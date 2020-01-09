Senators Mike Lee and Rand Paul walk to a vote on Capitol Hill in June 2019. Alex Brandon/AP

Senate Democrats — and two key GOP senators — slammed a classified briefing Wednesday on the strike, charging that administration officials failed to provide evidence to show the attack was imminent and dismissed the role Congress should play in deciding to take military action.

The sharpest of the criticism came from two of President Donald Trump's Senate allies: Republican Sens. Mike Lee of Utah and Rand Paul of Kentucky.

Lee said after the briefing it was the "worst briefing I've had on a military issue" during his nine years in the Senate.

And Paul said the briefing was "an insult to the Constitution," in an interview with CNN's Wolf Blitzer on "The Situation Room" on Wednesday.

Secretary of State Mike Pompeo, Defense Secretary Mark Esper, Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff Mark Milley, CIA Director Gina Haspel and acting Director of National Intelligence Joseph Maguire gave the briefing to senators and House members.

Esper pushed back at lawmakers who slammed the briefing Wednesday, saying, "Most members of Congress do not have access to the intelligence that I think was the most compelling."