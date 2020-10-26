Only 1 Republican is expected to vote against Barrett's confirmation

Only one Republican — Sen. Susan Collins of Maine, who is facing a competitive reelection fight — is expected to vote against Judge Amy Coney Barrett's confirmation due to concerns that it's too close to the election to consider a nominee.

All Democrats are expected to vote against the nomination, though Republicans still have enough votes to confirm Barrett.

On Thursday, the Senate Judiciary Committee advanced the nomination to the full chamber, over the boycott of Democratic committee members, who put in their seats pictures of individuals affected by the Affordable Care Act.

Unable to stop the confirmation, Democrats have resorted to theatrical tactics instead to spotlight their anger. Democratic senators on Friday forced a rare closed session so members could privately discuss their concerns about the process.