Combined Joint Task Force Operation Inherent Resolve

Two Iraqi military bases that host coalition forces were attacked, US military officials with the Combined Joint Task Force Operation Inherent Resolve confirmed Saturday. No coalition troops were harmed in either attack.

The International Zone took indirect fire at 7:46 p.m. (Baghdad time) that landed outside Coalition facilities and possibly left Iraqi citizens injured, according to a CJTF news release.

At 7:50 p.m. (Baghdad time), rockets landed in the area of Balad Air Base.

"We have increased security and defensive measures at the Iraqi bases that host anti-ISIS Coalition troops. Our command places protection of Coalition personnel and security partners as the top priority; we remain vigilant and resolute," said Col. Myles B. Caggins III, Coalition military spokesman.