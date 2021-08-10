New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo resignation is a move to protect his political legacy says Catherine Lucey, a White House reporter for The Wall Street Journal.

"He's resigning, but he's not accepting the conclusions of the report. He's not taking responsibility for everything he's accused of. He really is... trying to frame this as a generational divide, that he was trying to be friendly, that he never thought he overstepped any lines. But the accusations and the claims by these women are serious, they're consistent, they're sweeping and there's overwhelming amount of evidence here," Lucey told CNN's John King following Cuomo's announcement.

The reporter said there's a disconnect with the message Cuomo is trying to push, "which does not deal with what the New York attorney general's report details.

"He's not really grappling with that. And so, we do have this moment of disconnect here where is both acknowledging he needs to step aside, but in some ways for political reasons and is trying to preserve his political legacy in the process right? ... It's hard to do both things, it's hard to say that you've been this champion and yet grapple with this report," she said.