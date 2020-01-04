Tensions between US and Iran continue to escalate after US airstrike kills Qasem Soleimani
US officials confirm attacks near Iraqi bases
Two Iraqi military bases that host coalition forces were attacked, US military officials with the Combined Joint Task Force Operation Inherent Resolve confirmed Saturday. No coalition troops were harmed in either attack.
The International Zone took indirect fire at 7:46 p.m. (Baghdad time) that landed outside Coalition facilities and possibly left Iraqi citizens injured, according to a CJTF news release.
At 7:50 p.m. (Baghdad time), rockets landed in the area of Balad Air Base.
"We have increased security and defensive measures at the Iraqi bases that host anti-ISIS Coalition troops. Our command places protection of Coalition personnel and security partners as the top priority; we remain vigilant and resolute," said Col. Myles B. Caggins III, Coalition military spokesman.
King of Saudi Arabia stressed the importance of restraint and calm to Iraq's president
King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud of Saudi Arabia spoke on the phone with Iraqi President Barham Salih and stressed that restraint and calm would contribute to the security and stability of Iraq and the region in general, according to the Iraqi president's media office.
The Saudi king also told Salih that Saudi Arabia supports the safety and stability of Iraq.
In a separate conversation, Saudi Arabian Prince Mohammad bin Salman and Iraqi Prime Minister Adil Abdul-Mahdi discussed the importance of cooperation between Iraq and Saudi Arabia to reduce tensions and avoid any further escalation, according to the Iraqi prime minister's media office.
Some of Trump's aides expected him to take a less risky option than targeting Soleimani, official says
Some officials were surprised and taken aback that President Donald Trump chose to target Qasem Soleimani, which was one of several options senior national security aides presented while Trump was in Florida on vacation, said an official familiar with Trump’s national security briefings over the last weeks.
This official said some aides expected Trump to opt for a less risky option, but once presented with the idea of targeting Soleimani he remained intent on going forward.
CNN has reported there was internal debate over the decision and work behind the scenes to develop a legal argument.
Trump warns that US has 'targeted 52 Iranian sites' if Americans or American assets are attacked
US President Donald Trump issued a warning to Iran via Twitter Saturday, saying if that country's leaders decided to strike Americans or American assets the US has "targeted 52 Iranian sites" that will be "hit very fast and very hard."
Department of Homeland Security issues new bulletin on National Terrorism Advisory System
Acting Secretary of Homeland Security Chad F. Wolf issued a new National Terrorism Advisory System (NTAS) bulletin because of the "changing threat landscape" after the drone strikes that killed Qasem Soleimani.
"At this time we have no information indicating a specific, credible threat to the Homeland," the bulletin reads. "Iran and its partners, such as Hizballah, have demonstrated the intent and capability to conduct operations in the United States."
DHS is "actively monitoring and preparing for any specific, credible threat, should one arise” Wolf said. "We have been in constant communication with Congress and interagency partners. The American people should feel assured the entire Department is working for them to keep them safe.”
The bulletin does say that Americans should still be aware of their surroundings, though.
"Homegrown Violent Extremists could capitalize on the heightened tensions to launch individual attacks," the bulletin read. "An attack in the homeland may come with little or no warning."
US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo tweets 'Kata’ib Hizballah thugs' are putting Iraqi lives at risk
US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo took to Twitter Saturday to discuss the situation in Iraq and at the US Embassy in Baghdad. Kata'ib Hezbollah is an Iranian-sponsored Shia militia group.
German Foreign Minister wants talks with Iran, according to German newspaper
German Foreign Minister Heiko Maas says he will do all he can to seek talks with Iran and other partners in the region to avoid further escalation of the conflict, according to the German newspaper Bild am Sonntag.
“Everyone must be aware that now every provocation could lead to an uncontrollable spiral of violence with unpredictable consequences for the entire region and also the security of Europe,” he told paper.
He said he has been talking with his French and British counterparts, European Union officials and US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo.
DHS briefed local government and industry officials on Iranian cyberthreat Friday
The Department of Homeland Security (DHS) briefed local government and industry officials of the potential Iranian cyberthreat during a call Friday, according to a senior DHS official and a source familiar with the briefing.
The late afternoon call, organized by DHS, included officials from local government and major cities as well as representatives of critical infrastructure companies, telecommunications companies and banks.
White House set to formally notify Congress about airstrike that killed Soleimani
The Trump Administration told Congress it plans to send a formal notification under the War Powers Act of the Trump-ordered drone strike that killed Iranian military commander Qasem Soleimani, according to a senior White House official. The notification would be sent Saturday, the White House said.