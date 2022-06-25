People protest about abortion on Saturday outside the Supreme Court in Washington, DC. (Steve Helber/AP)

Demonstrators holding signs and chanting are protesting outside of the Supreme Court for a second day today, after Friday's SCOTUS decision to overturn Roe v. Wade.

"We have seen a lot of chanting, a bit of confrontation because there have been people here on both sides of this issue, yelling at each other. It is largely peaceful," CNN's Joe Johns reported from the ground.

Women traveled to Washington, DC, from near and far — from Dallas, Texas, to Sarasota, Florida, he said.

"We already walked this walk once and here we have to come back because of my daughter and all of the other people in the world this affects," one woman told Johns.

Another woman told him that she was "furious," and she said while she usually only participates in her local demonstrations, she felt that she had to be at the Supreme Court today. "This one feels different ... this is just the beginning," she said.