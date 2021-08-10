Follow CNN Politics
Covid-19 pandemic in the US

Senate infrastructure vote

New York Gov. Cuomo resigns

Live Updates

New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo resigns

By Meg Wagner, Melissa Mahtani, Melissa Macaya, Mike Hayes and Veronica Rocha, CNN

Updated 1:25 p.m. ET, August 10, 2021
1 min ago

Cuomo is resigning but not taking responsibility for "everything he's accused of," says WSJ reporter

From CNN's Maureen Chowdhury

New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo resignation is a move to protect his political legacy says Catherine Lucey, a White House reporter for The Wall Street Journal.

"He's resigning, but he's not accepting the conclusions of the report. He's not taking responsibility for everything he's accused of. He really is... trying to frame this as a generational divide, that he was trying to be friendly, that he never thought he overstepped any lines. But the accusations and the claims by these women are serious, they're consistent, they're sweeping and there's overwhelming amount of evidence here," Lucey told CNN's John King following Cuomo's announcement.

The reporter said there's a disconnect with the message Cuomo is trying to push, "which does not deal with what the New York attorney general's report details.

"He's not really grappling with that. And so, we do have this moment of disconnect here where is both acknowledging he needs to step aside, but in some ways for political reasons and is trying to preserve his political legacy in the process right? ... It's hard to do both things, it's hard to say that you've been this champion and yet grapple with this report," she said.

3 min ago

"Me Too" founder condemns Cuomo for blaming his actions on "generational and cultural shifts"

From CNN's Alyssa Kraus

Nathan Congleton/NBC/NBCU Photo Bank/Getty Images
"Me Too" founder Tarana Burke condemned New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo's resignation speech after the governor blamed "generational and cultural shifts" for the sexual harassment allegations against him.

"I have done it all my life. It's who I have been since I can remember. In my mind, I have never crossed the line with anyone, but I didn't realize the extent to which the line has been redrawn," Cuomo said. "There are generational and cultural shifts that I just didn't fully appreciate – and I should have. No excuses."

In response, Burke took to Twitter, saying "it's not true" that the rules have changed over time.

"This 'generational difference' and 'rules have changed' nonsense is WRONG. The *rules* have NOT changed. It was WRONG 50 years ago and today. The difference is there were few paths to accountability years ago," she wrote in a tweet.

According to Burke, it is not the rules that have changed but the attention to the subject.

"The rule of 'keep your hands to yourself' is universal. We all learned that in Kindergarten," she continued in a Twitter thread. "Nothing is NEW here. Women didn’t JUST start fighting back and speaking up. We just finally found a frequency that folks can hear us more clearly on."

8 min ago

Schumer calls Cuomo's resignation "the right decision for the good of the people of New York"

From CNN's Ali Zaslav 

Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer heads to his office in the US Capitol on August 10.
Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer heads to his office in the US Capitol on August 10. Samuel Corum/Getty Images

New York Sen. Chuck Schumer, the Senate majority leader, released a statement on Tuesday in response to Gov. Andrew Cuomo’s resignation, saying:

“First, I want to commend the brave women who stepped forward and courageously told their stories. There is no place for sexual harassment, and today’s announcement by Governor Cuomo to resign was the right decision for the good of the people of New York. I have full confidence that Lt Governor Hochul will establish a professional and capable administration. I have spoken with Lt Governor Hochul and look forward to working together to help the people of New York.”

12 min ago

White House says Cuomo's resignation is "an outcome that the President called for"

From CNN's Betsy Klein

The White House reacted to news that embattled Gov. Andrew Cuomo will resign in 14 days, reiterating that it was an outcome President Biden had advocated for.

White House press secretary Jen Psaki dismissed any concerns that Cuomo's announcement overshadowed passage of a key bipartisan agenda item. 

“The President made clear his views last week and those stand. Our view is that this is a story about these courageous women who came forward, told their stories, shared their stories. And the investigation overseen by the attorney general that, of course, completed today in an outcome that the President called for just last week,” Psaki told reporters at the Tuesday briefing.

Psaki said Biden has not talked to Cuomo and there are “no plans that I’m aware of” to speak with him. Asked whether the White House was given a heads up on the resignation, Psaki said, “No.”

Psaki said that Biden has “not yet” spoken with Lt. Gov. Kathy Hochul, who will become New York’s first female governor when Cuomo’s resignation takes effect.

She also suggested that the American people are more concerned with the infrastructure passage in the Senate than the blockbuster Cuomo news, which happened within minutes of each other. 

“What I can assure you of is that the American people across the country, who are commuting back and forth to work, driving their kids to camp, worried about whether their kids have access to clean drinking water, focused on whether schools are going to have the resources they need, are most focused on the fact that 69 members of the Senate – 19 Republicans – joined the Democratic caucus to take an important step forward. That's my bet in terms of what people are talking about,” Psaki said. 

21 min ago

Incoming New York governor faces "enormous task" when she takes office, CNN's David Axelrod says

From CNN's Adrienne Vogt

New York Lt. Gov. Kathy Hochul speaks at a ribbon cutting ceremony in New York on May 4.
New York Lt. Gov. Kathy Hochul speaks at a ribbon cutting ceremony in New York on May 4. Seth Wenig/AP

Incoming New York Gov. Kathy Hochul is not "walking into an easy situation" after Gov. Andrew Cuomo's resignation officially takes effect in two weeks, according to CNN senior political commentator David Axelrod.

Hochul, New York's lieutenant governor, who called Cuomo's resignation "the right thing to do," will take office in the middle of the continuing Covid-19 pandemic and economic recovery efforts and ahead of a gubernatorial race next year.

"She's going to have assemble a team to help her govern in the midst of all this. This is an enormous task," Axelrod said to CNN's John King.

"That was ... one of the things that Cuomo hoped would allow him to survive, that people would say 'well, you know, these were bad things that he did, but we have these great challenges. We have the Covid crisis. We have crime. ... We need him to deal with this.' Well, obviously, that turned out not to be the case. But the challenges are there. She's not walking into an easy situation here," he said.
21 min ago

New York senator: Kathy Hochul "will be an extraordinary governor"

From CNN's Ali Zaslav

Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand, a Democrat from New York, told reporters in the wake of New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo’s resignation that she believes Kathy Hochul “will be an extraordinary governor.”

Hochul, the state's lieutenant governor, will take office after Cuomo leaves in 14 days.

“I look forward to supporting her and helping her as she turns towards governing our state in a very difficult and challenging time,” Gillibrand said on Tuesday. 

Here's Gillibrand's full remarks:

“Lt. Gov. Kathy Hochul will be an extraordinary governor. She understands the complexities and needs of our state having been both a congresswoman and having been lieutenant governor for the last several years. She is ready and able and capable of being an extraordinary governor, and I look forward to supporting her and helping her as she turns towards governing our state in a very difficult and challenging time.”
32 min ago

Kathy Hochul, the next governor of New York, says Cuomo's resignation was "the right thing to do"

From CNN's Alyssa Kraus

New York Lt. Gov. Kathy Hochul speaks at a news conference in Coney Island, New York, on Friday, April 9.
New York Lt. Gov. Kathy Hochul speaks at a news conference in Coney Island, New York, on Friday, April 9. (Paul Frangipane/Bloomberg/Getty Images)

New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo announced his resignation today, a week after the New York attorney general's investigation found that he sexually harassed multiple women.

Cuomo's resignation will take effect in 14 days, and then, New York Lt. Gov. Kathy Hochul will take over as governor.

In a tweet following Cuomo's announcement, Hochul said she agreed with the governor's decision to step down.

"It is the right thing to do and in the best interest of New Yorkers," she wrote. "As someone who has served at all levels of government and is next in the line of succession, I am prepared to lead as New York State’s 57th Governor."

Hochul, 62, will be the state's first female governor. A Buffalo native, she was first elected lieutenant governor of New York in 2014 as Cuomo's running mate and won reelection alongside him in 2018.

34 min ago

Cuomo resignation will not impact Albany County district attorney's criminal investigation

From CNN's Mark Morales

New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo’s resignation will not impact the Albany County district attorney’s criminal investigation into the behavior by the governor outlined in Attorney General Letitia James report, according to Cecilia Walsh, a spokesperson for the Albany County district attorney.

When asked directly if Cuomo stepping down impacts the investigation by Albany County District Attorney David Soares, Walsh said, “It does not.” 

After the report was released, the Albany County district attorney’s office requested investigative materials obtained by James. 

20 min ago

New York City mayor: "It was past time for Andrew Cuomo to resign"

New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio released a statement following Gov. Andrew Cuomo's announcement that he will resign, saying it was "past time" for the governor to step aside.

Here is the mayor's statement:

"Make no mistake, this is the result of survivors bravely telling their stories. It was past time for Andrew Cuomo to resign and it's for the good of all New York."