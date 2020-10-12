Erin Schaff/Pool/Getty Images

There’s an incongruity in senators’ declarations of the importance of the Supreme Court when there’s a certain emptiness to the hearings so far.

As Senate Judiciary Committee chairman Lindsey Graham said, Republicans have the votes to confirm Judge Amy Coney Barrett. Both sides are going through the motions.

Republicans are not going to pin down the President’s nominee, and Democrats have made clear they will refer to the late Ruth Bader Ginsburg and the Affordable Care Act yet avoid any strong confrontation with Barrett.

Supreme Court confirmation hearings have long been known for elusive answers, this one could be marked by weak, watered down questions, too.

This hearing also seems to have a disproportionate number of “regular American” references, as Sen. Sheldon Whitehouse is doing now by brining up Laura, a Rhode Island resident with preexisting conditions, who was protected by the Affordable Care Act. Democrats want to personalize this hearing, bring it home to people watching.

It’s unlikely to change the Senate vote, but it is a reminder for the electorate that President Trump is at the Supreme Court trying to kill the entire ACA.