, said the country's military was set to cross into Syria along with the rebel Free Syrian Army.
In a tweet early Wednesday, Altun said the the Kurdish People's Protection Units, also known as the YPG, had two options: "They can defect or we will have stop them from disrupting our counter-ISIS efforts."