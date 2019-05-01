less than 1 min ago

Attorney General William Barr said he has no issue with special counsel Robert Mueller testifying before Congress. But allowing former White House counsel Don McGahn to testify would be up to President Trump, he said.

Sen. Dick Durbin, a Democrat, asked him about the possible testimony.

Durbin: At this point, do you believe — you're saying — what about Bob Mueller? Should he be allowed to testify?

Barr: I already said publicly, I have no objection.

Durbin: Don McGahn, should he be allowed to testify?

Barr: That's a call for the President to make.

Durbin: Well he's a private citizen at this point.

Barr: I assume he would be testifying about privileged matters.