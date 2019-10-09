Turkish soldiers stand guard on the Turkey-Syria border on Wednesday.

Now that Turkey has launched its offensive in northern Syria to clear the area of US-backed Kurdish forces, the key question is: just how extensive will the operation be?

Could it simply be symbolic, a moment to capitalize on the green light Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan feels he has from Washington? Or will we see a military intervention that unfolds gradually over the next weeks and months?

From what CNN teams have seen on the border so far, it feels like a seismic moment.

A barrage of airstrikes and artillery fire could be heard volleyed into northern Syria Wednesday afternoon, perhaps a message to Kurdish fighters to allow Turkish convoys to proceed across the border.

This swathe of countryside is effectively the same area that incubated ISIS. And, without the US-backed Kurdish forces installed here, the risk of ISIS 2.0 is very real.

There will be a vacuum where the militants could become assets in play for various warring sides.

Turkey has said it would take the ISIS fighters currently being guarded in jails by the Kurds into their custody, but that is a massive task to undertake while they're also carrying out this operation.

Almost all of the woes and ills we've seen in the last five to 10 years in the Middle East can somehow traced back to this Syrian border -- now it seems we are seeing that happen again.