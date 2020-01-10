US-Iran: Latest updates on the plane crash and ongoing conflict
Head of Iran's Civil Aviation Authority says black boxes will show true cause of Ukrainian airliner crash
The head of Iran's Civil Aviation Authority, Ali Abedzadeh, said Friday any suggestions a Ukrainian plane which went down over Tehran was hit by a missile should not be considered valid prior to analyzing the plane’s black boxes.
Abedzadeh reiterated Iran’s stance that the plane was not hit by a missile, while speaking at a press conference in Tehran.
Abedzadeh added the fact that Iran has invited all international partners to take part in the investigation shows Tehran's willingness for a transparent investigation and its confidence in the professionalism of the operations.
French foreign minister says US made "bad decision" in pulling out of Iran nuclear deal
Iran could have nuclear weapons in one or two years if the country continues to violate the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA), French Foreign Minister Jean-Yves Le Drian told French radio RTL on Friday.
"If they carry on with unraveling the Vienna agreement, then yes, in a short amount of time, between one or two years, they could have access to a nuclear weapon," Le Drian said.
He added that the United States made a "bad decision" when it pulled out of the deal.
Le Drian said France was available to contribute its expertise to the Ukrainian plane crash probe, after the Boeing 737 went down over Tehran in what US officials think may have been a tragic accident involving Iranian anti-aircraft missiles.
"It is important to establish the truth in the most transparent conditions. France is available to contribute its expertise if necessary," Le Drian said.
In 1988, a US Navy warship shot down an Iranian passenger plane in the heat of battle
Two days before a Ukrainian passenger plane went down over Tehran in the fog of battle this week, Iranian President Hassan Rouhani reminded the world not to forget about something eerily similar — the shooting down of an Iran Air jetliner by a US Navy ship in 1988.
Iran Air Flight 655, an Airbus A300 with 290 people on board, was blown from the skies by a missile fired from the guided-missile cruiser USS Vincennes as it flew over the Persian Gulf from Iran to Dubai on July 3, 1988.
Rouhani used that 290 number in a Twitter post on January 6.
"Those who refer to the number 52 should also remember the number 290. #IR655 Never threaten the Iranian nation," he said in a tweet.
Iran urges Chinese to visit for Lunar New Year after plane crash
Iran has been quick to reassure Chinese tourists that the country is safe in the wake of conflict with the US and the downing of a Ukrainian airliner over Tehran.
In a post Thursday on Weibo, the Chinese equivalent of Twitter, Iran's embassy in Beijing wrote that "at this very moment, we feel deeply the warmth from the messages of Chinese netizens."
"We would like to say thank you! We have already slapped loudly the face of the US in response to its military adventurism. We have also maintained maximum restraint. Iran will continue to work to maintain regional peace and stability, and the lives of the Iranian people will remain calm as before. Chinese friends please rest assured and come to Iran for the Chinese New Year. Safety is not an issue.”
On the same day, the account also posted a video interviewing Chinese travelers in Persepolis -- a cultural site in Iran -- to stress that the country is still safe to visit.
Beijing is a longtime ally of Tehran's. In a call with his Iranian counterpart following the US killing of Gen. Qasem Soleimani, China's Foreign Minister Wang Yi said Washington's action "goes against basic norms governing international relations and will aggravate tensions and turbulence in the region."
Iran accuses US of "big lie" over cause of Ukrainian plane crash
Iran urged the United States on Friday to wait for the results of the investigation into the crash of a Ukrainian airliner and dismissed as "a big lie" allegations coming from US officials that missiles downed the plane, Iranian state media reported, quoting a government spokesman.
"No one will assume responsibility for such a big lie once it is known that the claim had been fraudulent," government spokesperson Ali Rabiei said in a statement, according to state-run Press TV.
"It is unfortunate that the psychological operation of the US government, and those supporting it knowingly and unknowingly, are adding insult to the injury of the bereaved families and victimizing them for certain goals by propagating such fallacies," he added.
Rabiei said according to international rules, the aviation organization of the country where the incident occurred (Iran), the aviation organization of the country that issued qualification for the flight (Ukraine), the owner of the plane (Ukraine), the factory builder of the plane (Boeing) and the factory builder of the engine of the plane (France) can take part in the investigation of the incident.
A delegation from Ukraine is already in Iran, Rabiei said. "We also welcome the participation of all countries which have lost their nationals in the mishap," he added.
Speaking in an exclusive interview with Press TV on Thursday night, the head of Iran’s Civil Aviation Organization Ali Abedzadeh also rejected as "illogical rumors" reports that the Ukrainian plane that crashed south of the capital Tehran on Wednesday was hit by missiles.
CNN reported earlier Thursday that the US increasingly believes Iran mistakenly shot down the airliner, according to multiple US officials. The working theory is based on continuing analysis of data from satellites, radar and electronic data collected routinely by US military and intelligence.
How Pompeo convinced Trump to kill Soleimani and fulfilled a decade-long goal
United States Secretary of State Mike Pompeo was a driving force behind President Donald Trump's decision to kill a top Iranian general, sources inside and around the administration tell CNN, a high-stakes move that demonstrates Pompeo's status as the most influential national security official in the Trump administration.
Taking Iranian Gen. Qasem Soleimani "off the battlefield" has been a goal for the top US diplomat for a decade, several sources told CNN.
Targeting Iran's second most powerful official -- the leader of the Revolutionary Guard Corps' Quds Force, the politically and economically powerful military group with regional clout -- was Pompeo's idea, according to a source from his inner circle. That source said the secretary brought the suggestion to Trump. Pompeo "was the one who made the case to take out Soleimani, it was him absolutely," this source said.
Australian PM says Iran plane crash "not an intentional act"
Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison said Friday the downing of a Ukrainian plane in Tehran "does not suggest an intentional act."
His comments come after multiple US officials have said the US increasingly believes that Iran mistakenly shot down a Ukrainian airliner on Wednesday.
"Australia has received similar intelligence to that which has been spoken to by both the Prime Minister of Canada and from the United States," Morrison told reporters in Canberra.
"It is just a terrible, terrible event and we'll provide whatever support we can."
The Australian Prime Minister also called for a probe into the disaster, saying "it is absolutely critical that full and transparent investigation is undertaken into this terrible event and that would include undertaking all efforts to ensure we get recovery of the black box recorder that can obviously inform that investigation."
Australia’s flag carrier, Qantas, said earlier this week it is "adjusting its flight paths over the Middle East to avoid the airspace over Iraq and Iran until further notice."
In the US, the House passed a resolution to limit military action against Iran
The House of Representatives on Thursday voted to approve a resolution aimed at restraining the President's ability to use military action against Iran without congressional approval, amid simmering tensions between the US and the country.
The vote was 224-194. Republican Reps. Matt Gaetz of Florida, Thomas Massie of Kentucky and Francis Rooney of Florida crossed party lines to vote in favor while Democratic Reps. Max Rose of New York, Ben McAdams of Utah, Anthony Brindisi of New York, Joe Cunningham of South Carolina, Elaine Luria of Virginia, Josh Gottheimer of New Jersey, Kendra Horn of Oklahoma and Stephanie Murphy of Florida voted against the resolution.
Now that the resolution has passed the House it will next go to the Senate.
What you need to know about the resolution: The structure of the House resolution is unique, however, calling into question whether it is actually legally binding. It was introduced as a concurrent resolution, a type of resolution often used for "sense of Congress" bills. They don't go to the President for a signature, and they aren't legally binding.
But House Democrats are arguing that concurrent resolutions under the War Powers Act are a special case, and they are legally binding. Republicans, however, say the resolution is not binding.
Rep. Elissa Slotkin of Michigan, a former CIA analyst and freshman Democrat, is the sponsor of the resolution, which calls on the President "to terminate the use of United States Armed Forces to engage in hostilities in or against Iran" unless Congress declares war or enacts "specific statutory authorization."
Get caught up: What you need to know about the ongoing Iran-US tension
The US increasingly believes that Iran mistakenly shot down the Ukrainian airliner, according to multiple US officials. CNN is told this could be a fog of war incident, and Iran may have believed it was under attack.
Here's a quick recap of the US-Iran crisis that has increased tensions in the Middle East:
- Dec. 27: A rocket attack believed to be linked to a Shiite militia group, backed by Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps, killed a US civilian contractor and wounded several US and Iraq military personnel on a base near Kirkuk, Iraq.
- Dec. 29: According to the Pentagon, US forces conducted airstrikes at five facilities in Iraq and Syria controlled by a Shiite military group known as Kataib Hezbollah — the group that American officials blamed for the attack on a base near Kirkuk.
- Dec. 31: Pro-Iranian protesters, demonstrating against the American airstrikes, attacked the US Embassy in Baghdad, scaling walls and forcing the gates open.
- Friday: Iran's top general, Qasem Soleimani, is killed by an airstrike in Iraq, which was ordered by President Donald Trump. US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said the airstrikes disrupted an "imminent attack" in the region that put American lives at risk. After the strike, the US announced it will deploy thousands of additional troops to the Middle East.
- Sunday: The military adviser to Iran's Supreme Leader said his country's retaliation to the killing will certainly be a military response "against military sites."
- Wednesday: In the early hours of Wednesday local time, Iranian ballistic missiles struck two bases housing US forces in Iraq. Iran's Foreign Minister Javad Zarif said Tehran "concluded proportionate measures in self-defense." In a statement Wednesday, Trump said the strikes appeared to be the extent of Iran's actions and pledged more US sanctions on Tehran, signaling a scaling down of tensions -- at least for the moment.
- Thursday: The House of Representatives approved the Iran War Powers resolution with a vote of 224 to 194.The resolution is aimed at restraining the President’s ability to use military action against Iran without congressional approval. During a press conference, Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said Canadian officials have intelligence from their own sources and Canada's allies that shows Ukrainian International Airlines flight 752 was shot down by an Iranian surface-to-air missile.