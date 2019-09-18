Trump orders new Iran sanctions after Saudi attack
Secretary of State Mike Pompeo is in Saudi Arabia
Secretary of State Mike Pompeo is in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia, where he will meet with Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman.
What we know about his trip: The pair will discuss Saturday's attack on Saudi oil facilities and "coordinate efforts to counter Iranian aggression in the region," according to a State Department statement.
President Trump and UK prime minister discuss Saudi attacks
President Trump and British Prime Minister Boris Johnson discussed Saturday’s attacks on the Aramco oil facilities in Saudi Arabia over the phone today.
“The Prime Minister spoke to President Trump this afternoon following Saturday’s attacks on the Aramco oil facilities in Saudi Arabia,” a spokesperson for Downing Street told CNN.
“They condemned the attacks and discussed the need for a united diplomatic response from international partners.”
“They also spoke about Iran and agreed that they must not be allowed to obtain a nuclear weapon,” the spokesperson added.
The two world leaders also “briefly” discussed Brexit and the upcoming United Nations General Assembly.
US and Saudi Arabia are working together, Defense Ministry says
Ahead of United States Secretary of State Mike Pompeo’s visit, Saudi Defense Ministry spokesperson Lt. Col. Turki al Malki said both countries are “working together to preserve the peace and stability in the region.”
“We are working together to share the information,” al Malki said.
He continued: “In Saudi Arabia there are more than 34,000 American people that are living with us. It is important to protect our people and people who live among us.”
Saudi official says kingdom has not failed at defending itself
Saudi Defense Ministry spokesman Lt. Col. Turki al Malki was just asked why Saudi Arabia could not stop the weekend attack on its oil facilities.
He said the country had not failed in defending itself and added it had intercepted more than 230 ballistic missiles.
“There is no country in the world being attacked with such amount of ballistic missiles “ al Maliki said during a press conference held in Riyadh Wednesday.
Saudi investigators aren't sure yet where the missiles were launched
Investigations into the weekend Saudi oil attacks are ongoing, and Saudi officials are working to determine the exact launch point, Saudi Defense Ministry spokesperson Lt. Col. Col. Turki al Malki said.
“We have a lot of ways and methods to determine the launch point,” al Maliki said.
He added they have a lot of information coming from analysts, but for security reasons he cannot give more details.
A Saudi defense official just showed weapons used in the attacks. He says they're Iranian.
The Saudi Defense Ministry showed videos and images of the weapons that were used in the attacks on Saudi oil facilities at a press conference moments ago.
The Saudi Defense Ministry spokesman, Lt. Col. Turki al Malki said the attack itself did not come from the Yemeni side but the attack was carried out from the north to the south. He added that the weapons used in the attack are of Iranian origin.
Some context: Saudi and US investigators have determined "with very high probability" that the attack on the Saudi oil industry was launched from an Iranian base, according to a source familiar with the investigation. Meanwhile, Yemen's Houthi rebels said they're responsible.
He said the kingdom has a "strong relationship with the United States."
"It's not just for the Saudi and for the international community. We're working together to preserve the peace and stability in the region and to also secure our national security," he added.
Saudi officials say they will show "strong evidence" that Iran is behind the attacks
The Saudi Defense Ministry said it will display images of the weapons used in the attacks on Saudi oil facilities, according to Saudi State-run al Ekhbariya Television.
The ministry said the weapons are Iranian.
The Saudi Defense Ministry spokesman Lt. Col. Turki al Malki, is expected to hold a press conference in Riyadh today to show “strong evidence” that Iran is behind the attacks, according to al Ekhbariya.
Keep in mind: While Saudi and US investigators have determined "with very high probability" that the attack on the Saudi oil industry was launched from an Iranian base, Iran has rejected the accusation that it is responsible.
Iran's president: The US is trying "exert maximum slander"
Iranian President Hassan Rouhani said earlier today that the Americans cannot achieve their goals with maximum pressure, according to state broadcaster IRIB.
The comments came just hours before President Trump said he is ordering new sanctions on Iran.
"I am telling the American authorities that it is impossible to negotiate with maximum pressure and that if you are truthful and seek to negotiate, all pressure must be stopped against Iran," Rouhani said.
Rouhani went on to say, "Instead of creating a positive atmosphere, the American diplomats today are trying to exert maximum slander on Iran with baseless and meaningless accusations."
According to IRIB, Rouhani said that the Iranian nation is a nation of peace, diplomacy and negotiation. He added that anyone who wants to force the Iranian people through psychological, political and economic pressure must stop this pressure.
Lindsey Graham: The Saudi oil attack was "an act of war"
Sen. Lindsey Graham called the weekend attack on the Saudi oil facilities "an act of war," and said Iran must "pay a price" for the attack.
“This attack on the oil refinery by any reasonable definition is an act of war. It is attacking the world economy," Graham said. "In addition to attacking the refinery in Saudi Arabia, the Iranians are increasing enrichment, putting them closer to a bomb.”
Remember: While Saudi and US investigators have determined "with very high probability" that the attack on the Saudi oil industry was launched from an Iranian base, Iran has rejected the accusation that it is responsible. President Trump has said that "it's looking like" Iran was behind the attacks.
Graham, when asked if Trump's sanctions on Iran are enough, said "in the past they haven’t been.
“If they don’t pay a price for bombing a neighbor’s oil fields, then all hell is going to break out in the Middle East," Graham said.