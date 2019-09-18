Live Updates
Trump orders new Iran sanctions after Saudi attack
Trump names new national security adviser
President Trump has named Robert O'Brien, the US hostage negotiator, as his new national security adviser.
"I have worked long & hard with Robert. He will do a great job!" Trump wrote on Twitter.
The announcement came a week after Trump fired John Bolton over disagreements on Iran and other issues.
What you need to know about the weekend Saudi oil attacks
President Trump this morning said he's ordered new sanctions on Iran, the latest escalation in tensions between the two countries following the attack over the weekend on Saudi oil facilities.
Here's what we know so far about the attacks:
- What happened: Coordinated strikes on key Saudi Arabian oil facilities knocked out half of the country's oil capacity — more than 5 million barrels a day.
- Who's behind the attacks? Saudi and US investigators have determined "with very high probability" that the attack on the Saudi oil industry was launched from an Iranian base, according to a source familiar with the investigation. Meanwhile, Yemen's Houthi rebels said they're responsible.
- What Trump is saying: On Monday, President Trump told reporters that "it's looking like" Iran was behind the attacks — but suggested it was too early to say for sure.
- What Iran is saying: Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesman Seyyed Abbas Mousavi has rejected the accusation that Iran was behind the attack.
Trump says he's ordering new sanctions on Iran
President Trump said Wednesday he's ordered new sanctions on Iran.
It wasn't immediately clear to whom the sanctions would apply.
Trump has yet to definitely state that Iran was behind a weekend attack on Saudi oil facilities, but others in his administration have pinned blame on Tehran.