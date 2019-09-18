President Trump and British Prime Minister Boris Johnson discussed Saturday’s attacks on the Aramco oil facilities in Saudi Arabia over the phone today.

“The Prime Minister spoke to President Trump this afternoon following Saturday’s attacks on the Aramco oil facilities in Saudi Arabia,” a spokesperson for Downing Street told CNN.

“They condemned the attacks and discussed the need for a united diplomatic response from international partners.”

“They also spoke about Iran and agreed that they must not be allowed to obtain a nuclear weapon,” the spokesperson added.

The two world leaders also “briefly” discussed Brexit and the upcoming United Nations General Assembly.