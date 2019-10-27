ISIS leader Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi believed killed, sources say: live updates

Earlier this month, a CNN poll found that three-quarters of Americans are concerned about the situation in Syria and many see a reemergence of ISIS as likely following recent changes in US policy.

But the country is divided over how to proceed. Just over half (51%) think the US has a responsibility to remain involved in the ongoing conflict in Syria, while 43% do not. The poll finds a sharp partisan divide over whether America has a responsibility to remain involved in the conflict there: 72% of Democrats say yes, while 65% of Republicans say no.

Overall, three-quarters of the country (75%) is concerned about the situation in Syria, including 43% who are very concerned. Concern, too, is highly divided along partisan lines -- 65% of Democrats say they're very concerned. Less than half of independents (40%) and about a quarter (24%) of Republicans feel the same

US President Donald Trump announced a withdrawal of all troops from Syria this month, but he reversed course later, saying a "small number" will remain. The poll was conducted after the decision to remove them, but before he said some could stay.

Many say that the change in US policy in Syria will likely result in a reemergence of ISIS -- 69% say it's likely, 23% not so likely. Democrats (85%) and those who disapprove of Trump's performance as President (80%) are most likely to be say there will be a resurgence of ISIS, but that is also the view among a majority of Republicans (56%) and those who approve of Trump's job performance (54%).

