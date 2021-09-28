US general says it's "yet to be seen" if they can stop terrorists from using Afghanistan as a launchpad

(Patrick Semansky/Pool/AFP/Getty Images)

Gen. Mark Milley, chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, said he spoke with several journalists including Bob Woodward, Carol Leonnig, Philip Rucker and Michael Bender for interviews that were included in different books about the Trump administration when asked by Sen. Marsha Blackburn. Milley also said he had not read any of the books.

Blackburn, a Republican from Tennessee, asked Milley if he felt he was “accurately represented” in the books, and Milley responded, “I haven’t read any of the books.”

“I’ve seen press reporting of it. I haven’t read the books,” Milley said.

Blackburn asked Milley to read the books and “let us know if you are accurately presented and portrayed.” Milley said he would read them.