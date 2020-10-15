Live TV
Amy Coney Barrett's confirmation hearing: Day 4

By Meg Wagner and Melissa Mahtani, CNN

Updated 9:46 a.m. ET, October 15, 2020
1 min ago

Democratic senator: Rush to confirm Barrett is a "sham process"

From CNN's Hannah Rabinowitz

Susan Walsh/Pool/AP

Democratic Sen. Richard Blumenthal unsuccessfully called for the postponement of the nomination of Amy Coney Barrett, calling it a “sham process” that is not allowing for adequate time to review the nomination, including new reporting surfaced by CNN’s KFILE. 

"I move to indefinitely postpone the nomination of Amy Coney Barrett to be an associate justice of the United States Supreme Court. I believe that this rush sham process is a disservice to our committee. She has been rushed in a way that is historically unprecedented," he said.

Some background: On Wednesday KFILE reported that public calendars from the University of Notre Dame's law school show at least seven additional talks not listed on Judge Amy Coney Barrett's Senate paperwork, including one with the law school's anti-abortion group, according to a CNN KFile review.

 

26 min ago

Trump administration wants Barrett to be "judicial torpedo" on health care, Democratic senator says

From CNN's Adrienne Vogt

Rhode Island Sen. Sheldon Whitehouse said while the Trump administration is focused on ending the Affordable Care Act, some of his Republican colleagues are trying to downplay that risk with their constituents who are concerned about health care. 

During the confirmation hearings of Supreme Court nominee Amy Coney Barrett so far, both Democrats and Republicans have looked to get a better understanding on how she would rule on the ACA. Judiciary Chair Lindsey Graham questioned her about the legal doctrine of "severability," or whether the entire law can stand if one part of it is deemed unconstitutional.  

“All of the signals out of the administration and the big donors behind this process are that she is intended to be a judicial torpedo aimed at people's health care,” Whitehouse said in an interview on CNN. “But at the same time a lot of Republicans, four of them on the Senate Judiciary Committee, are facing voters right now who think that that's a terrible idea, so they’re torn between what their party's policy is and what their voters want to hear.” 

Whitehouse, a Democratic member of the Judiciary Committee, said lawmakers need to take a look at “some of the mischief” going on at the Supreme Court.

“All of the three last nominees have had very significant procedural peculiarities about their appointments. This has all the signals of a political power grab,” Whitehouse said.  

“The Republicans basically have compromised the integrity of the court in order to fashion a court that will rule for their big donor interests. We need to look into that and figure out how to respond,” he added.  

Watch more:

16 min ago

Senate Judiciary sets Oct. 22 vote on Barrett nomination after rejecting Democrats call for a delay

From CNN's Manu Raju

Sen. Dick Durbin speaks before the Senate Judiciary Committee on the fourth day of hearings on Supreme Court nominee Amy Coney Barrett, Thursday, October 15.
Sen. Dick Durbin speaks before the Senate Judiciary Committee on the fourth day of hearings on Supreme Court nominee Amy Coney Barrett, Thursday, October 15. Susan Walsh/Pool/AP

Senate Judiciary Republicans have set a committee vote to approve Amy Coney Barrett and send her nomination to the floor for Oct. 22 at 1 p.m. ET.

Chair Lindsey Graham rejected Democratic Sen. Dick Durbin’s call to delay the vote after he argued the chair could not move forward under the rules because two minority members were not present. 

20 min ago

The last day of Barrett's confirmation hearing just started

Pool

Senate Judiciary Chair Lindsey Graham just began today's committee meeting into session.

Senators on the committee have spent the last two days questioning Trump's Supreme Court nominee Amy Coney Barrett.

Today, they'll meet to mark up the nomination. Democrats are expected to use their power under the committee rules to delay the vote for one week. The vote should occur Oct. 22.

18 min ago

It's the last day of the Senate Judiciary Committee's Barrett hearing. Here's what to expect.

From CNN's From Manu Raju

Pool

Today is the fourth and final day of President Trump's Supreme Court nominee Amy Coney Barrett's confirmation hearings.

The committee will meet to mark up the nomination this morning, and later today they'll hear from outside witnesses on Barrett's nomination.

Here's how we expect the day to play out:

  • The Senate Judiciary will meet at 9 a.m. ET for a business meeting to mark up the nomination of Barrett to the Supreme Court.
  • Republicans will have enough members for a quorum.
  • Democrats are expected to use their power under the committee rules to delay the vote for one week. The vote should occur Oct. 22.
  • After both sides argue for a bit today, the committee will hear testimony from outside witnesses.

What to expect: Americans should expect to hear a lot of criticism from Democrats about this truncated processes, which typically takes two to three months but they are on pace to get it done in just over a month’s time and days before the election.

54 min ago

The Affordable Care Act once again took center stage in yesterday's round of questions

From CNN's Jeremy Herb

Democrats and Republicans both sought to get a better understanding about how Supreme Court nominee Amy Coney Barrett may rule on a challenge to the Affordable Care Act that the high court will hear next month, dancing around the key legal issues surrounding the case.

For the second day of Barrett's questioning in the Senate Judiciary Committee, the health care law was a dominant topic on both sides of the aisle thanks to the looming November case the Supreme Court will hear on a Republican effort to strike down the law -- not to mention Election Day less than three weeks away.

The Senate Judiciary Committee is moving briskly through Barrett's confirmation hearings, which will conclude on Thursday, putting the GOP-led panel on track to vote on her nomination next week. The Senate is planning to vote on her nomination by the end of the month.

Both Judiciary Chair Lindsey Graham and Sen. Dianne Feinstein, the panel's top Democrat, asked President Trump's Supreme Court nominee about the legal doctrine of "severability," or whether the entire law can stand if one part of it is deemed unconstitutional, during Barrett's second day of questions before the committee on Wednesday.

It's a concept that could play a key factor in the case from Republican attorneys general and the Trump administration that seeks to strike down the Affordable Care Act case next month. They argue the entire law, commonly known as Obamacare, should be struck down because the law's individual coverage mandate is unconstitutional.

Barrett explained to Feinstein, a California Democrat, that severability was like a game of "Jenga."

"If you picture severability being like a Jenga game, it's kind of like, if you pull one out, can you pull it out while it all stands? If you pull two out, will it all stand?" Barrett asked. "Severability is designed to say well would Congress still want the statute to stand even with the provision gone?"

Graham, during his questioning of Barrett, seemed to suggest he thought that the Affordable Care Act could be saved because of severability, saying the doctrine's "goal is to preserve the statute if that is possible."

"From a conservative point of view, generally speaking, we want legislative bodies to make laws, not judges," Graham said, before asking Barrett, "Would it be further true, if you can preserve a statue you try to, if possible?"

"That is true," Barrett said.

"That's the law folks," Graham responded.

The challenge to President Barack Obama's health care law from Republican state attorneys general and the Trump administration has become a central issue in this year's election in part due to Barrett's confirmation. Democrats have focused their arguments during Barrett's confirmation hearings on the way the law has provided care for individuals.

1 hr 1 min ago

Here are the witnesses Democrats have chosen to appear at Barrett's hearing

From CNN's Manu Raju 

Ken Cedeno/Pool/Getty Images

Sen. Dianne Feinstein, the top Democrat on the Senate Judiciary Committee, announced a set of outside witnesses who will appear before the committee today, the fourth and final day of Supreme Court nominee Amy Coney Barrett's confirmation hearing.

The witnesses will discuss the Affordable Care Act, reproductive rights and voting rights, according to Feinstein.

Here are the four witnesses, as described in a news release from Feinstein:

  • Stacy Staggs, "a mother of 7-year old twins. Stacy’s twins have multiple pre-existing conditions due to their premature birth and rely on the Affordable Care Act’s protections. Stacy works with Little Lobbyists, a nonprofit started by families with children who have complex medical needs. Stacy will discuss the devastating effects on her family if the Supreme Court overturns the Affordable Care Act."
  • Dr. Farhan Bhatti, "a family physician and CEO of Care Free Medical, a nonprofit clinic. Dr. Bhatti will discuss the harm to his patients if the Supreme Court overturns the Affordable Care Act."
  • Crystal Good, "fought for her right to obtain an abortion at age 16. Crystal will speak about the importance of reproductive rights and justice."
  • Kristen Clarke, "president and executive director of the Lawyers’ Committee for Civil Rights Under Law. Kristen will speak about the importance of voting rights and other civil rights protected by the Constitution and federal law."

1 hr ago

We'll hear from outside witnesses at today's confirmation hearing

From CNN's Paul LeBlanc

Andrew Caballero-Reynolds/Pool/Getty Images

Witnesses are expected to offer competing arguments over the confirmation of Amy Coney Barrett to the Supreme Court during the Senate Judiciary Committee's final hearing Thursday, as Republicans continue to drive the process forward.

The slate of names, which were released by Republican Senate Judiciary Chairman Lindsey Graham and the panel's top Democrat, Sen. Dianne Feinstein, hail from an assortment of backgrounds. The Republican lineup is poised to speak to Barrett's legal credentials, while Democrats appear to have chosen witnesses that can bring a personal message to the sweeping issues that have defined the first three hearings.

The witness testimonies will cap a contentious week of hearings that have seen Barrett repeatedly decline to wade into a slate of issues.