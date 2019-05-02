House Speaker Nancy Pelosi is holding her weekly news conference after Attorney General William Barr skipped a House committee hearing this morning.

She just criticized Barr for the testimony he's previously given to Congress and accused him of lying to Congress -- a crime.

"What is deadly serious about it is the attorney general of the United States of America was not telling the truth to the congress of the United States. That's a crime," she said.

Later, Pelosi was asked bluntly if she believes Barr committed a crime.

She said this: "He lied to Congress. And if anybody else did that, it would be considered a crime. Nobody is above the law. Not the President of the United States and not the attorney general."

When asked if she believe Barr should go to jail, Pelosi said "there’s a process involved here" and added that "the committee will act upon how we will proceed."