World
Audio
Audio
Follow CNN
live news

Live

Russia's war in Ukraine

live news

Live

Turkey-Syria earthquake

Live Updates

Over 25,000 dead from quake in Turkey and Syria

By Kathleen Magramo, Andrew Raine, Sophie Tanno, Amarachi Orie, Adrienne Vogt and Matt Meyer, CNN

Updated 1701 GMT (0101 HKT) February 11, 2023
24 Posts
Sort byDropdown arrow
52 min ago

Vehicles carrying aid and bodies of earthquake victims cross into northwest Syria from Turkey

From Eyad Kourdi in Gaziantep, Turkey, and CNN's Celine Alkhaldi

Vehicles carrying the bodies of hundreds of Syrians killed in this week's earthquake crossed into northwestern Syria from Turkey on Saturday, a spokesperson for the Bab al-Hawa border crossing told CNN.

The bodies of at least 1,000 victims have crossed through Bab al-Hawa so they can be buried in their home country, spokesperson Mazen Alloush told CNN.

Other vehicles carrying aid and fuel also passed through the crossing Saturday, Alloush said, including 22 United Nations trucks carrying medical aid. An additional 15 trucks carried in clothes, water and food from Turkish charities in collaboration with the Turkish Humanitarian Relief Foundation, Alloush said.

More on aid deliveries to the area: The delivery of urgent supplies to quake-hit areas of northern Syria has been complicated by a long-running civil war between opposition forces and the Syrian government, led by President Bashar al-Assad, who is accused of killing his own people.

The Syrian government approved sending aid into the rebel-held territories Friday but has not provide a specific timeline.

So far, that's left rebel-held areas reliant on aid groups, including the UN.

1 hr 44 min ago

The survival window is closing, but there have been remarkable rescues in Turkey and Syria. Here's a list

From CNN's Amarachi Orie

Five days after the devastating 7.8 magnitude earthquake struck Turkey and Syria, teams are rushing to save victims that could still be alive under rubble, with a UN liaison officer in Turkey warning that they are "approaching the end of the search and rescue window."

While calling on the international community to "act immediately" in providing humanitarian aid to Syria, Syrian-American actor Jay Abdo told CNN on Saturday that civilians were "racing against time" to rescue loved ones.

More than 24,000 people have died across both countries, according to authorities.

However, in the midst of tragedy, there have been miraculous scenes of survival and rescue, even days after the quake.

Here's a list of survivors who, against the odds, were found among the wreckage:

  • In Gaziantep, Turkey, 132 hours after the earthquake struck, Sezai Karabas was rescued shortly after his young daughter. According to CNN Turk, he pleaded with rescuers to search for his wife next, who he believes is still alive in a doorway. “I am forever in your debt,” he told rescuers.
  • Around the same time, rescue workers lifted a 34-year-old man, Ergin Guzeldogan, from deep within the ground in the province of Hatay, video from the Municipality of Istanbul showed.
  • A 70-year-old woman, named as Menekse Tabak, was rescued from the rubble in the Turkish city of Kahramanmaras, 121 hours after the quake hit.
  • A 16-year-old boy was pulled out alive from wreckage in the same region just a few hours earlier. Another teenage survivor, a boy aged 14, was found after 24 hours.
  • The same city saw the discovery of multiple families, including two brothers and their mother who were rescued after 78 hours, and a mother and her 6-year-old daughter who were found after 68 hours.
  • In what a CNN Turk reporter called a "miracle escape," six people, including one child, were pulled out of the rubble alive in the 60th hour in the center of Kahramanmaras.
  • Sisters Fatma and Merve Demir were rescued from under concrete in Turkey on Wednesday, after spending 62 hours beneath a collapsed building.
  • A similar situation transpired in Syria, where two children were wedged between concrete for 36 hours, with one sister shielding the other, before they were rescued.
  • A child, 8-year-old Yigit Cakmak, was rescued from a collapsed building in Turkey's Hatay province, 52 hours after the initial earthquake struck the region. He was captured in the arms of his mother after they were reunited.
  • A 10-year old was found alive in the same region after 90 hours, where a 21-year-old man was rescued six hours earlier.
  • A newborn baby girl was found alive in Syria on Tuesday with her umbilical cord still attached to her mother, who is believed to have died after giving birth.

Watch a report from CNN's Nick Paton Walsh here:

20 min ago

Father and young daughter pulled from rubble in 6th day of rescues

From CNN's Niamh Kennedy, Amy Croffey in London and Isil Sariyuce in Istanbul

Sezai Karabas is put on a stretcher after being rescued from rubble on Saturday, February 11, in Gaziantep, Turkey. Karabas' daughter Sengul was also rescued. 
Sezai Karabas is put on a stretcher after being rescued from rubble on Saturday, February 11, in Gaziantep, Turkey. Karabas' daughter Sengul was also rescued.  (Halil Fidan/Anadolu Agency/Getty Images)

Rescuers in Gaziantep, Turkey, saved Sezai Karabas and his young daughter, Şengul Karabas, during the 132nd hour of rescue efforts there on Saturday. 

In video shared with CNN by its affiliate station, CNN Turk, the father can be heard pleading with rescuers to search for his wife, who he believes is still alive and trapped in a doorway.

"I’m forever in your debt," Karabas can be heard telling the rescuers, imploring them to help find his wife, who he said ran ahead of him when the earthquake struck on Monday. 

In the same hour, but in the province of Hatay, a team of rescuers lifted a 34-year-old man, Ergin Guzeldogan, from deep within the ground in a video shared with CNN by the Municipality of Istanbul.

11 min ago

Death toll from earthquakes in Turkey and Syria surpasses 25,000

From CNN's Isil Sariyuce, Celine Alkhaldi and Manveena Suri

People mourn their relatives at a mass grave in Adiyaman, Turkey, on February 11.
People mourn their relatives at a mass grave in Adiyaman, Turkey, on February 11. (Sedat Suna/EPA-EFE/Shutterstock)

The death toll following deadly earthquakes in Turkey and Syria has surpassed 25,000.

In Turkey, the number of people killed has risen to 21,848, according to Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan.  

Speaking in the southeastern city of Sanliurfa on Saturday, Erdogan added that 80,104 people had been injured.

In Syria, the total number of deaths stands at 3,553, including 2,166 in rebel-held areas in the northwest, according to the White Helmets civil defense group. There have been 1,387 deaths in government-controlled parts of Syria, according to Syrian state media.

The total number of injured people in Syria across all affected territories stands at 5,273, with 2,326 in government-controlled areas and 2,950 in the rebel-held areas.

2 hr 38 min ago

UN aid chief says earthquake was "worst event in 100 years" for the affected regions

From CNN's Niamh Kennedy

The United Nations aid chief described this week's devastating earthquake in southern Turkey and northwestern Syria as the "worst event in 100 years" to hit the region.

The official, Martin Griffiths, made the remark to reporters during a visit to Kahramanmaras, Turkey, on Saturday.

"The response as you have seen here, and as your viewers have seen, is also unique," Griffiths added. "There has never been an international response, a Turkish response to a natural disaster as we see here in these terrible days."

Griffiths, who is the current under-secretary-general for humanitarian affairs and emergency relief coordinator at the UN, stressed that the UN would have a "clear plan" on either Sunday or Monday "to give an appeal for a three-month operation to help the people of Turkey with humanitarian assistance."

He added that a similar plan will be laid out for the people of Syria. 

During his trip to Kahramanmaras, Griffith met families impacted by the devastating earthquake. Posting pictures of the meeting on Twitter, Griffiths said he had "listened to their stories of shock and devastation."

14 min ago

Syrian president and first lady visit northwestern city hit by earthquake

From CNN's Niamh Kennedy and Celine Alkhaldi

Syrian President Bashar al-Assad and his wife Asma visit an injured girl at Tishreen University Hospital, in Latakia, Syria, on February 11.
Syrian President Bashar al-Assad and his wife Asma visit an injured girl at Tishreen University Hospital, in Latakia, Syria, on February 11. (Yamam al Shaar/Reuters)

Syrian President Bashar al-Assad and his wife Asma visited rescue teams and civilians in parts of northwestern Syria hit by Monday's devastating earthquake, according to Syrian state media. 

State media SANA reported Saturday that they went to the Tishreen University Hospital in the city of Latakia to visit people injured by the earthquake. 

While in Latakia, the couple spoke to families impacted by earthquake at the city's Bassel al-Assad educational center.

Assad and his wife also paid a visit to Russian and Syrian rescue teams operating in the city of Jableh, 25 kilometers (about 15.5 miles) south of Latakia. 

Pictures from the scene posted by SANA showed huge groups of rescue workers pause operations to listen to the president.

On Friday, Assad used his first televised comments since the earthquake struck parts of Syria to criticize Western nations.

Syria’s state-run media and government officials have pinned the lack of humanitarian aid and hindered rescue equipment on US and European Union sanctions. However, several countries have sent aid to Assad’s government, and international humanitarian organizations have distributed aid across government territory.

CNN's Mostafa Salem and Eyad Kourdi contributed reporting to this post.

3 hr 24 min ago

Germany suspends rescue operations at Turkey quake zone, citing security concerns

From Manveena Suri

Germany has also suspended rescue and relief work at the site of a deadly earthquake in Turkey due to security concerns, following a similar move by Austria earlier Saturday.

The German Federal Agency for Technical Relief (THW) stopped its rescue operations due to a change in the security situation in the Hatay region, the organization said in a statement Saturday.

It had been operating with International Search and Rescue (ISAR) Germany, in coordination with Turkey’s Disaster and Emergency Management Agency (AFAD).

“In the last few hours, the security situation in the Hatay region has apparently changed. There are increasing reports of clashes between different groups. The search and rescue teams of ISAR Germany and THW will therefore remain in the joint base camp for the time being. ISAR and THW will resume their work as soon as AFAD deems the situation to be safe,” read the statement. 

The Austrian Army also cited security risks in suspending its operations.

2 hr ago

Erdogan warns looters will be punished as death toll from quake rises

From CNN's Lindsay Isaac

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan talks to the press while visiting Diyarbakir, Turkey, on February 11.
Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan talks to the press while visiting Diyarbakir, Turkey, on February 11. (Ilyas Akengin/AFP/Getty Images) 

Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan has warned that action will be taken against people looting and committing other crimes in some of the areas hit by the quake.

It comes as the president said that at least 21,043 people are known to have died in Turkey following Monday’s 7.8 magnitude quake.

There are increasing security concerns in the quake zone and the Austrian army has suspended rescue operations there due to an increasingly difficult security situation. 

Speaking in Diyarbakir, southeastern Turkey on Saturday, Erdogan also said university dorms will be dedicated to hosting earthquake victims who have lost homes and classes will go online to accommodate that until summer time. 

In Syria, the total number of dead stands at 3,513, including 2,166 in rebel-held areas in the northwest of the country, according to the "White Helmets" civil defense – and 1,347 deaths in government-controlled parts of Syria, according to Syrian state media.

4 hr 2 min ago

Istanbul ferry becomes floating accommodation for earthquake evacuees

From CNN's Joseph Ataman

Work was underway Friday night to transform an Istanbul ferry into floating accommodation for 1,200 earthquake-affected people.
Work was underway Friday night to transform an Istanbul ferry into floating accommodation for 1,200 earthquake-affected people. (Joseph Ataman/CNN)

The whirring of saws and hammering of nails filled the belly of the ferry, its silent parade of cars was replaced by a hive of midnight activity.

Above deck, seats of the cabin were empty and the tables bare except for the school books and toys that waited for unknown children. 

In Istanbul’s Yenikapı Port, a midnight transformation was underway Friday night, as city authorities raced to transform one of two ferryboats into a floating village, with enough showers, kitchens, and even school teachers to temporarily house 1,200 people left homeless by this week’s deadly earthquake.

With its departure set for Saturday morning, time was of the essence, with city workers and volunteers having only started the ship’s metamorphosis 24 hours earlier.

(Joseph Ataman/CNN)
(Joseph Ataman/CNN)

By midnight, a few dozen bunks stood upright, ready for the extra crew, and 14 hospital beds were being shrouded with sheets, for the injured evacuees, that the boat will pick up in Iskenderun port, in Turkey’s earthquake-stricken Hatay province. 

While Turkey’s president has promised to provide hotel rooms for homeless residents, this project was the product of Istanbul’s own initiative rather than any government edict.

It’s a much needed, if imperfect, solution to the impending housing crisis, with thousands of buildings destroyed, likely many more uninhabitable.

"People will be able to sleep," Sinem Dedetaş, general manager of the Istanbul’s ferry lines, which owns the boat, said. "They will be able to wash and use toilets, to eat comfortably. We will have socialization and rehabilitation areas." 

"This is a very difficult process," she added, "especially for children in terms of returning to a something more normal."
"For a homeless family, this boat will actually be a kind of home."
(Joseph Ataman/CNN)
(Joseph Ataman/CNN)