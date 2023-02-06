Rescue workers search the rubble of a collapsed building in Azaz, Syria, on February 6. (Bakr Alkasem/AFP/Getty Images)

At least 118 people were killed in two countries after one of the strongest earthquakes to hit Turkey in more than 100 years sent tremors across the region, collapsing buildings and sending residents running into the streets.

At least 76 people died and more than 440 were injured in Turkey, according to the country's disaster management agency. In neighboring Syria, at least 42 people died and around 200 more were injured, Syrian state run-news agency SANA reported, citing a Health Ministry official.

In Syria, the deaths were reported in Aleppo, Hama and Latakia, SANA said.

The "White Helmets" group, officially known as the Syria Civil Defense, also said there were dozens of victims and hundreds trapped under the rubble in the opposition-controlled Idlib region.

The quake struck while residents were likely asleep and unprepared for the impact. Video shared on social media shows dozens of collapsed buildings, while frightened residents huddled on the darkened streets amid the chaos.