Over 36,000 dead from quake in Turkey and Syria

By Simone McCarthy, Jack Guy and Ana Maria Monjardino, CNN

Updated 4:51 a.m. ET, February 13, 2023
1 min ago

German quake rescue team is leaving Turkey

From CNN’s Inke Kappeler and Manveena Suri

Germany’s International Search and Rescue team (ISAR) has ended its mission in Turkey’s earthquake-stricken region and is set to return home on Monday, it said in a statement.

“We will not forget the people in the disaster area,” ISAR said in the statement, which added it would travel back to Germany from Kirikhan, the northeastern part of Turkey’s Hatay Province.

“We are now examining which projects we can help with very quickly and sustainably,” it added.

Germany sent 50 recovery experts to Turkey last Tuesday, to locate and rescue victims. The country suspended its rescue and relief operations on Saturday, citing security concerns in the Hatay region, according to a statement issued by the German Federal Agency for Technical Relief.

In a separate statement released on Sunday, ISAR said the team had rescued an 88-year-old woman from “underneath the rubble” of a collapsed home in Kirikhan after hearing a “quiet voice” whilst conducting rescue efforts on the building.

13 min ago

More than 36,000 people have died across Turkey and Syria after devastating earthquake

From CNN's Gul Tuysuz and Eyad Kourdi

The death toll across Turkey and Syria following Monday’s catastrophic earthquake reached at least 36,217

The death toll in Turkey has reached 31,643, Turkish Emergency Coordination Center SAKOM said Monday. 

The confirmed death toll in Syria is 4,574. That number includes more than 3,160 in opposition-held parts of northwestern Syria, according to the health ministry of the Salvation Government governance authority.

The Syrian death toll also includes 1,414 deaths in government-controlled parts of Syria, according to state news agency SANA.

This post has been updated with the latest figures.

30 min ago

Beloved Mexican rescue dog dies in Turkey

From Duarte Mendonca, Alex Stambaugh and Sahar Akbarzai 

One of Mexico's beloved rescue dogs, deployed to Turkey to assist in rescue operations there, has died. 

"We deeply regret the loss of our great companion the dog: 'Proteo,'" the Mexican Ministry of National Defense tweeted on Sunday. 

"You fulfilled your mission as a member of the Mexican Delegation in the search and rescue of our brothers in Turkey. Thank you for your heroic work," the ministry said in the statement posted on Twitter. 

The ministry did not say how the dog had died. 

Proteo was one of 16 canines sent to Turkey from Mexico last week, to assist in search and rescue operations following last week's devastating earthquake.

"The heart of our rescue team is currently flying to Turkey," Mexico's Foreign Minister Marcelo Ebrard tweeted on Tuesday.

Mexico, where there are regular earthquakes due to its tectonic setting, is well-known for its highly trained and specialized search and rescue dogs.

32 min ago

Rescue workers save woman in Turkey after 175 hours

(Istanbul Municipality)
(Istanbul Municipality)

A woman who had been trapped under rubble for 175 hours in Turkey's Hatay province was rescued Monday, more than a week after the powerful quake struck.

Footage released by the Istanbul Municipality showed the woman, identified as Naide Umay, being lifted on a stretcher from underneath the rubble and into the daylight.

The rescue team included staff from the Istanbul fire department and Turkish miners, who are among the thousands of workers helping with search and rescue efforts.

Teams are still rushing to save victims that could be alive under the rubble, though aid agencies and authorities have warned the chances of finding survivors are becoming increasingly slim.

2 hr 19 min ago

Survivor pulled from rubble 167 hours after quake hit Turkey as rescue workers race against time

From CNN staff

Members of a rescue team work on the site of a collapsed building, as the search for survivors continues in Hatay, Turkey on February 11.
Members of a rescue team work on the site of a collapsed building, as the search for survivors continues in Hatay, Turkey on February 11. (Kemal Aslan/Reuters)

One week after the devastating earthquake hit Turkey, teams are still rushing to save victims that could be alive under the rubble — even as aid agencies and authorities warned the chances of finding survivors are becoming increasingly unlikely.

After 167 hours, a man was rescued from the debris in Antakya, in southern Turkey's Hatay province, video from CNN affiliate CNN Turk shows. The man is seen being hoisted up by rescue workers, who he then embraces and grasps hands with.

Earlier Sunday, a 55-year-old woman was pulled from the rubble after 159 hours buried, while an 85-year-old woman was rescued after 152 hours trapped in what her nephew described as a cavity around 30-40 centimeters (11-16 inches) wide, according to CNN Turk.

Two people — a 25-year-old Syrian man and a child — were also rescued in Hatay some 151 and 152 hours after the quake hit, local officials said Sunday.

The man was rescued after response teams detected noises beneath the debris while conducting a sound survey in the ruins of an apartment building in Antakya, according to officials.

The technology was also used by the teams to find the child, whose age was not disclosed.

At least 41 people were rescued from under the rubble in Turkey between the 141st and 163rd hours after the quake hit, state-run news agency Anadolu reported Monday.

Death toll: More than 34,000 people have been confirmed dead across Turkey and Syria, where relief efforts have been complicated by the long-running civil war. Rescue operations are over in rebel-held areas of northwest Syria, the White Helmets volunteer organization said Friday.

4 hr 48 min ago

US ambassador urges UN Security Council to approve more Syria aid access points

From CNN's Richard Roth

US Ambassador to the United Nations Linda Thomas-Greenfield on Sunday urged the UN Security Council to approve two additional access points to deliver aid to parts of Syria hit by the deadly quake last week.

"People in the affected areas are counting on us. They are appealing to our common humanity to help in their moment of need," Thomas-Greenfield said in a statement.
"We cannot let them down — we must vote immediately on a resolution to heed the UN’s call for authorization of additional border crossings for the delivery of humanitarian assistance. We have the power to act. It's time to move with urgency and purpose."

The delivery of urgent supplies to quake-hit areas of northern Syria has been complicated by a long-running civil war between opposition forces and the Syrian government, led by President Bashar al-Assad, who is accused of killing his own people.

Russia, which backs Assad's regime, has previously blocked approval for another aid route to Syria at the UN.

The UN Emergency Relief Coordinator on Sunday stressed the need to "open more access points" to get aid out quicker. Meanwhile, the head of the White Helmets volunteer group urged the UN to act outside the Security Council to open three crossings for emergency aid.

1 hr 43 min ago

EU Commission chief pledges extra support for Turkey in call with President Erdogan

From CNN's Niamh Kennedy and Sharon Braithwaite

European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen speaks during a press conference at the European Council Building in Brussels, Belgium, on February 10.
European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen speaks during a press conference at the European Council Building in Brussels, Belgium, on February 10. (Kenzo Tribouillard/AFP/Getty Images)

European Commission chief Ursula von der Leyen has promised to bolster aid for Turkey as the country grapples with the aftermath of last Monday's devastating earthquake. 

In a phone call Sunday, Von der Leyen told Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan "the Commission will mobilize additional support and respond to Türkiye's latest request for more shelter capacity — in particular tents, blankets, heaters," according to an EU readout of the call. 

Von der Leyen conveyed her "deepest condolences and those of the European Union for the catastrophic loss of life and destruction caused by the recent earthquake," the readout added. 

The EU hopes to drum up additional funding for Turkey and Syria during a donor conference set to be held in Brussels in March. 

In a news release Wednesday, the bloc said its operation in the impacted regions is one of the "largest ever search and rescue operations" carried out through its Civil Protection Mechanism. A total of 21 EU member states and three participating states have so far offered 38 response teams, consisting of 1,651 people and 106 search and rescue dogs, according to the readout.

1 hr 34 min ago

UN aid convoys entered northwest Syria over the weekend

From CNN’s Celine Alkhaldi and Chris Liakos

Clerks inspect the cargo of a truck among a convoy carrying tent and shelter kits provided by the United Nations at Syria's Bab al-Hawa border crossing with Turkey in the rebel-held northwestern province of Idlib, on February 12.
Clerks inspect the cargo of a truck among a convoy carrying tent and shelter kits provided by the United Nations at Syria's Bab al-Hawa border crossing with Turkey in the rebel-held northwestern province of Idlib, on February 12. (Omar Haj Kadou/AFP/Getty Images)

A convoy of 10 United Nations aid trucks entered northwest Syria through the Bab Al-Hawa Turkish border crossing on Sunday, UNOCHA spokesperson Madevi Sun-Suon said.

The trucks from the UN’s International Organization for Migrants (IOM) carried comprehensive shelter kits, Sun-Suon said.

She said it comes after 22 UN vehicles crossed through Bab Al-Hawa on Saturday, including:

  • 12 trucks from the UN High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR)
  • 7 trucks from the World Health Organization (WHO)
  • 2 trucks from the UN Population Fund (UNFPA)
  • 1 truck from the UN International Children's Emergency Fund (UNICEF)

The delivery of urgent supplies to quake-hit areas of northern Syria, much of which is held by rebels, has been complicated by the country's long-running civil war.

On Sunday, the UN’s Under-Secretary-General for Humanitarian Affairs and Emergency Relief Coordinator, Martin Griffiths, tweeted from the Turkey-Syria border saying the people of northwest Syria “rightly feel abandoned.”

“We have so far failed the people in northwest Syria,” Griffiths said adding that his focus and obligation now is “to correct this failure as fast as we can.”
6 hr 47 min ago

Israeli aid group leaves Turkey due to "immediate" security threat

From CNN’s Hadas Gold in Jerusalem

Israeli search-and-rescue group United Hatzalah is leaving Turkey after six days on the ground due to a “significant security threat” targeting the group, it announced Sunday.

United Hatzalah chief executive Eli Pollack and vice president of operations Dov Maisel said in a statement they had “received intelligence of a concrete and immediate threat on the Israeli delegation and we have to put the security of our personnel first.”

“We knew that there was a certain level of risk in sending our team to this area of Turkey, which is close to the Syrian border but we took the necessary steps in order to mitigate the threat for the sake of our lifesaving mission,” Maisel said. 

The decision came following a “a joint situational assessment with the heads of the [Israel Defense Forces] Home Front Command and Search and Rescue Units which took place on Saturday night,” they said. 

Due to the speed of the group’s departure and “lack of available planes,” Miriam Adelson —  the widow of the late American Republican megadonor Sheldon Adelson — donated her private jet to fly the team back to Israel on Sunday. 

“We are extremely proud of what our team has accomplished in just a few days, assisting in the rescue of 15 individuals in cooperation with the IDF Home Front Command, Israel’s Search and Rescue units, local rescue forces, and the Turkish Red Cross,” Maisel said. “I want to thank Dr. Adelson for assisting us in bringing our people back quickly and safely.”

A second Israeli aid group, IsraAid, continues to operate in Turkey. 

CNN has reached out to the Israel Defense Forces team in Turkey to see whether it is also departing.