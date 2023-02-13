Germany’s International Search and Rescue team (ISAR) has ended its mission in Turkey’s earthquake-stricken region and is set to return home on Monday, it said in a statement.

“We will not forget the people in the disaster area,” ISAR said in the statement, which added it would travel back to Germany from Kirikhan, the northeastern part of Turkey’s Hatay Province.

“We are now examining which projects we can help with very quickly and sustainably,” it added.

Germany sent 50 recovery experts to Turkey last Tuesday, to locate and rescue victims. The country suspended its rescue and relief operations on Saturday, citing security concerns in the Hatay region, according to a statement issued by the German Federal Agency for Technical Relief.

In a separate statement released on Sunday, ISAR said the team had rescued an 88-year-old woman from “underneath the rubble” of a collapsed home in Kirikhan after hearing a “quiet voice” whilst conducting rescue efforts on the building.