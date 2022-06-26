Audio
3 min ago

Planned Parenthood of Utah files lawsuit seeking to block state abortion ban

From CNN's Veronica Stracqualursi

Planned Parenthood in Salt Lake City, Utah.
Planned Parenthood in Salt Lake City, Utah. (Rick Bowmer/AP)

Planned Parenthood of Utah filed a lawsuit Saturday seeking to block the state’s abortion ban that went into effect following the US Supreme Court overturning Roe v. Wade.

The so-called “trigger law,” passed by Utah in 2020, went into effect late Friday, according to a letter sent by John L. Fellows, the general counsel for the Utah Legislature, which was provided to CNN by KUTV. 

Exceptions to Utah’s abortion ban include cases of rape or incest, detection of severe birth defects, or prevention of the death of serious injury of the person giving birth. Performing an abortion in violation of the law is a second-degree felony.

In the lawsuit cited by Planned Parenthood of Utah, the organization argued that the abortion ban violates the state constitution and that the Utah Supreme Court “has made clear that state constitutional guarantees may be more expansive than those under federal law.” The organization is seeking a temporary restraining order and injunctive relief to prevent enforcement of the law.

“Although Dobbs v. Jackson Women’s Health Organization ... has revoked the right to previability abortions under the U.S. Constitution, the Utah Constitution serves as an independent source of rights for Utahns,” the suit said.

The abortion rights group said in the suit that it had "no choice but to stop performing abortions" after the law took effect and that it canceled appointments on Saturday for about a dozen patients who had procedures scheduled.

The Utah Attorney General's Office told CNN Saturday it had "no comment at this time" when asked for its response to the suit.

CNN’s Elizabeth Wolfe contributed to this report.

1 hr 9 min ago

Following Roe v. Wade repeal, a 19th century law banning abortion is now in effect in Wisconsin

From CNN’s Andy Rose

The Supreme Court’s Friday ruling overturning Roe v. Wade means an 1849 state law banning abortion in Wisconsin takes effect again. During a special session called by Democratic Gov. Tony Evers, the Republican-controlled state legislature declined on Wednesday to repeal the law—which Evers described as providing "no exceptions for abortion in the cases of rape or incest" in a June 8 statement.

 "This is an absolutely disastrous and unconscionable decision by the U.S. Supreme Court, the consequences of which I hoped to never see again in my lifetime," Evers said in a statement Friday. “We will fight this decision in every way we can with every power we have."

Wisconsin Democratic Attorney General Josh Kaul told CNN affiliate WISN before the court’s decision came down that he did not intend to enforce the abortion ban at the state level. However, following the decision Friday, his office issued a statement stopping short of that, saying, “Our office is reviewing today’s decision and will be providing further information about how we intend to move forward next week.”

Meanwhile, the neighboring state of Minnesota is preparing for a potential influx of women seeking abortions as bans in other states go into effect. Minnesota's Democratic Gov. Tim Walz signed an executive order Saturday that is designed to shield women seeking abortions there from being subject to legal consequences in other states.

"To the maximum extent of the law, it prohibits state agencies from using any resources to help in any investigation that would impose sanctions for providing or attempting to get reproductive health care services that are legal in Minnesota,” Walz said in a news conference.

1 hr 9 min ago

Only abortion clinic in North Dakota eyes move to neighboring Minnesota

From CNN's Sara Smart and Sharif Paget

The sole abortion clinic in North Dakota is now preparing to move across state lines following the recent Supreme Court ruling on Roe v. Wade.

North Dakota is one of many states with trigger laws intended to ban abortion now that Roe v. Wade has been overturned. The state's law will go into effect 30 days after it is certified by the state's attorney general.

The Red River Women's Clinic, located in Fargo, has been the only provider in the state for 20 years. The clinic's director, Tammi Kromenaker, told CNN Saturday they are still open -- for now. "The plan is to provide service as long as we legally can," Kromenaker said. And once that is no longer possible in North Dakota, the clinic intends to move across state lines to Moorhead, Minnesota, according to Kromenaker.

North Dakota Attorney General Drew Wrigley's office is still "evaluating the Dobbs opinion in every detail and will give careful consideration to its impact on North Dakota's abortion laws," according to a June 24 statement.

Click through to read more.