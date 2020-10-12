Kamala Harris: GOP is trying to use SCOTUS to do "their dirty work" in repealing ACA

Sen. Kamala Harris slammed Senate GOP members for pushing through the nomination of Judge Amy Coney Barrett as an effort to repeal the Affordable Care Act through the Supreme Court.
"Republicans finally realized that the Affordable Care Act is too popular to repeal in Congress, so now they are trying to bypass the will of voters and have the Supreme Court do their dirty work," Harris said.
Harris emphasized that President Trump and Republican members of Congress were unable to repeal the law, despite their many efforts, and doing so through the Supreme Court is going against what the American people want.
"That's why President Trump promised to only nominate judges who will get rid of the Affordable Care Act," Harris said.
Harris added that the rush from Republicans to push through Barrett before the election is "to ensure they can strip away the protections" of the ACA when the Supreme Court takes up the case on Nov. 10.
Read Harris' full prepared opening statement here.