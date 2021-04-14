Happening now: Biden delivers remarks on his plan to withdraw troops from Afghanistan
From CNN's Kevin Liptak
President Biden is addressing the nation from the White House Treaty Room about his administration's decision to withdraw troops from Afghanistan by Sept. 11, 2021, to end America's longest war on the 20th anniversary of the terrorist attacks on the World Trade Center and the Pentagon.
The operation was launched to stop the Taliban from providing a safe haven to al Qaeda and to stop al Qaeda’s use of Afghanistan as a base of operations for terrorist activities.
"We cannot continue the cycle of extending or expanding our military presence in Afghanistan hoping to create the ideal conditions for our withdrawal, expecting a different result," Biden will say in his remarks today, according to excerpts released by the White House.
"I am now the fourth American president to preside over an American troop presence in Afghanistan. Two Republicans. Two Democrats," he will say.
"I will not pass this responsibility to a fifth," the President will say.
After his remarks, Biden will visit the section of Arlington National Cemetery where many of America's war dead from Afghanistan are buried.
12 min ago
A look back at Biden's long history with Afghanistan
From CNN's Kevin Liptak
President Biden has spent months weighing his decision and determined a war in Afghanistan that killed some 2,300 troops and cost more than $2 trillion no longer fit within the pressing foreign policy concerns of 2021.
Deliberations stretched longer than some US officials expected, even as Biden signaled repeatedly that a May 1 deadline was near-impossible to meet. Officials involved in the process interpreted the lengthy timeline as a sign of Biden's genuine anguish about a path forward, sources said. Biden, meanwhile, made clear he didn't want to be rushed.
Biden has been thinking about this issue for nearly as long as the war itself, having traveled to the region as a leader on the Senate Foreign Relations Committee and as an internal advocate — at first ignored — of drawing down troops during the Obama administration.
On the day in 2001 that Bush addressed the nation from the Treaty Room, Biden appeared on CNN a few hours later from his home in Wilmington. Then the chairman of the Senate Foreign Relations Committee, Biden told Larry King he believed the Taliban would be quickly defeated.
"There is no doubt in my mind the Taliban is done and the American people are going to learn about that and the world is going to learn about that in a matter of weeks, I predict," he said in the interview — a projection that, 20 years later, appears misguided as his administration works to urge peace talks between the Taliban, which control large swaths of Afghanistan, and the Afghan government.
Still, in the interview, Biden acknowledged the lengthy road ahead — even though he could not have imagined he would be the president two decades later deciding to pull troops out.
"The hard part is going to be putting it together," he said then. "The easiest part is going to be taking it down."
Over the ensuing decades, Biden would travel to Afghanistan as part of congressional delegations and grill military leaders appearing before his committee.
By the time he became vice president, Biden had adopted a skeptical view toward a continued large presence in the country. Some confidants attributed that to worsening conditions and the growing intractability of the political situation; others said his son Beau's deployment to Iraq as a member of the Delaware Army National Guard lent him new insight into the sacrifices of military families.
At one point in 2009, he hand-wrote a memo to then-President Obama arguing for a troop withdrawal and faxed it to the White House from his Thanksgiving vacation on Nantucket.
He made various attempts to argue his case to Obama, who chose instead to surge troops before eventually pulling many of them out.
27 min ago
Some Democrats have deep concerns about Afghanistan withdrawal
From CNN's Ted Barrett, Ali Zaslav, and Manu Raju
Key Democratic senators pushed back on President Biden’s decision to withdraw all American troops from Afghanistan by Sept. 11 of this year, warning it could lead to civil war and the loss of rights for women and minorities in that country that were gained over 20 years of war.
“I’ve been to funerals of a more than a few Delawareans who died in the conflict and felt the pain of their parents, spouses, siblings, children. So, the idea of walking away is not an easy thing to accept,” said Sen. Tom Carper, a Democrat from Delaware and former Naval officer who served multiple tours in Southeast Asia during the Vietnam War. “It’s almost a no-win situation. You’re damned if you do, damned if you don’t.”
Carper called on the administration to provide a full classified briefing to lawmakers so defense, national security, and diplomatic officials can be pressed on the impact of the withdrawal.
Biden is set to formally announce his decision shortly. An all-senators briefing is expected soon but the timing and participants have not been announced, Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer said.
Carper added: “One of the things my wife and I discussed last night was what a total withdrawal could mean for the Taliban just taking over and wreaking havoc. Great progress had been made on the treatment of women, the rights of women and I fear that may allow them to be eliminated. That progress will be eliminated. That’s very troubling.”
Democratic Sen. Jeanne Shaheen of New Hampshire sits on both the Armed Services Committee and Foreign Relations Committee. She has expressed to the administration her strong views against a complete withdrawal but said it’s “not clear” there’s anything else she can do to reverse the decision.
“I’m not sure we should be bound by a negotiation that the Taliban have not kept up their end of the agreement. And I support the recommendation of the Afghanistan Study Group that any withdrawal should be conditioned based," she said. “I’m very worried about what the impact will be on women and other minorities in the country and the Taliban over running the country in a civil war ensuing.”
Senate Foreign Relations Committee Chairman Bob Menendez, a Democrat from New Jersey, said he recognizes that the decision belongs to the President’s but said he will oppose future aid to the country if its civil society backslides.
“That’s the President’s decision and the implementation will be his. But the question is the follow on. In that respect, I’ve made it clear to the administration that I’m not going to support any aide to Afghanistan if we a rolling back of civil society gains, the rights of women and other issues. I will oppose aid if that becomes a reality,” Menendez said.
Arizona Democratic Sen. Krysten Sinema refused to answer a reporter’s questions about the withdrawal but issued a statement saying she wants to learn more details of the administration’s plan and how it won’t hurt national security.
"I look forward to seeing more details about the planned drawdown and how the administration plans to maintain and strengthen America's national security,” she said.
Sen. Mark Warner, a Democrat of Virginia and chair of the Intelligence Committee, said he wants to make sure “there are appropriate intel considerations” when a withdrawal happens.
“We've got to make sure that we continue to be able to monitor any upsurge or potential terrorist threat that would emerge in Afghanistan,” he said.
Sen. Ben Cardin, a Democrat from Maryland who sits on the Foreign Relations Committee, told reporters on that he’s not going to “second guess” the Biden administration’s plan, but he still wants to “hear their rationale. I recognize our circumstances there are less than ideal.”
While several Democrats had deep concerns about withdrawing, others embraced it as long overdue as expressed up by Sen. Gary Peters, a Democrat of Michigan and member of the Armed Services Committee.
“It’s past time. We’ve been needing to do it for a while,” he told CNN.
41 min ago
Read excerpts from Biden's upcoming remarks on his plan to withdraw troops from Afghanistan
From CNN's Betsy Klein
The White House released some excerpts as prepared for delivery from President Biden's 2:15 p.m. ET speech on Afghanistan.
Read some of the excerpts below:
"We cannot continue the cycle of extending or expanding our military presence in Afghanistan hoping to create the ideal conditions for our withdrawal, expecting a different result. I am now the fourth American president to preside over an American troop presence in Afghanistan. Two Republicans. Two Democrats. I will not pass this responsibility to a fifth. After consulting closely with our Allies and partners, with our military leaders and intelligence professionals, with our diplomats and development experts, and with Congress and the Vice President, I have concluded that: It is time to end America’s longest war. It is time for American troops to come home."
"While we will not stay involved in Afghanistan militarily, our diplomatic and humanitarian work will continue. We will continue to support the Government of Afghanistan. We will keep providing assistance to the Afghan National Defense and Security Forces. Along with our partners, we are training and equipping nearly 300,000 personnel. And they continue to fight valiantly on behalf of their country and defend the Afghan people, at great cost. We will support peace talks between the Government of Afghanistan and the Taliban, facilitated by the United Nations."
"We went to Afghanistan because of a horrific attack that happened 20 years ago. That cannot explain why we should remain there in 2021. Rather than return to war with the Taliban, we have to focus on the challenges that will determine our standing and reach today and into the years to come."
48 min ago
Here is why the US went to war in Afghanistan almost 20 years ago
CNN's Editorial Research team
President Biden is set to announce his plan today to end American's longest war. Operation Enduring Freedom began on Oct. 7, 2001 with allied air strikes on Taliban and al Qaeda targets.
The operation was launched to stop the Taliban from providing a safe haven to al Qaeda and to stop al Qaeda’s use of Afghanistan as a base of operations for terrorist activities.
Here's a look back at key events at the beginning of the war:
Oct. 7, 2001 - Operation Enduring Freedom begins. Then-President George W. Bush announces that US and British forces have begun airstrikes on Taliban and al Qaeda targets in Afghanistan. Airstrikes continue for five days.
Oct. 14, 2001 - The Taliban offers to discuss giving Osama bin Laden to a third country for trial if the United States provides evidence of bin Laden’s involvement in the Sept. 11 attacks. The White House rejects the offer.
Oct. 19, 2001 - The Pentagon reports that US forces have searched a compound used by Taliban leader Mullah Mohammed Omar. This is the first acknowledged ground action of OEF.
Oct. 26, 2001 - British Armed Forces Minister Adam Ingram tells the House of Commons that Britain is deploying a force of 4,200 military personnel to Afghanistan.
Nov. 1, 2001 - Turkey announces it will deploy troops to Afghanistan. Australia and Canada also agree to send forces.
Nov. 6, 2001 - German Chancellor Gerhard Schroeder offers up to 3,900 troops for the effort.
Nov. 7, 2001 - Italy says it will provide 2,700 troops.
Nov. 9, 2001 - The Netherlands announces that they are prepared to send up to 1,400 troops to Afghanistan.
Nov. 13, 2001 - US airstrikes and ground attacks by the anti-Taliban Afghan Northern Alliance lead to the fall of Kabul.
Nov. 16, 2001 - French troops deploy for Afghanistan.
Nov. 20, 2001 - The bodies of four journalists missing in Afghanistan are recovered. The journalists were on the road between Jalalabad and Kabul when their convoy was attacked.
Nov. 22, 2001 - Poland agrees to contribute up to 300 soldiers to OEF.
Dec. 2-5, 2001 - The United Nations hosts the Bonn Conference in Germany. The resulting Bonn Agreement creates an Afghan Interim Authority and outlines a process for creating a new constitution and choosing a new government.
Dec. 7, 2001 - The Taliban loses its last major stronghold as the city of Kandahar falls and opposition forces enter.
The history behind where Biden will make his Afghanistan remarks today
From CNN's Kevin Liptak
President Biden will announce he is ending America's longest war today from the White House Treaty Room on the third floor of the residence — a location very rarely used for public events within the president's private quarters.
The Treaty Room is where President George W. Bush announced the first airstrikes in Afghanistan on Oct. 7, 2001.
Meaning, Biden's remarks will be a symbolic book-end as he announces all US troops will be withdrawn by Sept. 11.
1 hr 2 min ago
Biden spoke to some predecessors, and Afghan President ahead of Afghanistan speech
From CNN's Betsy Klein
President Biden spoke to some of his predecessors about the decision to withdraw US troops from Afghanistan, White House press secretary Jen Psaki said Wednesday.
“He did talk to some of his predecessors, let me see if I can get you more of a readout of that. He will talk a bit about that speech, as well, that starts in 39 minutes,” Psaki said at the briefing.
CNN’s Kevin Liptak notes that when then-President Barack Obama announced troop decisions on Iraq, the White House said at the time that he’d spoken with former President George W. Bush to inform him ahead of time.
Psaki also confirmed that Biden spoke with Afghan President Ashraf Ghani on Wednesday, which, she said, was still ongoing at the start of the briefing. A readout is forthcoming.
She also outlined White House outreach ahead of the remarks.
“We have done a lot of outreach… to inform members of Congress, allies, partners and regional countries. That includes called – not always the President, although he has made a number of calls, but from senior officials to nearly 15 members of Congress, 44 countries, NATO, the EU and the UN. These consultations and conversations are continuing, but just to give you a sense of how much engagement outreach we've done today,” she said.
1 hr ago
White House acknowledges some military and national security advisers disagreed with Biden on Afghanistan
From CNN's Kevin Liptak
Some of President Biden's military and national security advisers disagreed on the path forward in Afghanistan, the White House acknowledged on Wednesday, but Biden ultimately determined there was nothing a sustained US troop presence there could do to solve the country's problems.
"The President welcomed the advice, welcomed, at times, disagreement, about what the appropriate path forward should be," press secretary Jen Psaki told reporters.
"I will leave it to them to speak to their viewpoints," she said of military officials when asked whether Biden overruled their advice to leave some troops behind.
"The President asked for a review. He asked for that review not to be sugarcoated. He wanted to hear different points of views. He welcomed debate. And ultimately he made the decision that because the terrorist threat has evolved," she went on.
CNN has reported there was not consensus among the President's team on whether to withdraw all troops from Afghansitan.
During deliberations with senior national security and military officials, Biden chafed at suggestions US troops should remain in Afghanistan for much longer, according to people familiar with the matter, reminding his advisers that – like his two predecessors — he promised voters he would end the country's longest war.
Among those advocating against a withdrawal, Gen. Mark Milley, the chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, had been among the most ardent, suggesting earlier in the deliberations that pulling American troops from Afghanistan could cause the government in Kabul to collapse and prompt backsliding in women's rights, according to people familiar with the conversations.
50 min ago
Biden administration will hold classified briefing for all senators on Afghanistan decision, Schumer says
From CNN's Nicky Robertson and Daniella Diaz
Senator Majority Leader Chuck Schumer told CNN the Biden administration will hold a classified briefing for all senators on the Afghanistan decision.
"I think President Biden has come up with a careful and thought-out plan," he told John Berman on CNN's 'New Day.' "Look, John, the President doesn't want endless wars. I don't want endless wars. And neither do the American people."
President Biden will formally announce his decision to withdraw all American troops before Sept. 11, the 20th anniversary of the terrorist attacks on the World Trade Center and the Pentagon that led the US into its longest war.
"It's refreshing to have a thought-out plan with a set timetable instead of the President waking up one morning getting out of bed and just saying what just pops into his head and having the Generals walk it back," Schumer said.