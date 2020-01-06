Iranian-backed Iraqi Shiite militia Kataib Hezbollah threatened to cut the Gulf oil flow to the US in response to Trump's remarks regarding imposing possible sanctions on Iraq today.

Abu Ali al-Askari, the security leader of Kataib Hezbollah, wrote in a Twitter post that "If Trump the fool imposes economic sanctions on Iraq then we will work with our friends (Iran) to stop the flow of Gulf oil to America."

"Regarding the air base it will be brought to the ground if they (US troops) insist to stay in Iraq." al-Askari added.

More on this: Yesterday, in response to a vote by the Iraqi parliament to end the presence of "all foreign troops on Iraqi soil," Trump threatened, “If they do ask us to leave, if we don’t do it in a very friendly basis. We will charge them sanctions like they’ve never seen before ever.”

Trump also said that "We have a very extraordinarily expensive air base that's there. It cost billions of dollars to build. Long before my time. We're not leaving unless they pass us back for it"