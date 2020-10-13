Barrett refuses to commit on Roe v. Wade

Drew Angerer/Getty Images

In an exchange with Sen. Lindsey Graham, Judge Amy Coney Barrett was asked about her faith. Remember: When Barrett first appeared before the Senate Judiciary Committee in 2017 when she was nominated for a US appeals court seat, Republican and Democratic senators alike probed her religious views.

Here's how the exchange went down today:

Graham: Can you set aside whatever Catholic beliefs you have regarding any issue before you?

Barrett: I can. I have done that in my time on the Seventh Circuit. If I stay on the Seventh Circuit I will continue to do that, if I'm confirmed to the Supreme Court I will do that still.

Graham: I would dare say that there are personal views on the Supreme Court and nobody questions whether our liberal friends can set aside their beliefs. There’s no reason to question yours in my view. So the bottom line here is that there is a process. You fill in the blanks were this about guns and Heller, abortion rights.

She also explained the process of how an abortion case would be heard, starting with a trial in a district court. Once a lawsuit did reach the Supreme Court, she said:

"It would be the full judicial process. It would be briefs, oral argument, conversations with law clerks in chambers, consultation with colleagues, writing an opinion, really digging down into it. It's not just a vote. You all do that, you all have a policy and cast a vote. The judicial process is different," she said.

Some background: The question about Barrett's faith came after Graham asked her about issues like abortion and guns rights.

For Barrett's supporters and detractors alike, it's clear that her confirmation would cement a conservative majority on the Supreme Court to limit abortion access.

Even if the court doesn't overturn Roe v. Wade, there are cases percolating in courts nationwide that would chip away at an individual's right to decide whether to terminate a pregnancy and give the state room to second-guess that decision.

