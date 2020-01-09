The latest on the US-Iran crisis
Meanwhile, US lawmakers are furious about the Trump administration's Iran briefing
Senate Democrats — and two key GOP senators — slammed a classified briefing Wednesday on the strike, charging that administration officials failed to provide evidence to show the attack was imminent and dismissed the role Congress should play in deciding to take military action.
The sharpest of the criticism came from two of President Donald Trump's Senate allies: Republican Sens. Mike Lee of Utah and Rand Paul of Kentucky.
Lee said after the briefing it was the "worst briefing I've had on a military issue" during his nine years in the Senate.
And Paul said the briefing was "an insult to the Constitution," in an interview with CNN's Wolf Blitzer on "The Situation Room" on Wednesday.
Secretary of State Mike Pompeo, Defense Secretary Mark Esper, Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff Mark Milley, CIA Director Gina Haspel and acting Director of National Intelligence Joseph Maguire gave the briefing to senators and House members.
Esper pushed back at lawmakers who slammed the briefing Wednesday, saying, "Most members of Congress do not have access to the intelligence that I think was the most compelling."
EU calls on Iran to avoid "irreversible acts" and de-escalate tensions in the Middle East
In a phone call with Iranian President Hassan Rouhani, European Council President Charles Michel called on Iran to “avoid posing irreversible acts” and de-escalate tensions in the region, the European Council said Thursday in a statement.
“On the tensions in the region, President Michel repeated that the EU stands ready to enforce its engagement with all sides in order to defuse tensions … the European Council president called upon the Iranian President to avoid posing irreversible acts,” the statement said.
“Charles Michel expressed hopes that there will be no further attempts to increase tensions in the region leading to a de-escalation of the situation in the Middle East,” the statement added.
According to the European Council, President Rouhani said that the European Union “has always played a stabilizing and responsible role in the region and that Iran stands ready to continue a close cooperation” with the EU.
Iranian commander warns of “harsher revenge” to come
Revolutionary Guards commander Abdollah Argahi warned that Iran would exact “harsher revenge” on the United States following the missile attacks yesterday, semi-official state news agency Tasmin reported.
Another Revolutionary Guards official -- deputy head Ali Fadavi -- appeared to brag about Iran's strikes on US targets in Iraq yesterday, saying the US "couldn't do a damn thing" to stop it, Tasnim reported Thursday.
What Iranians think of the missile attacks
On a bitterly cold Wednesday in Tehran, ordinary Iranians told CNN of their fears that the missile strikes on US military targets in Iraq might lead to all-out war between America and Iran.
Teacher and interpreter Shahram Mashaoodi said he and others were “worried about the reaction” to the strikes on the al-Asad Airbase and another military site in Erbil.
“I heard the Supreme Leader mentioned it was a slap in the face [for the US]. I think it could be enough,” he told CNN, standing on a street in a middle class suburb of the Iranian capital.
“I hope war won’t break out,” he added, explaining that, “If it would be solved in a diplomatic way, I think it would be better because I think after all the people will bear the burden and suffer.”
But Mashaoodi said he doubted the Iranian attacks would be enough to force US troops out of Iraq.
“They should leave but they won’t,” he said. “They have spent millions of dollars making sites, military bases — a lot of money. I think they are going to take advantage. They never leave Iraq without achieving their goals.”
Art teacher Solmaz Ghaznavi, who lived through the Iran-Iraq war as a child, said she was worried about the impact of any Iran-US conflict on the nation’s children.
“Generally speaking, I’m against any war no matter who starts,” she told CNN.
Saba Vosough, an oil engineering student, said he too was against war, but he seemed doubtful whether conflict could be avoided altogether.
“I, personally, am against war because the people suffer first,” he said. “Either it’s all-out war, or minor war. If we hit two, they will hit back four. It won’t remain without response.”
Accountancy student Rojan Parvnia said despite their differences, citizens of the US and Iran have one thing in common: “Even American people say, ‘No war.’ They don’t want war, the same way that Iranians do not want war either."
Trump vs. Iran: It's not over
Though President Donald Trump's showdown with Iran mercifully ended short of a full-blown war, the near miss did nothing to defuse a confrontation almost certain to boil up again soon.
While both sides can claim strategic advances and political payoffs, the riskiest standoff between the enemies in decades may have transitioned their confrontation to a new, more dangerous phase.
That's because the structures of conflict and the diplomatic disconnect between revolutionary Iran and a nationalistic US administration that tore up the nuclear deal involving both countries are still in place.
The showdown uncorked a fierce controversy in Washington, where there's a widening partisan dispute over Trump's rationale for the killing of Iranian Gen. Qasem Soleimani, which sparked the crisis.
The weeklong scare also left a chilling memory of how the impulsive choices of a seat-of-the-pants President brought his nation to the cusp of another war in the Middle East. It's possible Trump might learn the wrong lessons from his brinkmanship.
And the drama exposed the failings of a gutted national security team staffed largely by inexperienced or deeply ideological officials apparently prone to confusion and mixed messages.
On the upside, tensions that culminated in Trump's evaluation that Iran was "standing down" after not killing any Americans in strikes at bases in Iraq did not spin out of control. Both sides were apparently able to telegraph their intentions, through public rhetoric and a Swiss diplomatic channel, to avoid miscalculations that could have spilled over into a war.
While there are hopes that stepping back from the brink will give each side an incentive to kick off a fresh diplomatic process, it's more likely they will return to the same state of mutual loathing that has prevailed for 40 years.
Top US general expects Shia militias backed by Iran to continue attacks against US forces
Speaking to reporters today, Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff Gen. Mark Milley said he “fully expect[s]” militia groups with ties to Iran “to conduct terrorist operations against US forces and coalition forces in Iraq and perhaps even elsewhere.”
Asked if Iran is done, he replied, “I think it’s too early to tell.”
Defense Secretary Mark Esper also said that these proxy groups may conduct attacks “either directed or non-directed by Iran,” noting that among the challenges the US faces will be to “sort through that, understand, who’s doing it, who’s motivating it.”
"I think we just got to again assess the situation. Let’s see what they’re saying publicly, see what they’re saying privately, look at our intelligence, all those things. We're not going to do anything imprudent. I think we need to take this — these are serious times and we take things one step at a time," Esper said.
Milley further noted how the killing of Qasem Soleimani has disrupted Iran’s “command and control” of these groups.
What we know: Three US officials tell CNN the US' current assessment is that a high profile attack from the regime is unlikely but their proxies in the region are still a problem.
What we're learning about where the missiles landed
In addition to the Iranian missiles that hit al-Asad airbase to Baghdad's west on Wednesday, missiles also struck multiple locations near Erbil.
Local security officials told CNN the strikes targeted Harir Air Base, some 60 kilometers (37 miles) northeast of Erbil, and Gazna, a training camp for coalition forces just outside the Erbil airport. The camp was formerly a US base.
Why Iran's strikes seem intended to avoid US deaths
It was perhaps the most brazen attack Iran has launched against the United States in four decades of simmering covert and overt conflict.
The timing. The target. The threats of heavy retaliation already "locked and loaded," as President Trump would have had it.
Yet Wednesday morning's missile strikes against al-Asad airbase and Erbil airport — both of which play host to US troops — were clearly not an act designed to kill the most Americans possible.
Iran will have known that the troops are normally asleep in the early hours of the morning. Choosing to attack then likely minimized the number of personnel roaming around the base who could be killed or injured. It will also have known the US has a strong air defense system that would have been on high alert. Tehran should have a grasp of how well its missiles would fare against such technology.
The missile attacks don't make sense if Tehran's goal was to really hurt US troops in large numbers — as some had been pledging to do.
They do make sense, however, as the execution of Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei's order to strike back openly, military-to-military, in response to the killing of Iranian commander Qasem Soleimani.
Khamenei's instruction was confusing when first reported, given that the US would be bound to prevail in a straightforward military conflict. Was the Supreme Leader ordering an empty show of force?
Wednesday's strikes sent a message that Iran would violate US red lines and engage in direct warfare, but they killed nobody.
The only thing wounded might be Iranian military pride that a moment they had so heavily trumpeted drew no blood from their adversary.
Just tuning in to the US-Iran faceoff? Here's everything you've missed
Just 24 hours ago, it seemed like the United States and Iran could be on the brink of war, after Tehran responded to the US killing of Iranian general Qasem Soleimani, the powerful commander of the elite Quds Force, by striking bases which housed US troops in Iraq.
It was the latest in a whirlwind two weeks of military action and ratcheted up tensions. The world watched with bated breath for how Washington would respond to the attacks, which did not kill or injure any US or Iraqi troops.
On Wednesday, US President Donald Trump said "Iran appears to be standing down, which is a good thing for all parties concerned and a very good thing for the world."
Here's what happened and where we're at now:
December 27: A rocket attack believed to be linked to a Shiite militia group, backed by Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps, killed a US civilian contractor and wounded several US and Iraq military personnel on a base near Kirkuk, Iraq.
December 29: According to the Pentagon, US forces conducted airstrikes at five facilities in Iraq and Syria controlled by a Shiite military group known as Kataib Hezbollah -- the group that American officials blamed for the attack on a base near Kirkuk.
December 31: Pro-Iranian protesters, demonstrating against the American airstrikes, attacked the US Embassy in Baghdad, scaling walls and forcing the gates open.
January 3: Trump said he ordered a precision drone strike at the Baghdad airport to "terminate" Soleimani, a top Iranian commander who was plotting "imminent and sinister attacks on Americans diplomats and military personnel." Others were killed in the attack.
January 4: Iran vowed retaliation against the US, in response to the strike. Trump warned that if Iran targeted "any Americans or American assets," he he would sanction specific military strikes against Iranian cultural sites, which could amount to a war crime.
January 5: Soleimani's body arrived in his home country, where thousands mourned him. Meanwhile, Maj. Gen. Hossein Dehghan, the military adviser to Iran's Supreme Leader, told CNN in an exclusive interview that Tehran would retaliate directly against US "military sites."
January 6: The US Defense Department said there were no plans to withdraw from Iraq after a letter was mistakenly circulated from the military's Task Force Iraq suggesting just that. United Nations Secretary General warned that tensions were at their "highest level this century."
January 7: More than 50 people were reported killed, and at least 200 injured, in a stampede at Soleimani's funeral in his hometown of Kerman.
January 8: In the early hours of Wednesday morning local time, Iranian ballistic missiles struck two bases housing US forces in Iraq. Iran's Foreign Minister Javad Zarif said Tehran "concluded proportionate measures in self-defense." Trump didn't respond on Tuesday night US time, except to tweet that "all is well." In a statement later on Wednesday, he said the strikes appeared to be the extent of Iran's actions and pledged more US sanctions on Tehran, signalling a scaling down of tensions, at least for the moment.