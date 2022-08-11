Trump, legal team have not yet reached a decision on how to respond to unsealing motion
From CNN's Kaitlan Collins
Former President Trump and his legal team have not yet reached a decision on how to respond to the Justice Department's motion to unseal the warrant used in the Mar-a-Lago search, a source familiar with their thinking tells CNN.
The motion notes that the government favors unsealing it "absent objection from the former president."
The federal court in Florida court must be told by 3 p.m. ET on Friday if Trump opposes the release.
1 min ago
Trump says attorneys were "cooperating fully" prior to FBI search
From CNN's Gabby Orr
In a pair of posts to Truth Social following Attorney General Merrick Garland's statement on Thursday, former President Donald Trump continued to claim that his attorneys were "cooperating fully" and had developed "very good relationships" with federal investigators prior to Monday's search at his Florida property Mar-a-Lago.
"The government could have had whatever they wanted, if we had it," Trump said. "Everything was fine, better than most previous Presidents, and then, out of nowhere and with no warning, Mar-a-Lago was raided, at 6:30 in the morning, by VERY large numbers of agents, and even 'safecrackers.'"
The former President did not respond to Garland's announcement that Justice Department officials had filed a motion to unseal the search warrant that granted FBI agents access to Mar-a-Lago on Monday and the receipt of items that were seized during the search.
40 min ago
Garland's comments come after days of silence by the DOJ
From CNN's Tierney Sneed, Evan Perez, Hannah Rabinowitz and Zachary Cohen
In his first public statement since federal agents searched former President Donald Trump's home at Mar-a-Lago earlier this week, Attorney General Merrick Garland on Thursday said that the Justice Department had filed in court a request that the search warrant and property receipt from the search be unsealed.
Garland also said he "personally approved the decision to seek a search warrant in this matter."
He noted that the department did not comment on the search on the day that it occurred. He pointed out that the search was confirmed by Trump that evening. He said that copies of the warrant and the warrant receipt were provided to the Trump lawyers who were on site during the search.
"The Department filed the motion to make public the warrant and receipt in light of the former president's public confirmation of the search, the surrounding circumstances and the substantial public interest in this matter," Garland said.
The statement comes after days of silence from the Justice Department with regard to the search, as is the department's normal practice for ongoing investigations. Garland stressed that some of the department's work must happen outside of public view.
In filing with the court, the Justice Department said that Trump should have the chance to respond to its request to unseal the documents. Responses to the Justice Department's request are due by August 25, according to the case's docket.
1 hr 10 min ago
DOJ asked to tell court by Friday if Trump opposes its unsealing request
From CNN's Tierney Sneed
The Justice Department has been instructed by a federal court in Florida to confer with former President Donald Trump about its request to unseal certain warrant documents from the FBI Mar-a-Lago search.
The court must be told by 3 p.m. ET on Friday if Trump opposes the release.
1 hr 17 min ago
Read the DOJ motion to unseal the search warrant and property receipt for Trump's Mar-a-Lago home
From CNN staff
Attorney General Merrick Garland on Thursday said that the Justice Department had filed a request in court to unseal the search warrant and property receipt from the search of former President Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago resort in Palm Beach, Florida.
Read the motion:
1 hr 37 min ago
Justice Department files in court to unseal Mar-a-Lago search warrant
From CNN's Zachary Cohen
The Justice Department has officially moved to unseal the search warrant executed by the FBI this week at former President Donald Trump’s Mar-a-Lago residence, according to newly filed court documents.
“On August 8, 2022, the Department of Justice executed a search warrant, issued by this Court upon the requisite finding of probable cause… at the premises located at 1100 S. Ocean Blvd., Palm Beach, Florida 33480, a property of former President Donald J. Trump,” the motion reads.
“At the time the warrant was initially executed, the Department provided notice directly to former President Trump’s counsel. The Department did not make any public statements about the search, and the search apparently attracted little or no public attention as it was taking place. Later that same day, former President Trump issued a public statement acknowledging the execution of the warrant. In the days since, the search warrant and related materials have been the subject of significant interest and attention from news media organizations and other entities,” the Justice Department writes.
The DOJ then argues for unsealing the search warrant, citing “the intense public interest presented by a search of a residence of a former President.”
The filing confirms that the search warrant was “signed and approved by the Court on August 5." On Thursday, the DOJ filed "the redacted Property Receipt listing items seized pursuant to the search," according to its unsealing motion.
"Former President Trump, through counsel, was provided copies of each of these documents on August 8, 2022, as part of the execution of the search,” the filing adds.
1 hr 48 min ago
CNN analyst explains what we could see in unsealed documents related to the Trump Mar-a-Lago search
Attorney General Merrick Garland announced Thursday that the Department of Justice filed a motion to unseal a search warrant and property receipt relating to the search of former President Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago property.
CNN's legal analyst Elie Honig described the announcement as a "remarkable and unusual move" because "we essentially saw Merrick Garland call Donald Trump's bluff."
In the wake of this search warrant, Trump and his lawyers have two documents, Honig explained on CNN following Garland's remarks. "One is the search warrant itself with whatever attachments. And the other is this inventory or this receipt."
These documents have important information about the search. Usually, the Justice Department's policy is to only speak about things that are on the record with the court. But with this move, Garland is hoping to put these documents in front of Americans, Honig said.
The warrant typically will list logistical information: place to be searched, a general description of items to be searched for, the name of the judge, a deadline by which the DOJ has to execute the search.
But it also sometimes has an attachment, which typically will list the laws that the DOJ has probable cause to believe were violated.
The second document is the inventory or the receipt.
"It's a listing. The FBI says, 'here are the items that were removed from Mar-a-Lago.' Again, degrees of specificity and generality tend to vary. I do not expect that to have a piece of paper by piece of paper breakdown if they took thousands of pages," Honig explains. "I think what we're going to see is listings like X number of boxes. If they took any electronic documents, if they took any laptops, cell phones, that kind of thing."
However, Honig notes that we will not see the affidavit, which is the most detailed document, that can be 20 to 100 pages where prosecutors lay out details that give them probable cause to believe laws were violated.
That document will remain confidential, and typically, that is released if and when there is a charge, Honig explains.
"If somebody gets searched and then indicted, then they will be given a copy of that affidavit ... so that that person can then challenge it in court," he said.
2 hr 17 min ago
Garland lauds DOJ employees as "dedicated, patriotic public servants"
Attorney General Merrick Garland also addressed "unfounded attacks on the Justice Department agents and prosecutors," in the wake of the search of Mar-a-Lago on Monday and an attempted breach of the FBI’s field office in Cincinnati on Thursday.
"I will not stand by silently when their integrity is unfairly attacked. The men and women of the FBI and the Justice Department are dedicated, patriotic public servants. Every day, they protect the American people from violent crime, terrorism and other threats to their safety while safe guarding our civil rights. They do so at great personal sacrifice and risk to themselves. I am honored to work alongside them," Garland said.
2 hr 10 min ago
Garland: "I personally approved the decision to seek a search warrant"
Attorney General Merrick Garland said that he "personally approved" the decision to seek a warrant for the FBI to search former President Trump's Florida home at Mar-a-Lago.
"The department does not take such a decision lightly. Where possible, it is standard practice to seek less intrusive means as an alternative to a search and to narrowly scope any search that is undertaken," Garland said.