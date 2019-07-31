Biden got the memo, his challengers didn't

It looks like Joe Biden got the memo. This time he came prepared for the onslaught of attacks and wasn’t afraid to hit back when necessary. Biden still needs to work on more crisp, simplified defenses of his record on immigration and criminal justice, but overall his performance should alleviate concerns about his ability to handle the campaign moving forward.

He started strong, looking into the camera and directly rebuking President Trump’s attacks on diverse Americans and telling him, “Just look at this stage, made up of diverse people from diverse backgrounds... Mr. President, this is America. And we are stronger and great because of this diversity…not in spite of it…So Mr. President, let's get something straight. We love it. We are not leaving it. We are here to stay and we're certainly not going to leave it to you." Ame

In his closing statement he restated that America is in a fight for its soul--and he’s absolutely correct. Given the existential threat many of us believe Trump poses to our constitutional republic, it puzzles me that there wasn’t more emphasis placed on the contrast between the Democrats' vision and the damage Trump’s presidency is doing to this country. Instead, friendly fire dominated the debate.

At various points, Biden’s Democratic primary challengers wasted debate time by actually questioning the former vice president’s role in the Obama administration's policies. As Biden ably pointed out, no one on that stage expressed their dissatisfaction with his leadership or prior record while he was Obama’s vice president, so why the feigned outrage now?

They spent more time sniping at each other over wonky policy differences than making their cases to the American people as to why they would make a better president than Donald Trump.

This is not a winning strategy in the long run.

Getting into the policy weeds doesn’t motivate voters. Convincing voters, you’ll fight for them, as well as for the soul of America, will.

Tara Setmayer, a CNN political commentator, is the host of the "Honestly Speaking With Tara" podcast. Follow her on Twitter @tarasetmayer.