Syria's break in fighting ends today
Trump says he's "the one that did the capturing" of ISIS fighters in Syria
President Donald Trump spoke at length during a Cabinet meeting on Monday about his decision to withdraw US troops from northern Syria -- arguing that the US never agreed to protect Syrian Kurds forever, suggesting the US may secure an oil deal for the Kurds to bolster their finances and saying he's "the one that did the capturing" of ISIS fighters in Syria.
Earlier this month, the President decided to have the US exit northern Syria ahead of a Turkish incursion into the area. US troops were forced to leave former US allies -- the Kurds -- in the region, and last week the US negotiated a "ceasefire" with Turkey to have Kurds exit the area, a deal that forced America's one-time Kurdish allies to cede large swaths of territory to Turkey.
The President repeatedly said during the Cabinet meeting that a main reason behind his decision to have the US exit northern Syria was that it was something he campaigned on. He argued that though his stance was not popular in Washington, crowds at his rallies cheered loudly when he said he'd bring American troops home.
Trump acknowledged that a "small" group of US troops would remain in Syria.
No longer the obedient NATO ally, Erdogan floats nuclear option
It's no secret that Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan sees his country as the pre-eminent Muslim power in the Middle East. He regards his vision of political Islam as competing with that of Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates. He frequently accuses the United States of trying to belittle his country, and ruminates about a "greater Turkey."
But does Erdogan believe that Turkey has the right or need to acquire nuclear weapons to cement its status?
Last month the Turkish leader suggested as much, saying that "some countries have missiles with nuclear warheads, not one or two. But we can't have them. This, I cannot accept." He went on to single out Israel, saying: "We have Israel nearby, almost as neighbors. They scare others by possessing these. No one can touch them."
It was the first time Erdogan, who was speaking at a provincial rally of his governing AKP party, had raised the subject. It may have been the Turkish leader riling up his nationalist base. It may also have been a warning that, should Iran and Saudi Arabia move toward becoming nuclear-armed states, Turkey would not stand idly by.
Last year, Saudi Arabia's Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman told CBS News that the Kingdom "does not want to acquire any nuclear bomb, but without a doubt if Iran developed a nuclear bomb, we will follow suit as soon as possible."
And, in part, the Turkish leader's remarks may have simply been his trademark blunt -- and sometimes incendiary -- rhetoric. Erdogan has compared both modern Germany and Israel with the Nazis, and has threatened to unleash hundreds of thousands of Syrian refugees on Europe.
Yesterday was the largest withdrawal of US forces from Syria to date
Hundreds of trucks carrying American troops have crossed into Iraq in a long military convoy yesterday, marking the largest withdrawal of US forces from Syria to date.
US personnel, who were fighting the terror group alongside the Kurdish-led Syrian Democratic Forces, will be mostly repositioned in western Iraq, US Defense Secretary Mark Esper said, while some will remain temporarily in Syria to protect oil fields from ISIS. It's an apparent walk back of President Donald Trump's assertion last week that he would bring all American troops stationed in Syria "back home."
On Monday, Esper said there had been discussions about keeping US troops in northern Syria for longer but no military plan had yet been presented to the President.
Separately, The New York Times reported that Trump was learning towards keeping a small contingent of about 200 troops in eastern Syria. CNN has reached out to the White House for comment.
Russian and Turkish presidents meet to talk Syria
Russian President Vladimir Putin and his Turkish counterpart Recip Tayyip Erdogan will meet in Sochi today to discuss the future of Syria.
The meeting comes a day after hundreds of trucks carrying American troops crossed into Iraq, marking the largest withdrawal of US forces from Syria to date.
It's clear that the future of the region will, to a large extent, now be determined by the Russian President. With Trump's abandonment of the Kurds, America's main allies in the fight against ISIS, and his de facto green lighting of Turkey's invasion of northern Syria, the White House maneuvered itself out of the Syria equation. For better or worse, Putin now owns the military and political mess unfolding there.
The US called it a "ceasefire," and Turkey called it a "pause." It ends today
The US and Turkey announced a five-day break in fighting in Northern Syria last week. It was referred to as a "ceasefire" by the US and as a "pause" by Turkey — and that hiatus ends today.
The significance of 120 hours: The break spanned a 120-hour period between its announcement and a key meeting between the real powerbrokers: Russian President Vladimir Putin (who backs the Syrian government, which recently allied with the Syrian Kurds), and Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan.