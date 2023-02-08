World
The latest on the deadly Turkey-Syria earthquake

By Rhea Mogul, Sana Noor Haq and Ed Upright, CNN

Updated 7:15 a.m. ET, February 8, 2023
1 min ago

Turkey aims to rebuild Kahramanmaras "in one year," Erdogan says

From CNN’s Isil Sariyuce and Hande Atay Alam

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan speaks to the press at a tent city set up for quake survivors in Kahramanmaras on February 8. (Emin Sansar/Anadolu Agency/Getty Images)

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said his government's target is to rebuild the southern region of Kahramanmaras, the epicenter of Monday's deadly earthquake, "in one year."

"We can never let our citizens stay on the streets," Erdogan said Wednesday while speaking from an emergency relief area set up by the country's disaster management agency. 

"Our state is using all its resources with AFAD (Turkey's disaster management agency) and municipalities. We will continue to do so."

The president said the government is planning to give 10,000 Turkish liras (around $531 USD) to help families impacted by the quake, and has organized hotels for citizens to stay in, if they want to. 

Erdogan also acknowledged the government "had some problems" clearing blocked roads and providing natural gas to cities and aid workers, which prevented rescuers from reaching collapsed buildings in order to retrieve survivors.

However, he said the situation is now "under control." "We are in better place today, will be even better tomorrow," Erdogan added.

A cold weather blast across Turkey and Syria has complicated the search for survivors, as freezing temperatures are increasing the risk of hypothermia for those stuck underneath the rubble.

1 hr 5 min ago

Erdogan visits emergency relief site near quake epicenter 

From CNN's Isil Sariyuce in Istanbul

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has arrived at an emergency relief area in the southern city of Kahramanmaras near the epicenter of Monday's powerful 7.8 magnitude earthquake. 

Tents have been set up at the site by the country's disaster management agency, AFAD,

Erdogan landed in the region earlier Wednesday ahead of his trip to areas heavily impacted by the disaster, as rescue teams search for survivors amid freezing weather conditions.

The Turkish leader is expected to then visit the town of Pazarcık -- which suffered major damage following the quake -- state-run news agency Anadolu said. Erdogan is scheduled to visit the province of Hatay later.

He declared a three-month state of emergency in 10 provinces Tuesday.

1 hr 13 min ago

Survivors getting "desperate" as freezing weather and political crisis set back Syria aid efforts

From CNN's Sana Noor Haq

Earthquake survivors wait for their relatives to be saved in the city of Jandairis, Syria, on Wednesday. (Anas Alkharboutli/picture alliance/Getty Images)

A combination of freezing weather and destroyed infrastructure is hampering rescue efforts in northwestern Syria, as aid workers struggle to access victims of the powerful earthquake amid conflict and political crisis there, a top charity official has told CNN.

"It is a difficult area for humanitarians, but over the years ... we've learned to steer away on political issues and focus on humanitarian assistance," Johan Mooij, the Syria Response director for World Vision, told CNN's Bianca Nobilo.

World Vision has staff stationed inside Syria to ease access to disaster-stricken regions, Mooij said.

Rescuers from the charity are working to provide shelter to survivors who have lost their homes. The loss of electricity lines, water and sewer systems have compounded the affects of the earthquake, Mooij added.

The region was already struggling to restore key infrastructure heavily damaged by continual aerial bombardment during the country's civil war, which the United Nations estimates to have claimed 300,000 lives since 2011.

The cold weather conditions in Turkey and Syria are also hampering aid efforts on both sides of the border, putting the lives of those trapped underneath the rubble, who have already gone days without food and water, at risk of hypothermia.

It's very cold and rainy and it snows now and then. It is a terrible situation indeed," Mooij added.

"This area was affected by so many disasters already in the last couple of years. And we talk about the war, we talk about displacement, Covid. There's been quite a bit cholera. And now, this. 

"People feel they are getting pretty desperate, and see no way out."

1 hr 16 min ago

Earthquake death toll surpasses 11,000 in Turkey and Syria

From CNN's Isil Sariyuce and Mostafa Salem

Smoke billows from Iskenderun Port as emergency workers continue rescue efforts in Iskenderun, Turkey, on February 7. (Burak Kara/Getty Images)

The death toll from the devastating earthquake that hit Turkey and Syria has reached at least 11,104, according to authorities.

In Turkey, the death toll has risen to at least 8,574, with nearly 50,000 others reported injured, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said in a televised briefing Wednesday, during a visit to disaster areas near the epicenter of Monday's earthquake. 

In Syria, at least 2,530 people have been reported killed across the government-controlled areas and rebel-held regions, officials said.

Aid agencies and emergency workers say the death toll is likely to increase further with many people still trapped under the rubble, and freezing weather conditions hampering rescue efforts.

1 hr 4 min ago

Erdogan lands in disaster areas, including near quake epicenter

From CNN's Isil Sariyuce in Istanbul

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has landed in the southern province of Kahramanmaraş in Turkey ahead of his trip to areas heavily impacted by Monday's deadly earthquake, as the country reels from the deadly disaster.

Erdogan is expected to stop by an emergency relief area with tents during his visit to Kahramanmaraş city center and then go to the town of Pazarcık -- which suffered major damage following the quake -- state-run news agency Anadolu said.

He is scheduled to visit the province of Hatay later.

The Turkish leader on Tuesday declared a three-month state of emergency in 10 provinces, as freezing weather conditions hamper rescue efforts.

3 hr 49 min ago

Syrian diplomat says Western sanctions are stopping aid from reaching quake victims

From CNN's Allegra Goodwin, Dalya Al Masri and Celine Alkhaldi

Sanctions against Syria from the United States and European Union are preventing urgent aid from reaching those in need following the devastating earthquake, the country's representative to the United Nations said Tuesday.

"Lots of the airplanes, cargo airplanes, refuse to land on Syrian airports, because of the American and European sanctions," Bassam Sabbagh, Permanent Representative of Syria to the UN said in New York.
"So even those countries who want to send humanitarian assistance... they cannot use the airplane cargo because of the sanctions."

Bassam added that search and rescue efforts were being impeded by the lack of aid, saying: "Of course the lack of equipment, the lack of capabilities in the government, it's there, because of the situation and because of the sanctions."

He appealed for all UN member countries to help.

"All Syria need this assistance, so whenever and whatever we receive, it will be for all Syrians," he said.

Some context: Most of the casualties in Syria have been reported in the northwest of the country, predominantly in the cities of Aleppo, Hama, Latakia and Tartus, according to the state news agency, SANA.

This region was already struggling to rebuild vital infrastructure heavily damaged by continual aerial bombardment during the country’s civil war, which the UN estimates to have claimed 300,000 lives since 2011.

Half of northwestern Syria’s 4.6 million population have been forced out of their homes by the conflict, with 1.7 million now living in tents and refugee camps in the region, according to the UN children’s agency, UNICEF. Last year, the agency reported that 3.3 million Syrians in the area were food insecure.

Several parts of northwestern Syria, including Idlib, are still controlled by anti-government rebels.

3 hr 47 min ago

"We are racing with time": Rescue workers and survivors face freezing conditions in Turkey and Syria

Search-and-rescue efforts continue through cold weather conditions in Malatya, Turkey, on February 7. (Sercan Kucuksahin/Anadolu Agency/Getty Images)

Rescue efforts are growing "harder" due to bitterly cold weather in Turkey and Syria, experts warned, while workers have not been able to access all the disaster areas — raising fears for many trapped under rubble

cold and wet weather system moving through the region has seen temperatures plummet below freezing, jeopardizing the search for survivors on both sides of the border.

"It's the cold but also the time passing... When it is cold, it affects the rescue efforts even more," Oxfam's spokesperson in Turkey, Meryem Aslan, told CNN's John Vause.
"On top of the weather, there are still areas where people are trying to dig by their hands. Rescue teams have not been able to reach everywhere yet. It's extremely, extremely difficult. We are racing with time."

Cold weather ahead: Temperatures are already bitterly low, but are forecast to fall several degrees below zero on Wednesday.

Central Turkey is at its "coldest point" for this time of the year, CNN's senior meteorologist Britley Ritz said.

Meanwhile, in Aleppo, Syria, temperatures are expected to stay at zero or below.

Scattered showers and snow in the region are expected to continue, putting the lives of those trapped underneath the rubble, who have already gone days without food and water, at risk of hypothermia.

4 hr 6 min ago

Turkey's President Erdogan is expected to visit quake-hit areas

From CNN's Isil Sariyuce

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan is expected to visit areas impacted by Monday's powerful earthquake, as rescue workers persevere with their mission to free people trapped under the rubble.

His visit will include the city of Kahramanmaraş and Hatay province near the powerful quake's epicenter, according to the Turkish president's office.

Erdogan earlier declared a three-month long state of emergency in 10 provinces.

5 hr 20 min ago

Quake death toll surpasses 8,700 across Turkey and Syria

From CNN’s Isil Sariyuce in Istanbul and Celine Alkhaldi

The death toll from the devastating earthquake that hit Turkey and Syria is now at least 8,764, according to officials.

In Turkey, 349 more deaths were reported Wednesday, bringing the total in the country to 6,234, according to Turkish officials. At least 34,810 people have been injured in Turkey, Turkish Vice President Fuat Oktay said on Tuesday.

In Syria, 2,530 fatalities have been confirmed in both government-controlled areas and rebel-held regions. A total of 4,654 injuries have been reported across Syria.

Agencies and rescue workers have warned the figures are likely to rise higher, especially in Syria, with many people still trapped under the rubble.

This post has been updated with the latest figures.