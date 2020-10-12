Republicans and Democrats present alternate realities about Barrett's confirmation timeline
Analysis from CNN's Joan Biskupic
There’s an incongruity in senators’ declarations of the importance of the Supreme Court when there’s a certain emptiness to the hearings so far.
As Senate Judiciary Committee chairman Lindsey Graham said, Republicans have the votes to confirm Judge Amy Coney Barrett. Both sides are going through the motions.
Republicans are not going to pin down the President’s nominee, and Democrats have made clear they will refer to the late Ruth Bader Ginsburg and the Affordable Care Act yet avoid any strong confrontation with Barrett.
Supreme Court confirmation hearings have long been known for elusive answers, this one could be marked by weak, watered down questions, too.
This hearing also seems to have a disproportionate number of “regular American” references, as Sen. Sheldon Whitehouse is doing now by brining up Laura, a Rhode Island resident with preexisting conditions, who was protected by the Affordable Care Act. Democrats want to personalize this hearing, bring it home to people watching.
It’s unlikely to change the Senate vote, but it is a reminder for the electorate that President Trump is at the Supreme Court trying to kill the entire ACA.
1 min ago
How Justice Scalia's originalist views could shed light into how Barrett could serve on the court
Analysis from CNN's Joan Biskupic
Keying off of Sen. Ben Sasse about the importance of having another “originalist” on the Supreme Court, we know where originalists will go in practical terms, for better or for worse.
We have the record of the late Justice Antonin Scalia, for whom Judge Amy Coney Barrett once served as a law clerk.
His originalist and textualist views led him to dissent when the majority declared a right to same-sex marriage, to vote consistently against abortion rights, and to vote to strike down the Affordable Care Act.
An originalist believes the Constitution should be interpreted the way its framers in the 18th century understood it. Scalia believed the Constitution brought gun rights under the Second Amendment. He broadly dissented on gay rights and reproductive rights, not just against Obergefell and same-sex marriage.
9 min ago
Lindsey Graham cracks a joke about Sen. Lee's Covid-19 diagnosis
From CNN's Ariane de Vogue
Sen. Mike Lee, a former clerk to Justice Samuel Alito, had spent much of his time talking in today's hearing about how a judge should not stray into policy decisions, but instead, limit herself or himself to issues such as the dormant commerce clause.
When Lee finished, Senate Judiciary Committee Chairman Lindsey Graham spoke up and cracked a joke.
“Definitely some good news,” he said. “ Senator Lee's enthusiasm for the dormant commerce clause convinces me you have made a full recovery.” He then turned to Sen. Sheldon Whitehouse for his 10 minutes.
Whitehouse immediately stepped in calling the hearing an “irresponsible botch” and he said that it was a “microcosm of Trump’s dangerous ineptitude in dealing with the Covid pandemic.”
Whitehouse said it was Graham’s job to see to the committee’s safety, and yet he doesn’t now “who has been tested, who should be tested , who is a danger, what contact tracing has been done on infected and exposed senators and staff.”
“The irony is that this slap-dash hearing targets the Affordable Care Act,” he said. “I hope Republicans consider what's at stake for the many people who depend right now, in this pandemic, on ACA health coverage,” he concluded.
Some context: Lee, a Republican from Utah who tested positive for Covid-19 earlier this month, released a letter he received on Monday from the Attending Physician of the United States Congress Dr. Brian Monahan saying that he no longer had to isolate. Lee was seen working in the committee room without a mask.
21 min ago
Amy Klobuchar details her husband's and father's Covid-19 battles while defending Obamacare
Sen. Amy Klobuchar stressed the need to protect the Affordable Car Act in her opening statement during today's hearing for Supreme Court nominee Amy Coney Barrett.
She accused Republicans of rushing to confirm Barrett — who once tried to puncture arguments favoring Obamacare — to the bench not only before the court takes up a new case about the Affordable Care Act, but also during the deadly Covid-19 pandemic.
"You know they are trying to push through a justice who has been critical of upholding the Affordable Care Act and they're doing it in the middle of a pandemic," she said.
Klobuchar said the pandemic is "personal" to the families foe the more than 210,000 Americans who have died from the virus — and to the millions more who have been diagnosed with Covid-19. She then explained how both her 92-year-old father and her husband were diagnosed with coronavirus during the pandemic.
"He ended up in the hospital for a week on oxygen with severe pneumonia," she said of her husband.
Klobuchar added that her father contracted the virus in his nursing home, and she wasn't allowed to visit him inside.
"I stood there outside his window in a mask, and he looked so small and confused," she said. "I thought it was going to be the last time that I saw him. He miraculously survived."
38 min ago
Sen. Mike Lee, who tested positive for coronavirus 11 days ago, is working maskless in the committee room
From CNN's Manu Raju
Sen. Mike Lee, a Republican from Utah who tested positive for Covid-19 eleven days ago, is working in the committee room without a mask.
He gave his opening statement during Amy Coney Barrett's confirmation hearing maskless, and described how the Supreme Court nomination process has become "political."
"We have allowed for the politicization of the one branch of government that is not political," he said.
Lee said this morning he was cleared by his physician.
He also released a letter he received on Monday from the Attending Physician of the United States Congress Dr. Brian Monahan saying that he no longer had to isolate.
“Based upon current CDC guidelines, you have met criteria to end COVID-19 isolation for those with mild to moderate disease. Specifically, it has been greater than 10 days since symptom onset, you have had no fever in absence of fever reducing medication for at least 24 hours, and your other symptoms have improved," the letter said.
Meanwhile, Sen. Thom Tillis, who was also diagnosed with the virus after attending Barrett's Rose Garden announcement earlier this month, is attending the hearing virtually. He expects to be in person later this week.
24 min ago
Here's what Amy Coney Barrett could mean for Obamacare if confirmed
From CNN's legal analyist Joan Biskupic
When she was a law professor, Judge Amy Coney Barrett tried to puncture arguments favoring Obamacare. Now senators will probe how Barrett, as a Supreme Court justice, would rule on the decade-old health insurance overhaul.
In the upcoming Senate Judiciary Committee hearings, Democrats will particularly emphasize Barrett's possible role in the fate of the Affordable Care Act that has provided new health coverage to more than 20 million people. They want to tie Barrett to President Donald Trump and GOP efforts to invalidate the entire law, something recent polls show goes against public opinion
The Supreme Court is scheduled to hear arguments on November 10 regarding whether the whole law should be tossed out. That could be just weeks after the full Senate has confirmed a new Justice Barrett.
A group of Republican states led by Texas, and backed by the Trump administration, has asked the justices to invalidate the entire law, including provisions that expanded Medicaid to low-income adults, allowed children to remain on their parents' policies until age 26 and guaranteed coverage for people with pre-existing health conditions such as diabetes and cancer.
Trump has opposed the law from its inception and derided the Supreme Court for upholding it. He had pressed Congress to throw out Obamacare to no avail. Now his administration is trying to do through litigation what it failed to accomplish legislatively. Trump's third appointee to the nine-member high court could soon be in a pivotal role toward that effort.
Sen. Leahy says his constituent are "scared" of Amy Coney Barrett's confirmation
Sen. Patrick Leahy, a Democrat from Vermont, said his constituents are scared that Amy Coney Barrett’s confirmation would strip rights from them, for which they’ve long fought.
"So that’s what’s at stake here. That’s what weighs heavily on me as we begin these hearings, and also weighs heavily on the minds of the Vermonters I represent, and I’ve heard from them, often and loudly, since Justice Ginsburg’s passing, and they’re scared, Judge Barrett. They’re scared that your confirmation would rip from them the very healthcare protections that millions of Americans have fought to maintain, and which Congress has repeatedly rejected eliminating."
He continued: "They’re scared that clock will be turned back to the time when women had no right to control their own bodies, and when it was acceptable to discriminate against women in the workplace. They’re scared that a time when we’re facing the perilous impacts of climate change, bedrock environmental protections are going to be destroyed. And they’re scared that your confirmation will result in the rolling back of voting rights, workers’ rights, and the rights of the LGBTQ community to equal treatment."
56 min ago
Sen. Leahy calls out Senators Lee and Tillis for jeopardizing health of those in hearing
Sen. Patrick Leahy called out two senators who plan to attend the confirmation hearing of Judge Amy Coney Barrett in person after testing positive for Covid-19 earlier this month, calling it "plainly unsafe."
Sen. Mike Lee and Sen. Thom Tillis were diagnosed with the virus after attending Barrett's Rose Garden announcement earlier this month, an event that was dubbed a "superspreader" event.
Leahy said it is jeopardizing the health of those in the hearing.
“We should not be holding this hearing when it’s plainly unsafe to do so. Two members of this committee are just now emerging from quarantine after testing positive for Covid, and when other members have declined to get tested and the chairman has refused to implement a daily testing regime to keep members and staff and Judge Barrett and her family safe," he said.
1 hr 16 min ago
No one can recuse Amy Coney Barrett from a Trump election case but herself. Here's why.
From CNN legal analyst Joan Biskupic
Democratic senators are pressing Judge Amy Coney Barrett to promise to sit out any Supreme Court election dispute between President Trump and former Vice President Joe Biden.
Barrett has eluded their requests and made no commitment. Yet with controversies over state ballot practices escalating and the possibility of a replay of the 2000 Bush v. Gore ordeal in the air, the topic is sure to surface at Barrett's Senate confirmation hearings next week.
Trump has pointed to the Nov. 3 election as a reason for seeking swift Senate confirmation of Barrett, a federal appeals court judge who would be his third appointee to the nine-member bench. The Republican incumbent has said he believes the Supreme Court could ultimately decide whether he is the victor over Biden.
In a recent CNN poll, more than half (56%) of the Americans surveyed said they think Barrett should recuse herself from cases on the presidential election; 34% said the opposite. Opinions divided largely by party: 82% of Democrats; 53% of independents and 32% of Republicans said Barrett should promise to recuse herself from cases about the election.
Supreme Court practice leaves it to individual justices to decide when to recuse themselves from cases. In her recent questionnaire to the Senate Judiciary Committee, Barrett noted that federal ethics law covering lower court judges is not binding on the Supreme Court but said she would look to it, as other justices have.
The law requires judges to disqualify themselves when their "impartiality might reasonably be questioned." Rarely do Supreme Court justices sit out cases and typically only when they have a financial stake or family connection to the dispute.
As Democrats have pounded away at a possible conflict of interest for a Justice Barrett, law professors are divided on the issue.
"I agree that justices can sit in cases that are of great consequence to the appointing president," New York University law professor Stephen Gillers told CNN, but added: "That's not this situation. Here, Barrett would be asked to decide whether Trump will keep his job after Trump gave Barrett her job just weeks earlier while publicly anticipating her vote in his favor."
But Ross Garber, who teaches at Tulane Law School, is of the opposite mind, saying Barrett need not recuse herself because she would already have lifetime tenure and "no stake at all in the outcome of the election." Garber added, "I'd go so far as to say she has a duty to sit and hear any elections cases that come before her."